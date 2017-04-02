Celtic beats Hearts to secure Scottish league title

Just three days after owner David Gold himself was quoted as backing manager Slaven Bilic, the club has issued an official statement doing the same as speculation mounts over his future.

West Ham lost again this weekend, to relegation-threatened Hull City, their fourth loss in a row which leaves the Hammers in 14th position just six points above the drop. Nevertheless, the club is fully behind the Croatian.

“To end speculation once and for all, the West Ham United Board feel it necessary to announce that we have 100 percent faith in Slaven Bilic’s ability to lead West Ham United,” the official statement read. “Despite press speculation to the contrary, the manager’s position is not under threat. The Board know that Slaven and his coaching staff have the full backing of the playing squad and the overwhelming majority of supporters to lead West Ham United out of this difficult spell.”

Each of the four recent losses for West Ham have come by a one-goal margin, a painful reminder of the slim gap between success and failure in the Premier League. They now have an away trip to Arsenal coming up next, a game which obviously will be difficult, but could also potentially be a great opportunity to make a statement against a fragile top team.

Finally, the board looked to rally supporters to back the club fully. “The Board now urge all supporters to unite behind the manager, his staff and the squad as we go into some important games,” they said in the statement. “We all have complete confidence in their ability to end a testing run of results and finish the season on a high.”

Gold back on Thursday said that there were some results they would like to have back, but that has not eroded confidence in the manager. “Would I like to be two or three places higher than we currently are? Of course I would,” Gold said. “Tell me a club apart from Chelsea who wouldn’t. There are no issues. There never has been a new contract on the table. He still has the rest of this season and next season.”

The stigma behind votes of confidence is there, but nevertheless, the club has gone full-steam ahead with Bilic in charge.

