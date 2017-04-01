VIDEO: Wilfred Ndidi scores incredible goal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sadio Mane did not look in a good way as he limped off the pitch at Anfield on Saturday.

Mane scored the opener as Liverpool beat Merseyside rivals Everton 3-1 to strengthen their case for a top four finish but Jurgen Klopp admitted after the game that Mane’s injury “didn’t look good” in the locker room.

With Adam Lallana already out for the next four weeks, the last thing Klopp would have wanted was to lose top scorer Mane for an extended period of time.

“I’ve met Mane in the dressing room. It doesn’t look too good,” Klopp told BBC Five Live.

The German added that Mane was unlikely to feature against Bournemouth in midweek.

Mane was injured in a collision with Leighton Baines as the knee of the Senegalese forward seemed to bend awkwardly on impact.

It will be an anxious wait for Liverpool to find out the extent of the damage to Mane.

