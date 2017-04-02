Serie A roundup: Juve slip up vs. Napoli, open the door for Roma

A roundup of the weekend’s action in Italy’s top flight…
Napoli 1-1 Juventus
The Serie A title race is… well, it’s a little bit closer to being back on after Juventus dropped points for just the second time in 11 league games (they’ve done so all of six times in 30 games).
Everything looked to be going according to plan for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, as Sami Khedira put the visitors 1-0 up in in the 7th minute, but Juve so clearly took their foot off the gas in the minutes that followed, and Napoli beyond deserving of their equalizer.
That it didn’t arrive until the hour mark, via Marek Hamsik, was the harshest part of all. Napoli enjoyed 61 percent of possession on the day, out-shot the five-time defending champions by a margin of 17-4 (4-1 on target), and were genuinely unlucky to take just a point.
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Juventus
|30
|24
|2
|4
|60
|20
|40
|15-0-0
|9-2-4
|74
|Roma
|30
|22
|2
|6
|66
|26
|40
|14-0-1
|8-2-5
|68
|Napoli
|30
|19
|7
|4
|69
|33
|36
|10-4-2
|9-3-2
|64
|Lazio
|30
|18
|6
|6
|52
|31
|21
|10-2-3
|8-4-3
|60
|Atalanta
|30
|18
|4
|8
|51
|33
|18
|10-1-3
|8-3-5
|58
|Inter Milan
|29
|17
|4
|8
|55
|31
|24
|10-2-2
|7-2-6
|55
|AC Milan
|30
|16
|6
|8
|43
|33
|10
|10-2-3
|6-4-5
|54
|Fiorentina
|30
|14
|9
|7
|47
|37
|10
|8-7-0
|6-2-7
|51
Roma 2-0 Empoli
24 hours earlier, Roma had done their part to keep the pressure on Juve. Edin Dzeko banged in a brace (his 22nd and 23rd goals of the league season), as Roma continued their quiet charge (just three points dropped from their last eight games) toward another top-two finish.
Something of a statistical oddity: despite the six points that separate them in first and second, Juve and Roma have an identical +40 goal differential after 30 games played, and yet, Juve’s sixth straight Scudetto remains nothing short of a foregone conclusion.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Saturday
Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio
Sunday
Genoa 0-5 Atalanta
Pescara 1-1 AC Milan
Torino 2-2 Udinese
Fiorentina 1-0 Bologna
Palermo 1-3 Cagliari
Chievo 1-2 Crotone