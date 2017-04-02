More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Pete Christopher//The Oregonian via AP

MLS Snapshot: Timbers waste Valeri’s stunner, give up late NE equalizer

By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): For 180 seconds, the Portland Timbers found themselves under pressure and on their heels. Eventually, the New England Revolution’s two early scoring chances came and went without any real harm done. The same couldn’t be said for Diego Valeri’s stunning side-volley nine minutes later. For 70 minutes, Portland were in cruise control, dominating the run of play through prolonged periods of possession, but stalling once time came to hit the final box into the box. New England managed to create very little, until Jake Gleeson’s goalkeeping gaffe gifted Lee Nguyen the easiest goal he’ll score all season. Portland might be the most talented team in MLS, but their inability to close out games from a winning position comes back to bite them again and again and again.

Three Two moments that mattered

12′ — Valeri unleashes a perfect side-volley — For about a year now, I’ve calling Diego Valeri “the MLS god.” He forces me to do it just about every other game.

84′ — Gleeson spills, Nguyen pounces — Gleeson has to hold onto the ball in this situation. If he doesn’t, the absolute last thing he can do with it is to palm it into the path of Nguyen. About that…

Men of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Valeri (12′), Nguyen (84′)

Dortmund’s Aubameyang in trouble over mask stunt

Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP
Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in trouble with his club after pulling a mask stunt in the Ruhr derby against Schalke.

Aubameyang pulled on a mask after scoring in the 1-1 draw Saturday, as he’s done before with Spiderman and Batman masks, but this time it was the mask he had worn as “The Masked Finisher” for a Nike commercial.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke tells Kicker magazine, “It can’t be that Nike is trying to push economic interests in this way.” He added it’s “unworthy of a large concern.”

Dortmund uses Nike rival Puma as its official equipment supplier.

On Saturday, Watzke had said that if it turned out to be true that Aubameyang’s action was linked to Nike, it would be “possibly a bit more difficult” for Aubameyang.

Jose Mourinho questions Luke Shaw’s “commitment, focus, ambition”

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

Luke Shaw‘s Manchester United career has stalled — there’s no question about it — and he may be just about out of chances to save it, at least as long with Jose Mourinho remains in charge.

Having returned to the field in August from the horrific broken leg that ended his 2015-16 season last September, Shaw has made just 15 appearances for Man United this season (just two, totaling 160 minutes since New Years Day), which has led Mourinho to question on multiple occasions Shaw’s willingness to commit himself to playing full-time.

In November, Shaw told his manager he was unable to play in Man United’s Premier League clash with Swansea City due to after-effects of the injury, and with an injury crisis currently ravaging the squad, Mourinho seems to be losing his patience. He says he expects more from an England international — quotes from the BBC:

And Mourinho claims he compares unfavorably to fellow defenders Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.

“I cannot compare the way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind”

Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy.”

The final 10 games of the current season seem as if they’ll be a decisive time in Shaw’s time at United. If he manages to convince Mourinho he’s committed and focused to the level he desires, the 21-year-old can stay and fight for his place next season, two full years removed from the injury; if not, we’ll likely see a new highly-priced, highly-rated left back prospect signed in the summer.

Chapecoense set for emotional “re-cup” final vs. Atletico Nacional

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

CHAPECO, Brazil (AP) It will be anything but a typical soccer cup final when Chapecoense faces Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Instead, the focus will be on remembering those who died four months ago when the plane carrying Brazilian team Chapecoense crashed in the Andes on the way to the Copa Sudamericana final against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional.

Out of 77 passengers, 71 died, including 19 players, journalists, and club officials.

This time, when Chapecoense faces Atletico Nacional, gratitude will replace rivalry and solemn prayers for closure will matter more than who wins.

The South America’s Recopa annually pits the winner of the Copa Libertadores – that was Atletico Nacional – against the Copa Sudamericana champion.

After the Nov. 28 crash outside Medellin, the Copa Sudamericana title was awarded to Chapecoense at Atletico Nacional’s request.

