More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Boro medical staff keeps Fabio sidelined after head injury

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

After an aerial clash with Swansea City’s Leroy Fer, Fabio lay motionless on the Liberty Stadium pitch for a significant amount of time, and as the medical staff attended to him, it became apparently quickly that the Middlesbrough defender was at least suspected of having suffered a concussion.

The former Manchester United man finally sat up, still woozy, and was helped off the field. As the stars cleared, he looked to return to the field.

No so fast, said the medical staff.

The Middlesbrough medical team did something not seen often enough in today’s game, physically restraining Fabio as he attempted to return to play, instead clearly signaling for his substitution to keep the player out of danger. The 26-year-old looked visibly frustrated at his inability to rejoin his teammates in the relegation battle against Swansea, but with the medical staff not convinced of his health, the right call was made.

With new regulations regarding concussions instituted in the English top flight before the 2014/15 season, the medical staff has the final say regarding head injuries on whether a player can continue. Earlier this season, Manchester United came under fire when Anthony Martial suffered a clear head injury, but he returned to the field, only to make a bad mistake that led to a Watford goal. He was then substituted, clearly in some discomfort.

This time, Middlesbrough should be praised for its ability to keep players safe. Despite his protests, Fabio was substituted, replaced by Adam Forshaw in the 65th minute, six minutes after the Brazilian came off the field.

Toronto FC goalkeeper Clint Irwin out a month

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT

Toronto FC announced on Sunday that goalkeeper Clint Irwin will miss 4-5 weeks with a hamstring strain.

Irwin was injured in the first half of Friday’s 0-0 draw with Sporting KC, when he came off his line to challenge Soony Saad from a tight angle on net. Irwin slid to block Saad’s cross, and his left foot got caught underneath him, buckling under the pressure and causing the goalkeeper’s body to double over his leg. The 28-year-old went down immediately, and could not continue.

It was an ugly looking injury, and considering that it appeared there was the possibility of significant knee damage, the news has at least a slight silver lining.

22-year-old Syracuse University product Alex Bono replaced Irwin in the match and will get an extended run in the first team. Bono replaced Irwin during the stretch run of the regular season last year when the starter injured his hamstring, missing 11 games. Bono played very well, keeping four clean sheets as the team won eight of his starts. Toronto conceded more than one goal just twice during Bono’s run of games.

Bono proved himself a more than capable backup during that time, so Toronto FC should be fine, but losing a starting goalkeeper so early in the season can always be a reason for at least some minor concerns. Bono and the Toronto defense will have a tall test next up, with the prolific attacking Atlanta United coming to BMO Field next weekend.

Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Manchester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT

Both managers need a win in the worst way as Manchester City travels to London to take on Arsenal at 11 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

[ WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Manchester City live online at NBCSports.com ]

Protests over Arsene Wenger‘s status as manager have dotted the area around the Emirates, and the Gunners sit in sixth place, a whopping seven points adrift of a Champions League place. Should the Gunners fail to win at home, they will be in serious peril of missing the top European competition for the first time in Wenger’s 20 season in charge.

The Gunners are without goalkeeper Petr Cech after he sustained a calf injury against West Brom last time out, so David Ospina replaces him in net. Alexis Sanchez is available despite ankle problems and starts in the attack alongside Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott supporting Danny Welbeck. Lucas Perez is unavailable due to injury, while Santi Cazorla is done for the year.

For Pep Guardiola, City has suffered a similarly poor run of form, with just one win in their last four matches across all competitions. Despite that, the visitors can move into third place if they leave London with a win, leaving them nine back of Chelsea at the top. City receives a massive boost as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling both start despite picking up injuries over the international break.

With a win, Manchester City would complete a league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1975/76, with the Gunners dropping the first meeting 2-1 at the Etihad.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Coquelin; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck.
Subs: Martinez, Gibbs, Gabriel, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Giroud.

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Sterling; Aguero.
Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Toure.

Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough: Draw helps neither relegation candidate

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

In these desperate times, a single point does neither side much good at the moment, and both Middlesbrough and Swansea City will feel disappointed to have finished goalless at the Liberty Stadium.

The home side was more consistently incisive as Gylfi Sigurdsson was dangerous on a number of occasions, but they failed to put significant distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Middlesbrough had a moment to win the game in the final seconds, but Rudy Gestede missed an open header, and they still has a significant gap to close for safety.

Both teams early on looked to pump crosses into the box for their strikers. Swansea had the better possession in the opening 10 minutes, with Martin Olsson and Jordan Ayew having attempts on net, the latter of which tested goalkeeper Victor Valdes for an awkward save.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Middlesbrough had a spell of great play minutes later, as they ripped off a host of shots, many of which forced brave blocks from the Swansea defenders. After good work from Adama Traore, one shot struck the forearm of defender Alfie Mawson, but his block was legal with his arm in a natural position.

New Boro manager Steve Agnew was forced into a change when Gaston Ramirez went down with an ankle problem in the 38th minute and could not continue, as the visitors brought on Rudy Gestede as an attacking presence. The game devolved as it crept towards halftime, with hardly a chance on net for either team after the opening few minutes, and it reached the break without a goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Out of halftime, Swansea was the better team going forward. Martin Olsson thrashed a ball across the face of goal in the 56th minute but nobody was there to meet it. Sigurdsson forced a big save from Victor Valdez in the 64th minute with a brilliant bit of technical ability to work a wonderful curling effort on net.

Middlesbrough was forced into a second change when Fabio appeared to lose conciousness after an attempt to head the ball under pressure. The Boro medical staff was shown clearly restraining Fabio from coming back on the field against the player’s wishes, instead requiring a substitution.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Sigurdsson went close again with five minutes remaining on a free-kick from just outside the box as the Swans continued to push men forward. Boro clung on for dear life, and were lucky on numerous occasions not to be reduced to 10 men as referee Bobby Madley let a high number of dangerous challenges go unpunished. The worst of which came with three minutes left after Gestede, already on a yellow, went in studs up on Tom Carroll, but he stayed on the field after a long chat with the referee, he was let off the hook likely because Carroll was able to avoid the otherwise ugly challenge.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Swansea came so close as Luciano Narsingh seemed in on goal with a minute in regulation, but he was forced wide by Valdez who came off his line and couldn’t get a shot off. Middlesbrough had one last chance to nick a win against the run of play as a brilliant ball from Negredo that met the head of Gestede, but he put it agonizingly wide.

The point for the Swans moves them one above the rest of the relegation zone, with Hull City having moved level on Saturday with a win. For Middlesbrough, they still have four points between themselves and Hull, mired in the midst of a relegation scrap.

Celtic beats Hearts to secure Scottish league title

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

A hat-trick by former Manchester City winger Scott Sinclair has given Celtic a 5-0 win over rivals Hearts, and in the process securing a sixth straight Scottish League title, one that was never truly in doubt.

Celtic’s win moved them a massive 22 points ahead of second-placed Aberdeen, meaning they are mathematically secure.

It has been, by all accounts, a successful season for the Scottish club. Brendan Rodgers‘ squad made the group stage of the Champions League, and although they finished winless in a very difficult group, they were pesky enough to earn three draws, including two against Manchester City. They have dropped just four points all season in league play and currently own a league goal differential of +58 with still eight matches to go. They plucked 20-year-old striker Moussa Dembele from Fulham for free, and pushed him to 17 league goals and 32 overall this season.

“My job when I came in was to win it in the best way we possibly could,” said Rodgers after the game. “We have had many outstanding performances but we have only just begun because there’s still an awful lot of development in this team. That’s the real exciting part.”