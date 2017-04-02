More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Arsenal trapped in strange state of flux

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

LONDON — Time seems to have stood still at Arsenal.

While games come and go, what lies ahead for the Gunners’ future is the main question surrounding everything they do.

Will Arsene Wenger stay? Will Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez sign new deals? Can they finish in the top four? Everything is threatening to change but at the same time, nothing is happening.

Arsenal’s crucial top four clash with Manchester City on Sunday was almost an afterthought as the entertaining draw epitomized the melancholy felt by most around the Emirates Stadium.

For 20 years Wenger has ruled supreme, leading Arsenal to the UEFA Champions League each season with what seemed to be consummate easy. Yet questions around his future and that of his star players have lingered nastily in recent months, even if he doesn’t admit it, and the Gunners are seven points away from fourth place with 10 games to play.

Following the draw with City, Wenger, predictably, is no closer to revealing if he will stay at Arsenal beyond this season.

“We are in a tough battle for the top four,” Wenger said. “I am professional and I have shown great loyalty in the past. I love this club, I don’t know how long I will be here, I am clear in my head, that’s the most important thing. The decision will be soon.”

The sooner the better.

Arsenal’s season is in severe danger of drifting away with an upcoming FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City on Apr. 23 perhaps holding the key to rescuing their campaign as another trophy (their third FA Cup in four years) would at least lift some of the gloom as their top four hopes hang in the balance.

Surely Wenger coming out and announcing his decision will galvanize the team and fans one way or another. Is Wenger worried about a negative reaction from fans and his players if he reveals his decision in the next few weeks?

Fans of Arsenal had planned protests before the game but they somewhat petered out with reports suggesting some fans thought against each other outside the stadium in the north London sunshine on a Sunday afternoon.

This is what it has come to.

Arsenal’s fans are split when it comes to Wenger staying on and are confused at what’s going on and why it is taking so long for a decision to be made.

That said, in the stadium fans stuck with their team when they fell behind to City twice and Wenger pointed out that the vast majority of supporters got behind their players despite brief lulls in the crowd which suggested they were, once again, sat there thinking about what comes next.

“Despite what happens on the fans front, I thought our fans were fantastic today in very difficult moments in the game,” Wenger said. “Our fans could have turned against us. I thought they were absolutely sensational.”

Arsenal’s recent form has been far from sensational with one win in their last six games which included a run of four defeats in five.

With so many questions unanswered and so much confusion about the future, a huge transition is coming at Arsenal with up to 10 first team players out of contract in the summer of 2018 and a massive rebuild needed. With talks about the future of Sanchez and Ozil put off until the summer, qualifying for the Champions League for a 21st season on the trot holds the key to everything.

Is Wenger capable of leading the Gunners, his Gunners, into a brave new era?

“I’m here for 20 years. I have shown one thing, complete loyalty to the club,” Wenger said. “I will always support this club and wish it well.”

Until the bitter end Wenger will be an Arsenal man. Whether he stays beyond this season to lead the team is still up in the air, like pretty much everything at Arsenal these days.

Wenger praises Arsenal fans after draw with Man City

By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Arsene Wenger has faced plenty of criticism from Arsenal fans in recent weeks, but he hasn’t given up on the Emirates just yet.

Despite fans commissioning planes to fly “Wenger Out” signs, and others driving around a van with signs condemning the manager, Wenger praised the fans at the stadium on Sunday.

“Despite all that has happened on the fans front, I thought our fans were fantastic today,” Wenger said after the 2-2 draw against Manchester City. The Gunners fought back twice to secure a point that doesn’t do much on the table but according to Wenger, could give them confidence, something the team has severely lacked of late.

“We want to perform in the next game and hopefully the result today will help us rebuild confidence,” Wenger said.

The game was a wild ride for the Gunners’ manager. He was caught on Manchester City’s second goal with a range of emotions.

Still, Arsenal needs a near-perfect finish to the season plus some help. They sit sixth in the table and are seven points back of a Champions League place with just over a month remaining in the season.

Leverkusen blows 2-goal lead in crazy 3-3 draw with Wolfsburg

By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick to lead Wolfsburg back from the depths of a 2-0 deficit to Bayer Leverkusen, but things finished level at 3-3 in an incredibly exciting final few minutes.

It had been all Bayer before the final 10 minutes, with Karim Bellrabi scoring his second goal of the year five minutes before halftime and Kevin Volland doubling the lead past the hour mark. Volland’s goal was highlighted by a brilliant flick from 17-year-old Kai Havertz, who we’ll hear more from in a moment.

Then, the mayhem began. Gomez scored his three goals in a wild seven-minute stretch, starting in the 80th minute. The 31-year-old scored again three minutes later as the comeback was complete, and buried a penalty in the 87th minute to take the lead. It was the first hat-trick for Gomez since April of 2013 when he was with Bayern Munich, also coming against Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal. He has all six goals for Wolfsburg since manager Andries Jonker took over.

