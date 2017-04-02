MLS (late-night) roundup: Cubo bags a hat trick; MNUFC win a game!

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

With four MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 30 more to go…

Houston Dynamo 4-1 New York Red Bulls

It’s probably time we start calling Erick Torres by his nickname, “Cubo” (cube, as a reference to the size and shape of his head), once again. After a disastrous first season in Houston, and a subsequent loan to Cruz Azul, who decided against making the signing permanent, Torres is starting for new-old head coach Wilmer Cabrera, and the goals are flowing.

The 24-year-old entered Saturday’s game against New York with a goal in three straight games. 41 minutes into the game, the streak was extended to four. 15 minutes later, he had a brace. 35 minutes after that, Torres completed his first MLS hat trick with a sensational free kick.

What rust? The robot completes his HAT TRICK to all but seal the three points for @HoustonDynamo. #HOUvNY https://t.co/iyMSGTaIui — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2017

As far as early-season MVP candidates go, Torres threw his name into the hat — alongside the likes of David Villa and Justin Meram — with his fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season, after four games.

Minnesota United 4-2 Real Salt Lake

After four minutes, everything was beginning to feel all too familiar to Minnesota players, coaches and fans alike — less than 240 seconds on the clock, they were a goal down after Luke Mulholland slotted home from the top of the box. This time, though, the deficit was short-lived, as Kevin Molino headed home from close range in the 16th minute.

Then, the strangest pair of things occurred in unison: the Loons stopped leaking goals, and starting bossing the game themselves. Christian Ramirez bagged his third and fourth goals of the season, 10 minutes apart early in the second half, and the score was 3-1. Johan Venegas added a fourth, just in case, and Adrian Heath had staved off unemployment for an additional week in charge.

Oh no! Rimando with a very uncharacteristic error and Ramirez adds another goal. 3-1 Loons! #MINvRSL pic.twitter.com/fvtSicKR5U — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) April 2, 2017

They can taste that first MLS win…@Johan_VenegasCR makes it 4-1! #MINvRSL https://t.co/b6GhUClSwg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2017

Vancouver Whitecaps 4-2 LA Galaxy

A game that could have easily featured 10 goals, Vancouver’s 4-2 victory over LA had just six instead. Still, the track meet at BC Place trumped anything and everything on offer elsewhere in MLS.

Cristian Techera opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Romain Alessandrini equalized with his first MLS goal seven minutes later. The Frenchman put LA 2-1 ahead after four more minutes.

Romain Alessandrini is putting on a show! 2-1. #VANvLA

https://t.co/FN3QkgTKRC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2017

Then, even quicker than Alessandrini’s brace had put LA in front, Fredy Montero (his first goal since returning to MLS) and Matias Laba turned a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead, in the 66th and 67th minutes. Laba notched a brace of his own with an exclamation-point header in the 87th minute.

First, @_fredymontero opened his MLS account in 2017 to make it 2-2. #VANvLA https://t.co/vTMPf2zn1I — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2017

Wins the ball in midfield ✔️

Knocks in the rebound ✔️

Completes his brace ✔️ Well deserved, @matiaslaba! #VANvLA https://t.co/2OH3yiytGF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2017

D.C. United 2-1 Philadelphia Union

D.C. achieved a pair of firsts on Saturday: they scored a goal, and they won a game. Jose Guillermo Ortiz took care of the first first, and Luciano Acosta (from the penalty spot) secured the second first. C.J. Sapong pulled one back for Philly with 20 minutes to play, and so nearly made it 2-2, if not for the heroics of Bill Hamid.

Three goals in three games.@BigAfrika88 brings one back for @PhilaUnion. It's a one goal game. #DCvPHI https://t.co/xaeigr1XJy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2017

Hamid with a HUGE save on Sapong to preserve the lead. #DCvPHI https://t.co/bhj1rQb2Wd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2017

New York City FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Chicago Fire 2-2 Montreal Impact

Columbus Crew SC 2-0 Orlando City SC

