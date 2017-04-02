Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Manchester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

Both managers need a win in the worst way as Manchester City travels to London to take on Arsenal at 11 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
Protests over Arsene Wenger‘s status as manager have dotted the area around the Emirates, and the Gunners sit in sixth place, a whopping seven points adrift of a Champions League place. Should the Gunners fail to win at home, they will be in serious peril of missing the top European competition for the first time in Wenger’s 20 season in charge.
The Gunners are without goalkeeper Petr Cech after he sustained a calf injury against West Brom last time out, so David Ospina replaces him in net. Alexis Sanchez is available despite ankle problems and starts in the attack alongside Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott supporting Danny Welbeck. Lucas Perez is unavailable due to injury, while Santi Cazorla is done for the year.
For Pep Guardiola, City has suffered a similarly poor run of form, with just one win in their last four matches across all competitions. Despite that, the visitors can move into third place if they leave London with a win, leaving them nine back of Chelsea at the top. City receives a massive boost as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling both start despite picking up injuries over the international break.
With a win, Manchester City would complete a league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1975/76, with the Gunners dropping the first meeting 2-1 at the Etihad.
LINEUPS
Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Coquelin; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck.
Subs: Martinez, Gibbs, Gabriel, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Giroud.
Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Sterling; Aguero.
Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Toure.