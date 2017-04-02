More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
La Liga roundup: Real Madrid, Barcelona hold serve, still 2 points apart

By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT

A roundup of the weekend’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves

The math is extraordinarily simple — more so than the reality, granted — for Real Madrid: win each and every one of their remaining 11 games, and they’ll be La Liga champions once again. With a two-point lead on Barcelona, and a game in hand, coming into the weekend, Zinedine Zidane’s is squarely in the driver’s seat.

On Sunday, Los Blancos made life a tad more difficult for themselves than they would have liked, but in the end came away with all three points against 10th-place Alaves. Karim Benzema made it 1-0 just after the half-hour mark, which is where it would stay for 54 slightly nerve-wracking minutes.

Isco would eventually make it 2-0 in the 85th minute, and Nacho provided security beyond reasonable necessity two minutes after that, sending Madrid five points clear of Barca for a few hours’ time.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 28 21 5 2 74 28 46 12-3-0 9-2-2 68
 Barcelona 29 20 6 3 85 26 59 10-3-1 10-3-2 66
 Atlético Madrid 29 17 7 5 54 23 31 10-2-2 7-5-3 58
 Sevilla 29 17 7 5 52 34 18 10-3-1 7-4-4 58
 Real Sociedad 29 15 4 10 43 40 3 7-4-4 8-0-6 49
 Villarreal 29 13 9 7 41 23 18 8-3-4 5-6-3 48
 Athletic 29 14 5 10 37 33 4 10-3-2 4-2-8 47

Granada 1-4 Barcelona

“No Lionel Messi” (suspension) was a bit of a problem for Barca on Sunday, but only for a short time. Luis Suarez put Barca ahead a minute before halftime, but the lead was short-lived as Jeremie Boga finished a lightning-quick counter-attack for Granada to being the home side back to 1-1 in the 50th minute.

Nearly 15 minutes went by, and the title looked a million miles away, until Paco Alcacer slotted home a counter-attack chance of his own in the 64th minute. An own goal and a tap-in by Neymar would complete the scoring, and keep the Blaugrana within striking distance ahead of a decisive period for their title rivals — the Madrid derby is next Saturday, followed by El Clasico two weeks after that.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Saturday

Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad 1-1 Leganes
Villarreal 2-3 Eibar
Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Sunday

Sevilla 0-0 Sporting Gijon
Valencia 3-0 Deportivo La Coruña

Serie A roundup: Juve slip up vs. Napoli, open the door for Roma

By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

A roundup of the weekend’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Napoli 1-1 Juventus

The Serie A title race is… well, it’s a little bit closer to being back on after Juventus dropped points for just the second time in 11 league games (they’ve done so all of six times in 30 games).

Everything looked to be going according to plan for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, as Sami Khedira put the visitors 1-0 up in in the 7th minute, but Juve so clearly took their foot off the gas in the minutes that followed, and Napoli beyond deserving of their equalizer.

That it didn’t arrive until the hour mark, via Marek Hamsik, was the harshest part of all. Napoli enjoyed 61 percent of possession on the day, out-shot the five-time defending champions by a margin of 17-4 (4-1 on target), and were genuinely unlucky to take just a point.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 30 24 2 4 60 20 40 15-0-0 9-2-4 74
 Roma 30 22 2 6 66 26 40 14-0-1 8-2-5 68
 Napoli 30 19 7 4 69 33 36 10-4-2 9-3-2 64
 Lazio 30 18 6 6 52 31 21 10-2-3 8-4-3 60
 Atalanta 30 18 4 8 51 33 18 10-1-3 8-3-5 58
 Inter Milan 29 17 4 8 55 31 24 10-2-2 7-2-6 55
 AC Milan 30 16 6 8 43 33 10 10-2-3 6-4-5 54
 Fiorentina 30 14 9 7 47 37 10 8-7-0 6-2-7 51

Roma 2-0 Empoli

24 hours earlier, Roma had done their part to keep the pressure on Juve. Edin Dzeko banged in a brace (his 22nd and 23rd goals of the league season), as Roma continued their quiet charge (just three points dropped from their last eight games) toward another top-two finish.

Something of a statistical oddity: despite the six points that separate them in first and second, Juve and Roma have an identical +40 goal differential after 30 games played, and yet, Juve’s sixth straight Scudetto remains nothing short of a foregone conclusion.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Saturday

Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

Sunday

Genoa 0-5 Atalanta
Pescara 1-1 AC Milan
Torino 2-2 Udinese
Fiorentina 1-0 Bologna
Palermo 1-3 Cagliari
Chievo 1-2 Crotone

STL voters to decide on stadium funding, future of MLS expansion

Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) A year after the NFL’s Rams abandoned St. Louis for Los Angeles, the city has a chance to again become a three-sport town if voters agree to help pay for a stadium for a new Major League Soccer franchise.

Voters will decide Tuesday whether to designate $60 million from an existing business use tax for the construction of a 22,000-seat soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. The ownership group SC STL would invest $95 million in the project and cover the league’s $150 million expansion fee, and they have asked the state to donate 24 acres of unused land.

The league is expected to announce two new expansion teams in the fall that would begin play in 2020. St. Louis would be a favorite among the 12 applicants if the stadium funding is approved.

At a rally in St. Louis on Monday, MLS Commissioner Don Garber talked about the city’s historical ties to the world’s most popular sport. The region has long been a hotbed for youth and collegiate soccer, and many members of the 1950 U.S. World Cup team that beat England 1-0 in one of the sports’ biggest upsets were from The Hill area of St. Louis. St. Louis University won 10 NCAA men’s soccer championships from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Garber said the departure of the NFL’s Rams to Los Angeles was a blow to St. Louis, but it helped open the door to an MLS team.

