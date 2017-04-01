More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Watford 1-0 Sunderland: Rare Britos goal buries Black Cats

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT
  • Watford moves 10th
  • Sunderland seven off safety

Miguel Britos scored his first Watford goal to ease the Hornets seven points clear of the drop zone in a 1-0 win over visiting Sunderland on Saturday.

The Black Cats remain dead last in the Premier League with just 20 points.

Britos joined the Hornets from Napoli in the summer of 2015, and won the last of Watford’s three successful 50-50 battles off a 59th minute corner.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Adnan Januzaj sent a curling, speculative, and — it turns out — dangerous effort toward goal just 10 minutes in, and Watford’s Heurelho Gomes had to lead to keep it scoreless.

Mostly though, the better of the chances belonged to Watford. Etienne Capoue came close to scoring before halftime with a long distance effort.

The Hornets didn’t find their breakthrough until the second half, when Britos was the final Watford man to win three quick 50-50 balls off a corner kick.

Wahbi Khazri‘s 89th minute free kick was well defended by Watford’s back line, as Sunderland’s late charge came up short.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Dier, Son break down Clarets

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Spurs sit 2nd with 62 points
  • Burnley five above drop
  • Dier first goal since 2015

Eric Dier and Son Heung-min scored to help Spurs cut Chelsea’s Premier League lead to seven points, as Tottenham went into Turf Moor and beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

Spurs had to use all three of their subs on injured starters, as Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, and Vincent Janssen all left the match.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

After a sleepy opening half hour, Dele Alli missed a big chance to make it 1-0 when Tom Heaton slapped Christian Eriksen‘s shot into his path. Dele had to shoot while avoiding a fallen Burnley player, and skied his shot over the bar.

Bad news for Spurs before the break, as Harry Winks needed to be stretchered off. Early reports cite ankle ligament damage for the promising midfielder.

The wall twice denied Eriksen off a 49th minute free kick, first leaping to head down his set piece before knocking away his rebound effort.

Heaton was called into action to deny Ben Davies after some fine work from Vincent Janssen.

Spurs found the net off a corner kick, as Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick pushed the corner to a waiting Dier. The English international took his time to rip one through traffic.

The visitors made it 2-0 within a quarter-hour when Son scored off a Dele cross.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Leicester 2-0 Stoke: Foxes win fourth-straight

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
  • Goals from Ndidi, Vardy
  • Leicester win fifth-straight game in all comps
  • Shakespeare has five-straight wins 
  • Stoke winless in three

Leicester beat Stoke 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Craig Shakespeare became the first-ever British manager to win his first four games in the Premier League.

A stunner from Wilfred Ndidi got Leicester going and then Jamie Vardy hammered home a volley early in the second half to put the game beyond doubt.

With their fourth-straight win in the PL since Claudio Ranieri was fired, Leicester move on to 33 points and are three points behind Stoke City with a top 10 finish in their sights.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Leicester started brightly and Riyad Mahrez was at the center of everything good about the Foxes.

Yohan Benalouane went close to giving Leicester the lead as he squirmed an effort just wide.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

The Foxes continued to press with Demarai Gray drilling a low shot just wide and then Ndidi smashed home an unstoppable effort to make it 1-0 to the home side. Fantastic strike.

Shinji Okazaki sent a bicycle kick over as Leicester piled on the pressure and then Stoke launched a rapid counter which saw Saido Berahino force Kasper Schmeichel into a stop.

Mahrez then had a wonderful effort from 25 yards out saved well down low by Lee Grant as Leicester deserved their half time lead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Two minutes after the break Danny Simpson clipped in a delightful ball and Vardy hammered home an unstoppable strike to make it 2-0 and score his fourth goal in his last four games.

Stoke looked completely out of ideas in the second half with Leicester hunting in packs and looking comfortable.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Mahrez went close for Leicester but Grant once again denied the Foxes as the one-way traffic continued and the Algerian dragged another effort just wide as the Foxes had to settle for a two-goal win.

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace: Title race back on?

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT
  • Chelsea’s first defeat since Jan. 4
  • Palace win fourth-straight game
  • Eagles fight back after going behind
  • Man City up next for Chelsea

Chelsea suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League leaders have seen their gap at the top reduced to seven points.

Cesc Fabregas put Chelsea ahead but two quickfire goals from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke put Palace 2-1 up and then a valiant defensive effort, led by Mamadou Sakho and Wayne Hennessey, saw the Eagles seal a fourth-straight win.

Chelsea stay top but they remain on 69 points after their run of 10-straight home wins ended, while Palace move on to 31 points and pull away from the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Chelsea took the lead early on Fabregas pinged a ball out to Hazard and the Belgian took his time before picking out Fabregas to finish. 1-0. Too easy for the Blues.

Just when Chelsea thought they’d run away with another win the Eagles came soaring back with Zaha twisting and turning then drilling a low shot into the bottom corner. 1-1. Game on.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Moments later Palace were ahead and Stamford Bridge was stunned. Zaha and Benteke link up to launch a counter and the latter then audaciously scooped his effort over Courtois and into the net. 2-1 to Palace.

Chelsea then had a penalty shout waved away as Pedro‘s effort looked to strike Andros Townsend‘s arm and then Hazard and Fabregas combined to tee up Costa but Wayne Hennessey saved well.

Marcos Alonso went close to equalizing but Hennessey saved well before the break as wave after wave of Chelsea attack came up short with Hazard also denied and Nemanja Matic going close.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half Chelsea came out swinging again with Costa involved in plenty of challenges and he almost got the Blues level as Fabregas ran into the box and set him up but Hennessey denied him once again.

Another shot from Costa was blocked bravely by Scott Dann — he only came on at half time for James Tomkins — who then fell awkwardly and had to be stretchered off with Damien Delaney on in his place.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Palace continued to go close on the break as Chelsea poured forward for an equalizer and Yohan Cabaye saw his free kick from the left fly inches wide.

Costa headed wide from Hazard’s cross as Chelsea grew increasingly desperate late on but Palace held on for a famous win to throw a spanner in the works of Chelsea’s title charge.

Manchester United 0-0 West Brom: Foster, Baggies fluster hosts

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
  • Utd has 75 percent possession
  • Four total shots on target
  • Baggies stay 8th

Tony Pulis‘ West Brom scooped up another impressive result in stifling Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Baggies’ packed midfield kept United at bay, and maintained their comfortable top half standing while hurting the Red Devils’ Top Four hopes.

United finishes the match in fifth place, four points back of Man City on the same amount of matches played. The Red Devils are six back of Liverpool, but have played two fewer matches than their rivals.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

West Brom set up with the lion’s share of their midfield tight with its center backs, paying great respect to United’s depth. Marcus Rashford came close to testing the resolve with some work on the left flank in the 18th minute.

And Anthony Martial stung a low shot that was deflected out for a 19th minute corner.

West Brom had to be patient and disciplined, but Hal Robson-Kanu did earn a promising free kick in the 33rd minute.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The second half began with more of the same for United, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw his in-tight attempt blocked and Marouane Fellaini couldn’t force a loose ball through traffic and inside the post.

West Brom’s backs stepped away from Mkhitaryan’s winding tight-angle shot to see it free of the goal line, as United inched closer and closer to goal.

Ben Foster continued to shine in stopping a Rashford rip in the 71st minute. And ex-United back Jonny Evans turned Ashley Young‘s hopeful pass wide of the near post as the Red Devils kept pushing for a deciding goal.

At the other end, Darren Fletcher almost stunned the hosts when David De Gea mishandled his high shot onto the crossbar.

Foster made another nice save, leaping to poke Rashford’s 89th minute free kick over the bar.