La Liga roundup: Real Madrid, Barcelona hold serve, still 2 points apart

A roundup of the weekend’s action in Spain’s top flight…
Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves
The math is extraordinarily simple — more so than the reality, granted — for Real Madrid: win each and every one of their remaining 11 games, and they’ll be La Liga champions once again. With a two-point lead on Barcelona, and a game in hand, coming into the weekend, Zinedine Zidane’s is squarely in the driver’s seat.
On Sunday, Los Blancos made life a tad more difficult for themselves than they would have liked, but in the end came away with all three points against 10th-place Alaves. Karim Benzema made it 1-0 just after the half-hour mark, which is where it would stay for 54 slightly nerve-wracking minutes.
Isco would eventually make it 2-0 in the 85th minute, and Nacho provided security beyond reasonable necessity two minutes after that, sending Madrid five points clear of Barca for a few hours’ time.
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Real Madrid
|28
|21
|5
|2
|74
|28
|46
|12-3-0
|9-2-2
|68
|Barcelona
|29
|20
|6
|3
|85
|26
|59
|10-3-1
|10-3-2
|66
|Atlético Madrid
|29
|17
|7
|5
|54
|23
|31
|10-2-2
|7-5-3
|58
|Sevilla
|29
|17
|7
|5
|52
|34
|18
|10-3-1
|7-4-4
|58
|Real Sociedad
|29
|15
|4
|10
|43
|40
|3
|7-4-4
|8-0-6
|49
|Villarreal
|29
|13
|9
|7
|41
|23
|18
|8-3-4
|5-6-3
|48
|Athletic
|29
|14
|5
|10
|37
|33
|4
|10-3-2
|4-2-8
|47
Granada 1-4 Barcelona
“No Lionel Messi” (suspension) was a bit of a problem for Barca on Sunday, but only for a short time. Luis Suarez put Barca ahead a minute before halftime, but the lead was short-lived as Jeremie Boga finished a lightning-quick counter-attack for Granada to being the home side back to 1-1 in the 50th minute.
Nearly 15 minutes went by, and the title looked a million miles away, until Paco Alcacer slotted home a counter-attack chance of his own in the 64th minute. An own goal and a tap-in by Neymar would complete the scoring, and keep the Blaugrana within striking distance ahead of a decisive period for their title rivals — the Madrid derby is next Saturday, followed by El Clasico two weeks after that.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Saturday
Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad 1-1 Leganes
Villarreal 2-3 Eibar
Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao
Sunday
Sevilla 0-0 Sporting Gijon
Valencia 3-0 Deportivo La Coruña