In effect, the Recopa is a replay of the two-game final that should have happened four months ago until the disaster wiped out the Brazilian team.

A southern city of about 200,000 residents near the Argentine border, Chapeco is preparing motorcades, fireworks and videos for before, during, and after the match. Edson Erdman, an artistic director who was involved with the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, was hired and a municipal holiday was declared so every citizen can take part.

There will be celebrations in downtown Chapeco and a fan march to the Arena Conda. Special videos will also be shown on the big screen during halftime. Afterward, fireworks will go off, and in downtown Chapeco a time capsule will be set aside to be opened in 43 years. That is the present age of the Brazilian club.

As the club prepares for some closure, others in Chapeco still have a long road ahead.

Goalkeeper Jackson Follmann has yet to discover his next job after losing part of a leg in the crash. Two other surviving players – winger Alan Ruschel and defender Neto – want to get back on the field, but doctors avoid making predictions about their futures.

In a social media post last week, Neto published his last group photo taken with victims of the crash.

“I wish I had taken a picture with each one of those that left us. I wish none of this were true,” the defender said.

Players’ wives and others with ties to the victims have threatened to sue the club for financial compensation. The club says the issue will be solved in the near future.

Last week members of the Japan Football Association met with officials of the Brazilian club to offer support. Brazil great Zico offered his help.

“There is a collection of money from several J-League games, from fans and clubs,” Zico told reporters. He said Chapecoense would collect the money when it plays in Japan in August.

So far, the rebuilt team has been holding its own.

It leads the Santa Catarina state championship with 13 points after five matches. In the Copa Libertadores, it has three points from two games, just like the three other teams in Group G.

The return leg of the Recopa Sudamericana is in Medellin on May 10.

Serie A roundup: Juve slip up vs. Napoli, open the door for Roma

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

A roundup of the weekend’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Napoli 1-1 Juventus

The Serie A title race is… well, it’s a little bit closer to being back on after Juventus dropped points for just the second time in 11 league games (they’ve done so all of six times in 30 games).

Everything looked to be going according to plan for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, as Sami Khedira put the visitors 1-0 up in in the 7th minute, but Juve so clearly took their foot off the gas in the minutes that followed, and Napoli beyond deserving of their equalizer.

That it didn’t arrive until the hour mark, via Marek Hamsik, was the harshest part of all. Napoli enjoyed 61 percent of possession on the day, out-shot the five-time defending champions by a margin of 17-4 (4-1 on target), and were genuinely unlucky to take just a point.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 30 24 2 4 60 20 40 15-0-0 9-2-4 74
 Roma 30 22 2 6 66 26 40 14-0-1 8-2-5 68
 Napoli 30 19 7 4 69 33 36 10-4-2 9-3-2 64
 Lazio 30 18 6 6 52 31 21 10-2-3 8-4-3 60
 Atalanta 30 18 4 8 51 33 18 10-1-3 8-3-5 58
 Inter Milan 29 17 4 8 55 31 24 10-2-2 7-2-6 55
 AC Milan 30 16 6 8 43 33 10 10-2-3 6-4-5 54
 Fiorentina 30 14 9 7 47 37 10 8-7-0 6-2-7 51

Roma 2-0 Empoli

24 hours earlier, Roma had done their part to keep the pressure on Juve. Edin Dzeko banged in a brace (his 22nd and 23rd goals of the league season), as Roma continued their quiet charge (just three points dropped from their last eight games) toward another top-two finish.

Something of a statistical oddity: despite the six points that separate them in first and second, Juve and Roma have an identical +40 goal differential after 30 games played, and yet, Juve’s sixth straight Scudetto remains nothing short of a foregone conclusion.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Saturday

Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

Sunday

Genoa 0-5 Atalanta
Pescara 1-1 AC Milan
Torino 2-2 Udinese
Fiorentina 1-0 Bologna
Palermo 1-3 Cagliari
Chievo 1-2 Crotone