With Bayer suddenly scrapping for anything from the match, Havertz showed up again. The Bayer youth product scored his first goal of the season in the 89th minute to rescue a point for his club, finishing the scoreline at 3-3.

With both these teams struggling in the middle of the Bundesliga table, the point does neither side any good, pushing Bayer into 11th on 32 points and Wolfsburg into 13th with 30 points, but the game itself was a barnburner.

VIDEO: Tijuana midfielder Hurtado scores insane overhead kick

By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

BIKE!!!

Club Tijuana midfielder Aviles Hurtado sniped the top corner on Saturday evening in the opening minutes of their exciting draw against Atlas in Liga MX play, and he did so in style.

In the 15th minute with Atlas already up 1-0, Hurtado took an outswinging corner from Joe Corona and planted it into the top left corner with a stunning overhead kick, holding off two defenders in the process and sending the commentators into a frenzy.

https://twitter.com/Xolos/status/848347356697288705/video/1

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!

Hurtado picked up a second goal in the 38th minute as both teams went punch for punch in the match that ended 3-3.

Three things we learned from Arsenal v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

LONDON — Arsenal and Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday but a point helped neither team in their quest to seal a top four finish.

Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero twice put City ahead in the first half after Theo Walcott equalized, while Shkodran Mustafi grabbed a point for the Gunners with a second half header.

Both Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola went for it, as expected, but the talented attacking teams somewhat canceled each other out with City missing several glorious chances in the second half.

Here’s what we learned from north London.

TOP FOUR HANGS IN BALANCE

Both teams knew they needed a win to boost their top four hopes but neither truly took the game by the scruff of the neck.

With defensive mistakes, plenty of giveaways in midfield and missed chances for both, Wenger and Guardiola would have been frustrated with the outcome.

This game perhaps personified why these two hugely talented teams are closer to fourth place than challenging for the title.

The point keeps Arsenal in sixth place on 51 points, while Man City move to 58 points and stay in fourth place. In that respect, City will be happier with the point but this performance, which included another shaky defensive display, proved how far away they are from Chelsea and Tottenham as things stand.

With City heading to Chelsea on Wednesday, Guardiola’s men can still create havoc in the title race if they beat the leaders. This draw all but end their own title aspirations, while they’re just five points ahead of neighbors Manchester United who have a game in hand. City just can’t solidify their spot in the top four and Guardiola will point towards a lack of clinical finishing once again for not getting the three points.

Arsenal’s top four hopes hang in the balance as they’re seven points behind City with a game in hand. With just one win in their last six games, Wenger’s men needed the win but had to settle for a fair point.

DEEP DE BRUYNE

Kevin De Bruyne has been deployed in a deeper midfield role by Pep Guardiola in recent weeks and it’s working rather well. Well, at least for the first 45 minutes it did.

On his recent trip to NBC Sports’ HQ in Stamford, City’s usual deep-lying playmaker Ilkay Gundogan (out for the season with a knee injury) explained that Guardiola likes De Bruyne to play deeper so City can control midfield.

KDB’s assist for Sane’s opening goal was sublime, a rasping 40-yard side-volley which scythed opened Arsenal’s defense in an instance. He also hit the post with a long-range effort and he continued to be a pest with his deep runs as he surged into the box twice just before Sergio Aguero put City back in front. His first charge resulted in an effort hitting the post and his second led to Aguero’s goal.

In the second half KDB was pushed back out wide with Raheem Sterling coming off and Yaya Toure coming on to try and regain some defensive solidity in central midfield.

Often known for his crossing ability, pace from out wide and ability to create and score in the final third, some would say De Bruyne is wasted in a deeper role further from the opponent’s goal. De Bruyne struggled when he shifted back out wide in the second half but more often than not he looks more comfortable in his usual role.

Yet, Guardiola has seen something different, as he often does, and he may transform De Bruyne into a two-way central midfielder.

SANCHEZ, OZIL INDIFFERENT

For the first time in six weeks Mesut Ozil started for Arsenal and the German playmaker was met with a mixed vibe from Gunners fans throughout.

Before kick off the Arsenal mascot for the day was asked by the stadium announcer who his favorite players to meet were: Ozil and Sanchez were the inevitable answers he gave.

How much longer both stay around for Arsenal’s fans to admire remains to be seen but there’s no denying the star quality they provide.

Ozil’s inviting corner was flicked home by Skhodran Mustafi to make it 2-2, while Sanchez danced in from the left flank to set up Walcott for a chance late in the first half and put in a typically committed display even though he couldn’t get the better of Jesus Navas who was surprisingly selected at right back.

Whatever happens with the future of Ozil and Sanchez, Arsenal’s rebuild will be much easier with them on board. When Arsenal needed them most, they didn’t deliver the goods.