Jose Mourinho questions Luke Shaw’s “commitment, focus, ambition”

Luke Shaw‘s Manchester United career has stalled — there’s no question about it — and he may be just about out of chances to save it, at least as long with Jose Mourinho remains in charge.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Having returned to the field in August from the horrific broken leg that ended his 2015-16 season last September, Shaw has made just 15 appearances for Man United this season (just two, totaling 160 minutes since New Years Day), which has led Mourinho to question on multiple occasions Shaw’s willingness to commit himself to playing full-time.
In November, Shaw told his manager he was unable to play in Man United’s Premier League clash with Swansea City due to after-effects of the injury, and with an injury crisis currently ravaging the squad, Mourinho seems to be losing his patience. He says he expects more from an England international — quotes from the BBC:
And Mourinho claims he compares unfavorably to fellow defenders Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.
“I cannot compare the way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind”
…
“Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy.”
The final 10 games of the current season seem as if they’ll be a decisive time in Shaw’s time at United. If he manages to convince Mourinho he’s committed and focused to the level he desires, the 21-year-old can stay and fight for his place next season, two full years removed from the injury; if not, we’ll likely see a new highly-priced, highly-rated left back prospect signed in the summer.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Brew some late night coffee or tea on Tuesday and Wednesday as a pair of Major League Soccer teams look for their share of history.
FC Dallas is better positioned than Vancouver Whitecaps, but both MLS sides are aiming to get through midweek CONCACAF Champions League semifinal second legs to take the next step toward the FIFA Club World Cup.
[ MORE: Jermaine Jones okay with being hated ]
An MLS side has never represented CONCACAF in FIFA’s club showcase (though LA Galaxy qualified in 2000 only to see the tournament canceled). Real Salt Lake and Montreal Impact are the only clubs to make a final since the CCL went to its current format in 2005.
FC Dallas is in a very good spot after Maxi Urruti and Kellyn Acosta bookended halftime with goals in a 2-1 comeback win on March 15 in Texas. Still, holding that one-goal advantage in Pachuca is no easy task, and Tuesday’s hosts (10 p.m. EDT) own four continental titles since 2002 and boasts dangerous Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano and young midfielder Erick Gutierrez in addition to USMNT center back — and Dallas native — Omar Gonzalez.
Vancouver has more work to do 24 hours later when it welcomes Tigres UANL to BC Place. The ‘Caps did not manage an away goal in San Nicolas, and need 2-0 or a three-goal win to advance to the CCL Final. Tigres has been shut out in back-to-back Liga MX matches, but Andre-Pierre Gignac represents a huge challenge for Kendall Waston and the Vancouver back line. While defenders get preoccupied with the big Frenchman, new man Eduardo Vargas is also a big threat, as are Ismail Sosa and Jurgen Damm.
Whether you love him, loathe him, or exist somewhere in between, it’s difficult to call Jermaine Jones anything but interesting.
The LA Galaxy and USMNT man spoke out again on Monday, largely because some asked him. Jones was a guest on an ESPN podcast and spilled his guts on his American soccer perception.
[ MORE: Gabriel Jesus back in training ]
The comments were colorful, as usual for Jones, with the midfielder harboring hopes for a 2018 World Cup spot and wondering why American fans don’t his strong European record with the same respect proffered to Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey.
Part of that could be down to Howard and Dempsey thriving in the Premier League while Jones got less U.S. TV time operating in Germany aside from short spells at Blackburn and Besiktas.
Debate those thoughts all you like, but we gravitated to his self-comparison to NFL star Tom Brady. Jones is fine with being hated like the Super Bowl-winning QB.
“That is normal. I respect that it is the kind of sport, you know. You have to get hated. If I look in football, look how many people hate Tom Brady, but he is out there and he balling, he gets the championship year for year.
“End of the day, if somebody hates you, that is what i learned from one coach. If they hate you, end of the day, they hate you because they are scared of you.”
Injuries have robbed Giuseppe Rossi of so much time on the pitch, but the Italian-American striker showed another burst of brilliance on Monday.
Now with Celta Vigo, the New Jersey-born 30-year-old scored a hat trick against Las Palmas to help his side into La Liga’s 10th place after a 3-1 win.
[ MORE: Gabriel Jesus back in training ]
Rossi, a one-time Manchester United prospect, shot to fame when he capped four-straight double digit goal seasons at Villarreal with a 32-goal campaign in 2010-11. Eleven of those goals came in 15 European matches.
But ACL injuries meant he’d only make 15 appearances over the next two seasons, eventually leading him to Fiorentina. After tallying 17 goals in 24 matches in 2013-14, he’d suffer through several injuries en route to Celta Vigo.
The nose for net doesn’t grow on every face, and Rossi still has his in the right places.
The first word that comes to mind is missile.
Failing that, rocket.
Lasse Schone started off Ajax’s big derby match against Feyenoord in style, letting fly with a free kick from incredible distance.
[ MORE: Gabriel Jesus back in training ]
Schone’s kick starts off on a bee-line for the center of the goal, hit with vicious pace. But it begins to bend at a surprising time, catching Feyenoord keeper Brad Jones — yes, the ex-Liverpool man — an a bad time.
What a rip from the Danish 30-year-old. Ajax won 2-1, and pulled to within three points of table-leading Feyenoord.