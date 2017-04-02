More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Three things we learned from Arsenal v. Man City

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

LONDON — Arsenal and Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday but a point helped neither team in their quest to seal a top four finish.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero twice put City ahead in the first half after Theo Walcott equalized, while Shkodran Mustafi grabbed a point for the Gunners with a second half header.

Both Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola went for it, as expected, but the talented attacking teams somewhat canceled each other out.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Here’s what we learned from north London.

TOP FOUR HANGS IN BALANCE

Both teams knew they needed a win to boost their top four hopes but neither truly took the game by the scruff of the neck.

With defensive mistakes, plenty of giveaways in midfield and missed chances for both, Wenger and Guardiola would have been frustrated with the outcome.

This game perhaps personified why these two hugely talented teams are closer to fourth place than challenging for the title.

The point keeps Arsenal in sixth place on 51 points, while Man City move to 58 points and stay in fourth place. In that respect, City will be happier with the point but this performance, which included another shaky defensive display, proved how far away they are from Chelsea and Tottenham as things stand.

With City heading to Chelsea on Wednesday, Guardiola’s men can still create havoc in the title race if they beat the leaders. This draw all but end their own title aspirations, while they’re just five points ahead of neighbors Manchester United who have a game in hand. City just can’t solidify their spot in the top four.

Arsenal’s top four hopes hang in the balance as they’re seven points behind City with a game in hand. With just one win in their last six games, Wenger’s men needed the win but had to settle for a fair point.

DEEP DE BRUYNE

Kevin De Bruyne has been deployed in a deeper midfield role by Pep Guardiola in recent weeks and it’s working rather well. Well, at least for the first 45 minutes it did.

On his recent trip to NBC Sports’ HQ in Stamford, City’s usual deep-lying playmaker Ilkay Gundogan (out for the season with a knee injury) explained that Guardiola likes De Bruyne to play deeper so City can control midfield.

KDB’s assist for Sane’s opening goal was sublime, a rasping 40-yard side-volley which scythed opened Arsenal’s defense in an instance. He also hit the post with a long-range effort and he continued to be a pest with his deep runs as he surged into the box twice just before Sergio Aguero put City back in front. His first charge resulted in an effort hitting the post and his second led to Aguero’s goal.

In the second half KDB was pushed back out wide with Raheem Sterling coming off and Yaya Toure coming on to try and regain some defensive solidity in central midfield.

Often known for his crossing ability, pace from out wide and ability to create and score in the final third, some would say De Bruyne is wasted in a deeper role further from the opponent’s goal. De Bruyne struggled when he shifted back out wide in the second half but more often than not he looks more comfortable in his usual role.

Yet, Guardiola has seen something different, as he often does, and he may transform De Bruyne into a two-way central midfielder.

SANCHEZ, OZIL INDIFFERENT

For the first time in six weeks Mesut Ozil started for Arsenal and the German playmaker was met with a mixed vibe from Gunners fans throughout.

Before kick off the Arsenal mascot for the day was asked by the stadium announcer who his favorite players to meet were: Ozil and Sanchez were the inevitable answers he gave.

How much longer both stay around for Arsenal’s fans to admire remains to be seen but there’s no denying the star quality they provide.

Ozil’s inviting corner was flicked home by Skhodran Mustafi to make it 2-2, while Sanchez danced in from the left flank to set up Walcott for a chance late in the first half and put in a typically committed display even though he couldn’t get the better of Jesus Navas who was surprisingly selected at right back.

Whatever happens with the future of Ozil and Sanchez, Arsenal’s rebuild will be much easier with them on board. When Arsenal needed them most, they didn’t deliver the goods.

VIDEO: Tijuana midfielder Hurtado scores insane overhead kick

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

BIKE!!!

Club Tijuana midfielder Aviles Hurtado sniped the top corner on Saturday evening in the opening minutes of their exciting draw against Atlas in Liga MX play, and he did so in style.

In the 15th minute with Atlas already up 1-0, Hurtado took an outswinging corner from Joe Corona and planted it into the top left corner with a stunning overhead kick, holding off two defenders in the process and sending the commentators into a frenzy.

https://twitter.com/Xolos/status/848347356697288705/video/1

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!

Hurtado picked up a second goal in the 38th minute as both teams went punch for punch in the match that ended 3-3.

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City: Gunners come back twice

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

At times the defense was cringe-worthy. At times possession was painful. There were more than few bad giveaways. Both teams had moments of brilliance, but both teams also had moments of disaster.

All told, it ended even as Arsenal twice fought back to level the score as the points were shared at the Emirates with a 2-2 draw. Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero each gave Manchester City a one-goal lead, but both times they were pegged back as Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi got goals for the Gunners.

