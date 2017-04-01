Watford 1-0 Sunderland: Rare Britos goal buries Black Cats

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Watford moves 10th

Sunderland seven off safety

Miguel Britos scored his first Watford goal to ease the Hornets seven points clear of the drop zone in a 1-0 win over visiting Sunderland on Saturday.

The Black Cats remain dead last in the Premier League with just 20 points.

Britos joined the Hornets from Napoli in the summer of 2015, and won the last of Watford’s three successful 50-50 battles off a 59th minute corner.

Adnan Januzaj sent a curling, speculative, and — it turns out — dangerous effort toward goal just 10 minutes in, and Watford’s Heurelho Gomes had to lead to keep it scoreless.

Mostly though, the better of the chances belonged to Watford. Etienne Capoue came close to scoring before halftime with a long distance effort.

The Hornets didn’t find their breakthrough until the second half, when Britos was the final Watford man to win three quick 50-50 balls off a corner kick.

Wahbi Khazri‘s 89th minute free kick was well defended by Watford’s back line, as Sunderland’s late charge came up short.

30 – Only Sunderland (31) have used more players in the Premier League this season than Watford (30 – level with Crystal Palace). Variety. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2017

