More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho questions Luke Shaw’s “commitment, focus, ambition”

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

Luke Shaw‘s Manchester United career has stalled — there’s no question about it — and he may be just about out of chances to save it, at least as long with Jose Mourinho remains in charge.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Having returned to the field in August from the horrific broken leg that ended his 2015-16 season last September, Shaw has made just 15 appearances for Man United this season (just two, totaling 160 minutes since New Years Day), which has led Mourinho to question on multiple occasions Shaw’s willingness to commit himself to playing full-time.

In November, Shaw told his manager he was unable to play in Man United’s Premier League clash with Swansea City due to after-effects of the injury, and with an injury crisis currently ravaging the squad, Mourinho seems to be losing his patience. He says he expects more from an England international — quotes from the BBC:

And Mourinho claims he compares unfavorably to fellow defenders Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.

“I cannot compare the way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind”

Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy.”

The final 10 games of the current season seem as if they’ll be a decisive time in Shaw’s time at United. If he manages to convince Mourinho he’s committed and focused to the level he desires, the 21-year-old can stay and fight for his place next season, two full years removed from the injury; if not, we’ll likely see a new highly-priced, highly-rated left back prospect signed in the summer.

Chapecoense set for emotional “re-cup” final vs. Atletico Nacional

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

CHAPECO, Brazil (AP) It will be anything but a typical soccer cup final when Chapecoense faces Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Instead, the focus will be on remembering those who died four months ago when the plane carrying Brazilian team Chapecoense crashed in the Andes on the way to the Copa Sudamericana final against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional.

Out of 77 passengers, 71 died, including 19 players, journalists, and club officials.

This time, when Chapecoense faces Atletico Nacional, gratitude will replace rivalry and solemn prayers for closure will matter more than who wins.

The South America’s Recopa annually pits the winner of the Copa Libertadores – that was Atletico Nacional – against the Copa Sudamericana champion.

After the Nov. 28 crash outside Medellin, the Copa Sudamericana title was awarded to Chapecoense at Atletico Nacional’s request.

In effect, the Recopa is a replay of the two-game final that should have happened four months ago until the disaster wiped out the Brazilian team.

A southern city of about 200,000 residents near the Argentine border, Chapeco is preparing motorcades, fireworks and videos for before, during, and after the match. Edson Erdman, an artistic director who was involved with the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, was hired and a municipal holiday was declared so every citizen can take part.

There will be celebrations in downtown Chapeco and a fan march to the Arena Conda. Special videos will also be shown on the big screen during halftime. Afterward, fireworks will go off, and in downtown Chapeco a time capsule will be set aside to be opened in 43 years. That is the present age of the Brazilian club.

As the club prepares for some closure, others in Chapeco still have a long road ahead.

Goalkeeper Jackson Follmann has yet to discover his next job after losing part of a leg in the crash. Two other surviving players – winger Alan Ruschel and defender Neto – want to get back on the field, but doctors avoid making predictions about their futures.

In a social media post last week, Neto published his last group photo taken with victims of the crash.

“I wish I had taken a picture with each one of those that left us. I wish none of this were true,” the defender said.

Players’ wives and others with ties to the victims have threatened to sue the club for financial compensation. The club says the issue will be solved in the near future.

Last week members of the Japan Football Association met with officials of the Brazilian club to offer support. Brazil great Zico offered his help.

“There is a collection of money from several J-League games, from fans and clubs,” Zico told reporters. He said Chapecoense would collect the money when it plays in Japan in August.

So far, the rebuilt team has been holding its own.

It leads the Santa Catarina state championship with 13 points after five matches. In the Copa Libertadores, it has three points from two games, just like the three other teams in Group G.

The return leg of the Recopa Sudamericana is in Medellin on May 10.

Serie A roundup: Juve slip up vs. Napoli, open the door for Roma

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

A roundup of the weekend’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: Arsenal come back twice for draw with Man City | Three things ]

Napoli 1-1 Juventus

The Serie A title race is… well, it’s a little bit closer to being back on after Juventus dropped points for just the second time in 11 league games (they’ve done so all of six times in 30 games).

Everything looked to be going according to plan for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, as Sami Khedira put the visitors 1-0 up in in the 7th minute, but Juve so clearly took their foot off the gas in the minutes that followed, and Napoli beyond deserving of their equalizer.

That it didn’t arrive until the hour mark, via Marek Hamsik, was the harshest part of all. Napoli enjoyed 61 percent of possession on the day, out-shot the five-time defending champions by a margin of 17-4 (4-1 on target), and were genuinely unlucky to take just a point.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 30 24 2 4 60 20 40 15-0-0 9-2-4 74
 Roma 30 22 2 6 66 26 40 14-0-1 8-2-5 68
 Napoli 30 19 7 4 69 33 36 10-4-2 9-3-2 64
 Lazio 30 18 6 6 52 31 21 10-2-3 8-4-3 60
 Atalanta 30 18 4 8 51 33 18 10-1-3 8-3-5 58
 Inter Milan 29 17 4 8 55 31 24 10-2-2 7-2-6 55
 AC Milan 30 16 6 8 43 33 10 10-2-3 6-4-5 54
 Fiorentina 30 14 9 7 47 37 10 8-7-0 6-2-7 51

Roma 2-0 Empoli

24 hours earlier, Roma had done their part to keep the pressure on Juve. Edin Dzeko banged in a brace (his 22nd and 23rd goals of the league season), as Roma continued their quiet charge (just three points dropped from their last eight games) toward another top-two finish.