The opening strike by City came less than five minutes into the match and it was embarrassingly easy for the visitors. After a Danny Welbeck attempt went wide, City countered immediately. A ball through the middle of the field gashed the Arsenal midfield and defense all at once, and Leroy Sane rounded David Ospina and passed the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

City continued to pepper the home side. David Silva hit the post in the 10th minute, and his second effort on the rebound was saved by Ospina from a tight angle. It appeared the visitors would truly dominate at least the first half, but that didn’t exactly occur. City began to sputter, failing to connect forward after their hot start. Arsenal looked to build large spells of possession, and they worked hard to equalize five minutes before the break.

On an Arsenal short corner, the eventual cross wasn’t cleared far enough, and Shkodran Mustafi headed it back to Theo Walcott who skipped by a defender and poked home to level things at 1-1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

But it wouldn’t last long. City responded immediately, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the post, and then they took a chance and went right back in front. David Silva fed Sergio Aguero on the right-hand edge of the six-yard box, and he finished from a very tight angle past David Ospina and two sliding defenders.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Arsene Wenger was forced into a halftime change as Laurent Koscielny came off due to an Achillies problem, replaced by Gabriel. City came close to going two-up straight out of the break as Aguero headed wide, and Arsenal made them pay for missing. Again off a corner, Mustafi rose high above the trees and delivered a massive header to again draw the Gunners level.

Fernandinho forced a big save from David Ospina minutes later, rifling a bouncing ball low towards the bottom-left corner that Ospina parried away. Ospina was down to receive treatment for a hip injury but would continue. He was needed again in the 65th minute on an Aguero header which he lept high to catch.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Both teams cautiously looked for the win, and Alex Iwobi ripped a howitzer on the 88th minute that fizzled just over. Manchester City screamed for a penalty in stoppage time for a handball on Nacho Monreal, but there was little in the shout.

With the sides level at the final whistle, Arsenal stays in sixth place, two points back of Manchester United and still seven back of Manchester City in fourth. The visitors will be disappointed not to get all three points, as they stay in fourth, failing to take the chance to jump Liverpool.

Toronto FC goalkeeper Clint Irwin out a month

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT

Toronto FC announced on Sunday that goalkeeper Clint Irwin will miss 4-5 weeks with a hamstring strain.

Irwin was injured in the first half of Friday’s 0-0 draw with Sporting KC, when he came off his line to challenge Soony Saad from a tight angle on net. Irwin slid to block Saad’s cross, and his left foot got caught underneath him, buckling under the pressure and causing the goalkeeper’s body to double over his leg. The 28-year-old went down immediately, and could not continue.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

It was an ugly looking injury, and considering that it appeared there was the possibility of significant knee damage, the news has at least a slight silver lining.

22-year-old Syracuse University product Alex Bono replaced Irwin in the match and will get an extended run in the first team. Bono replaced Irwin during the stretch run of the regular season last year when the starter injured his hamstring, missing 11 games. Bono played very well, keeping four clean sheets as the team won eight of his starts. Toronto conceded more than one goal just twice during Bono’s run of games.

Bono proved himself a more than capable backup during that time, so Toronto FC should be fine, but losing a starting goalkeeper so early in the season can always be a reason for at least some minor concerns. Bono and the Toronto defense will have a tall test next up, with the prolific attacking Atlanta United coming to BMO Field next weekend.

Boro medical staff keeps Fabio sidelined after head injury

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

After an aerial clash with Swansea City’s Leroy Fer, Fabio lay motionless on the Liberty Stadium pitch for a significant amount of time, and as the medical staff attended to him, it became apparently quickly that the Middlesbrough defender was at least suspected of having suffered a concussion.

The former Manchester United man finally sat up, still woozy, and was helped off the field. As the stars cleared, he looked to return to the field.

No so fast, said the medical staff.

The Middlesbrough medical team did something not seen often enough in today’s game, physically restraining Fabio as he attempted to return to play, instead clearly signaling for his substitution to keep the player out of danger. The 26-year-old looked visibly frustrated at his inability to rejoin his teammates in the relegation battle against Swansea, but with the medical staff not convinced of his health, the right call was made.

With new regulations regarding concussions instituted in the English top flight before the 2014/15 season, the medical staff has the final say regarding head injuries on whether a player can continue. Earlier this season, Manchester United came under fire when Anthony Martial suffered a clear head injury, but he returned to the field, only to make a bad mistake that led to a Watford goal. He was then substituted, clearly in some discomfort.

This time, Middlesbrough should be praised for its ability to keep players safe. Despite his protests, Fabio was substituted, replaced by Adam Forshaw in the 65th minute, six minutes after the Brazilian came off the field.