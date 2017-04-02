Jose Mourinho questions Luke Shaw’s “commitment, focus, ambition”

Luke Shaw‘s Manchester United career has stalled — there’s no question about it — and he may be just about out of chances to save it, at least as long with Jose Mourinho remains in charge.

Having returned to the field in August from the horrific broken leg that ended his 2015-16 season last September, Shaw has made just 15 appearances for Man United this season (just two, totaling 160 minutes since New Years Day), which has led Mourinho to question on multiple occasions Shaw’s willingness to commit himself to playing full-time.

In November, Shaw told his manager he was unable to play in Man United’s Premier League clash with Swansea City due to after-effects of the injury, and with an injury crisis currently ravaging the squad, Mourinho seems to be losing his patience. He says he expects more from an England international — quotes from the BBC:

And Mourinho claims he compares unfavorably to fellow defenders Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind. “I cannot compare the way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind” … “Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy.”

The final 10 games of the current season seem as if they’ll be a decisive time in Shaw’s time at United. If he manages to convince Mourinho he’s committed and focused to the level he desires, the 21-year-old can stay and fight for his place next season, two full years removed from the injury; if not, we’ll likely see a new highly-priced, highly-rated left back prospect signed in the summer.