Something of a statistical oddity: despite the six points that separate them in first and second, Juve and Roma have an identical +40 goal differential after 30 games played, and yet, Juve’s sixth straight Scudetto remains nothing short of a foregone conclusion.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Saturday

Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

Sunday

Genoa 0-5 Atalanta
Pescara 1-1 AC Milan
Torino 2-2 Udinese
Fiorentina 1-0 Bologna
Palermo 1-3 Cagliari
Chievo 1-2 Crotone

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid, Barcelona hold serve, still 2 points apart

AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT

A roundup of the weekend’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: Arsenal come back twice for draw with Man City | Three things ]

Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves

The math is extraordinarily simple — more so than the reality, granted — for Real Madrid: win each and every one of their remaining 11 games, and they’ll be La Liga champions once again. With a two-point lead on Barcelona, and a game in hand, coming into the weekend, Zinedine Zidane’s is squarely in the driver’s seat.

On Sunday, Los Blancos made life a tad more difficult for themselves than they would have liked, but in the end came away with all three points against 10th-place Alaves. Karim Benzema made it 1-0 just after the half-hour mark, which is where it would stay for 54 slightly nerve-wracking minutes.

Isco would eventually make it 2-0 in the 85th minute, and Nacho provided security beyond reasonable necessity two minutes after that, sending Madrid five points clear of Barca for a few hours’ time.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 28 21 5 2 74 28 46 12-3-0 9-2-2 68
 Barcelona 29 20 6 3 85 26 59 10-3-1 10-3-2 66
 Atlético Madrid 29 17 7 5 54 23 31 10-2-2 7-5-3 58
 Sevilla 29 17 7 5 52 34 18 10-3-1 7-4-4 58
 Real Sociedad 29 15 4 10 43 40 3 7-4-4 8-0-6 49
 Villarreal 29 13 9 7 41 23 18 8-3-4 5-6-3 48
 Athletic 29 14 5 10 37 33 4 10-3-2 4-2-8 47

Granada 1-4 Barcelona

“No Lionel Messi” (suspension) was a bit of a problem for Barca on Sunday, but only for a short time. Luis Suarez put Barca ahead a minute before halftime, but the lead was short-lived as Jeremie Boga finished a lightning-quick counter-attack for Granada to being the home side back to 1-1 in the 50th minute.

Nearly 15 minutes went by, and the title looked a million miles away, until Paco Alcacer slotted home a counter-attack chance of his own in the 64th minute. An own goal and a tap-in by Neymar would complete the scoring, and keep the Blaugrana within striking distance ahead of a decisive period for their title rivals — the Madrid derby is next Saturday, followed by El Clasico two weeks after that.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Saturday

Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad 1-1 Leganes
Villarreal 2-3 Eibar
Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Sunday

Sevilla 0-0 Sporting Gijon
Valencia 3-0 Deportivo La Coruña

STL voters to decide on stadium funding, future of MLS expansion

Photo credit: saintlouisfc.com
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) A year after the NFL’s Rams abandoned St. Louis for Los Angeles, the city has a chance to again become a three-sport town if voters agree to help pay for a stadium for a new Major League Soccer franchise.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Voters will decide Tuesday whether to designate $60 million from an existing business use tax for the construction of a 22,000-seat soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. The ownership group SC STL would invest $95 million in the project and cover the league’s $150 million expansion fee, and they have asked the state to donate 24 acres of unused land.

The league is expected to announce two new expansion teams in the fall that would begin play in 2020. St. Louis would be a favorite among the 12 applicants if the stadium funding is approved.

At a rally in St. Louis on Monday, MLS Commissioner Don Garber talked about the city’s historical ties to the world’s most popular sport. The region has long been a hotbed for youth and collegiate soccer, and many members of the 1950 U.S. World Cup team that beat England 1-0 in one of the sports’ biggest upsets were from The Hill area of St. Louis. St. Louis University won 10 NCAA men’s soccer championships from the 1950s through the 1970s.

[ MORE: Bastian Schweinsteiger scored 17 minutes into his MLS debut ]

Garber said the departure of the NFL’s Rams to Los Angeles was a blow to St. Louis, but it helped open the door to an MLS team.

“Where there was a void left by the Rams leaving, it clearly put more energy behind this,” he said.

But Garber made it clear that the project rests with voters.

“Without that vote being positive, this project’s not going forward,” he said.

SC STL chairman Paul Edgerley said soccer is a good fit for the growing number of young people working in the St. Louis area’s burgeoning tech industry. An MLS team would add to “this positive momentum in the community that St. Louis has already started,” he said.

There is plenty of opposition to the proposal, too. St. Louis’ schools and police force are underfunded and its streets and infrastructure are in disrepair, and many city leaders believe it would be wrong to spend money on a stadium when basic needs aren’t being met.

[ MORE: Sporting KC rookie got GOT by Vermes, teammates’ April Fools’ prank ]

“These types of deals are never good economic development strategies for cities,” said Alderwoman Megan Green, one of many members of the board of aldermen who oppose the ballot measure.

St. Louis, she said, has “much greater needs than a soccer stadium.”

The city’s biggest newspaper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, also opposes the use of public funds to pay for a stadium. In a recent editorial, it wrote that a city of 311,000 with a 90,000 people living at or below the federal poverty line “can’t carry the burden of a sports facility that would benefit surrounding county residents who aren’t being asked to pay their fair share.”

It took months of negotiations before aldermen agreed to put the measure up for a vote. Funding would come from a half-cent increase in a use tax on out-of-town purchases by St. Louis businesses. Residential taxes would be unaffected.

Public funding for stadiums has increasingly become a difficult sell in many places. Still, St. Louis aldermen agreed in late 2015 to provide up to $400 million toward a $1 billion stadium for the Rams. The NFL said the project and the funding were inadequate. League owners in January 2016 approved Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s request to move.