“Where there was a void left by the Rams leaving, it clearly put more energy behind this,” he said.

But Garber made it clear that the project rests with voters.

“Without that vote being positive, this project’s not going forward,” he said.

SC STL chairman Paul Edgerley said soccer is a good fit for the growing number of young people working in the St. Louis area’s burgeoning tech industry. An MLS team would add to “this positive momentum in the community that St. Louis has already started,” he said.

There is plenty of opposition to the proposal, too. St. Louis’ schools and police force are underfunded and its streets and infrastructure are in disrepair, and many city leaders believe it would be wrong to spend money on a stadium when basic needs aren’t being met.

“These types of deals are never good economic development strategies for cities,” said Alderwoman Megan Green, one of many members of the board of aldermen who oppose the ballot measure.

St. Louis, she said, has “much greater needs than a soccer stadium.”

The city’s biggest newspaper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, also opposes the use of public funds to pay for a stadium. In a recent editorial, it wrote that a city of 311,000 with a 90,000 people living at or below the federal poverty line “can’t carry the burden of a sports facility that would benefit surrounding county residents who aren’t being asked to pay their fair share.”

It took months of negotiations before aldermen agreed to put the measure up for a vote. Funding would come from a half-cent increase in a use tax on out-of-town purchases by St. Louis businesses. Residential taxes would be unaffected.

Public funding for stadiums has increasingly become a difficult sell in many places. Still, St. Louis aldermen agreed in late 2015 to provide up to $400 million toward a $1 billion stadium for the Rams. The NFL said the project and the funding were inadequate. League owners in January 2016 approved Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s request to move.

Wenger praises Arsenal fans after draw with Man City

By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Arsene Wenger has faced plenty of criticism from Arsenal fans in recent weeks, but he hasn’t given up on the Emirates just yet.

Despite fans commissioning planes to fly “Wenger Out” signs, and others driving around a van with signs condemning the manager, Wenger praised the fans at the stadium on Sunday.

“Despite all that has happened on the fans front, I thought our fans were fantastic today,” Wenger said after the 2-2 draw against Manchester City. The Gunners fought back twice to secure a point that doesn’t do much on the table but according to Wenger, could give them confidence, something the team has severely lacked of late.

“We want to perform in the next game and hopefully the result today will help us rebuild confidence,” Wenger said.

The game was a wild ride for the Gunners’ manager. He was caught on Manchester City’s second goal with a range of emotions.

Still, Arsenal needs a near-perfect finish to the season plus some help. They sit sixth in the table and are seven points back of a Champions League place with just over a month remaining in the season.

Arsenal trapped in strange state of flux

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

LONDON — Time seems to have stood still at Arsenal.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

While games come and go, what lies ahead for the Gunners’ future is the main question surrounding everything they do.

Will Arsene Wenger stay? Will Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez sign new deals? Can they finish in the top four? Everything is threatening to change but at the same time, nothing is happening.

Arsenal’s crucial top four clash with Manchester City on Sunday was almost an afterthought as the entertaining draw epitomized the melancholy felt by most around the Emirates Stadium.

For 20 years Wenger has ruled supreme, leading Arsenal to the UEFA Champions League each season with what seemed to be consummate easy. Yet questions around his future and that of his star players have lingered nastily in recent months, even if he doesn’t admit it, and the Gunners are seven points away from fourth place with 10 games to play.

Following the draw with City, Wenger, predictably, is no closer to revealing if he will stay at Arsenal beyond this season.

“We are in a tough battle for the top four,” Wenger said. “I am professional and I have shown great loyalty in the past. I love this club, I don’t know how long I will be here, I am clear in my head, that’s the most important thing. The decision will be soon.”

The sooner the better.

Arsenal’s season is in severe danger of drifting away with an upcoming FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City on Apr. 23 perhaps holding the key to rescuing their campaign as another trophy (their third FA Cup in four years) would at least lift some of the gloom as their top four hopes hang in the balance.

Surely Wenger coming out and announcing his decision will galvanize the team and fans one way or another. Is Wenger worried about a negative reaction from fans and his players if he reveals his decision in the next few weeks?

Fans of Arsenal had planned protests before the game but they somewhat petered out with reports suggesting some fans thought against each other outside the stadium in the north London sunshine on a Sunday afternoon.

This is what it has come to.

Arsenal’s fans are split when it comes to Wenger staying on and are confused at what’s going on and why it is taking so long for a decision to be made.

That said, in the stadium fans stuck with their team when they fell behind to City twice and Wenger pointed out that the vast majority of supporters got behind their players despite brief lulls in the crowd which suggested they were, once again, sat there thinking about what comes next.

“Despite what happens on the fans front, I thought our fans were fantastic today in very difficult moments in the game,” Wenger said. “Our fans could have turned against us. I thought they were absolutely sensational.”

Arsenal’s recent form has been far from sensational with one win in their last six games which included a run of four defeats in five.

With so many questions unanswered and so much confusion about the future, a huge transition is coming at Arsenal with up to 10 first team players out of contract in the summer of 2018 and a massive rebuild needed. With talks about the future of Sanchez and Ozil put off until the summer, qualifying for the Champions League for a 21st season on the trot holds the key to everything.

Is Wenger capable of leading the Gunners, his Gunners, into a brave new era?

“I’m here for 20 years. I have shown one thing, complete loyalty to the club,” Wenger said. “I will always support this club and wish it well.”

Until the bitter end Wenger will be an Arsenal man. Whether he stays beyond this season to lead the team is still up in the air, like pretty much everything at Arsenal these days.