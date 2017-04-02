More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch Live: Swansea vs. Middlesbrough (Lineups & Live Stream)

By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT

It’s a good ol’ fashioned relegation battle as Swansea City hosts Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium live on NBCSN at 8:30 a.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

After the initial pair of wins with new manager Paul Clement at the helm, Swansea has continued to struggle and is right back into the thick of the fight, level on points with Hull City but just out of the relegation zone on goal differential. The Swans have lost three of their last four, including a brutal one two weeks against Hull. They will be keen to avoid losing two in a row against relegation opposition, lest they see themselves drop into the zone. However, all their recent losses have come on the road, while at home they’ve won three straight.

Swans are mostly fit with Kyle Naughton returning from a two-match absence with a hamstring problem and Martin Olsson back after a small ankle injury. However, Fernando Llorente picked up a last-minute calf injury, ruling him out of the match, with Jordan Ayew starting up front in his place. Leon Britton also misses out with a hamstring problem and Wayne Routledge is absent for “personal reasons.”

For Middlesbrough, they still have a few small problems to content with. There’s just one change from last week’s loss to Manchester United, but it will see them change formations as Grant Leadbitter comes to the bench in favor of Adama Traore. That changes things from the 4-3-3 they featured in last week’s loss to Manchester United to more of a 4-2-3-1 with just Alvaro Negredo by himself up top.

Boro is still without George Friend and Calum Chambers who are both returning to fitness, while Daniel Ayala returns from his hamstring injury to make the bench. They sit five points from safety, and a win today would go miles towards moving them out of the relegation zone, muddying the waters further. Should they lose, the teams at the bottom will have lost ground on their goal.

LINEUPS

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawton, Olsson; Fer, Cork, Carroll; Narsingh, Ayew, Sigurdsson.
Bench: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, van der Hoorn, Montero, Ki, Borja, McBurne.

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, de Roon; Traore, Ramirez, Downing; Negredo.
Bench: Guzan, Ayala, Forshaw, Guedioura, Leadbitter, Stuani, Gestede.

West Ham issues statement backing Slaven Bilic

By Kyle BonnApr 2, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT

Just three days after owner David Gold himself was quoted as backing manager Slaven Bilic, the club has issued an official statement doing the same as speculation mounts over his future.

West Ham lost again this weekend, to relegation-threatened Hull City, their fourth loss in a row which leaves the Hammers in 14th position just six points above the drop. Nevertheless, the club is fully behind the Croatian.

“To end speculation once and for all, the West Ham United Board feel it necessary to announce that we have 100 percent faith in Slaven Bilic’s ability to lead West Ham United,” the official statement read. “Despite press speculation to the contrary, the manager’s position is not under threat. The Board know that Slaven and his coaching staff have the full backing of the playing squad and the overwhelming majority of supporters to lead West Ham United out of this difficult spell.”

Each of the four recent losses for West Ham have come by a one-goal margin, a painful reminder of the slim gap between success and failure in the Premier League. They now have an away trip to Arsenal coming up next, a game which obviously will be difficult, but could also potentially be a great opportunity to make a statement against a fragile top team.

Finally, the board looked to rally supporters to back the club fully. “The Board now urge all supporters to unite behind the manager, his staff and the squad as we go into some important games,” they said in the statement. “We all have complete confidence in their ability to end a testing run of results and finish the season on a high.”

Gold back on Thursday said that there were some results they would like to have back, but that has not eroded confidence in the manager. “Would I like to be two or three places higher than we currently are? Of course I would,” Gold said. “Tell me a club apart from Chelsea who wouldn’t. There are no issues. There never has been a new contract on the table. He still has the rest of this season and next season.”

The stigma behind votes of confidence is there, but nevertheless, the club has gone full-steam ahead with Bilic in charge.

MLS (late-night) roundup: Cubo bags a hat trick; MNUFC win a game!

By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

With four MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 30 more to go…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Houston Dynamo 4-1 New York Red Bulls

It’s probably time we start calling Erick Torres by his nickname, “Cubo” (cube, as a reference to the size and shape of his head), once again. After a disastrous first season in Houston, and a subsequent loan to Cruz Azul, who decided against making the signing permanent, Torres is starting for new-old head coach Wilmer Cabrera, and the goals are flowing.

The 24-year-old entered Saturday’s game against New York with a goal in three straight games. 41 minutes into the game, the streak was extended to four. 15 minutes later, he had a brace. 35 minutes after that, Torres completed his first MLS hat trick with a sensational free kick.

As far as early-season MVP candidates go, Torres threw his name into the hat — alongside the likes of David Villa and Justin Meram — with his fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season, after four games.

[ MORE: Saturday’s (afternoon) roundup: Villa, Schweinsteiger, Meram stellar ]

Minnesota United 4-2 Real Salt Lake

After four minutes, everything was beginning to feel all too familiar to Minnesota players, coaches and fans alike — less than 240 seconds on the clock, they were a goal down after Luke Mulholland slotted home from the top of the box. This time, though, the deficit was short-lived, as Kevin Molino headed home from close range in the 16th minute.

Then, the strangest pair of things occurred in unison: the Loons stopped leaking goals, and starting bossing the game themselves. Christian Ramirez bagged his third and fourth goals of the season, 10 minutes apart early in the second half, and the score was 3-1. Johan Venegas added a fourth, just in case, and Adrian Heath had staved off unemployment for an additional week in charge.

[ MORE: Sporting KC rookie got GOT by Vermes, teammates’ April Fools’ prank ]

Vancouver Whitecaps 4-2 LA Galaxy

A game that could have easily featured 10 goals, Vancouver’s 4-2 victory over LA had just six instead. Still, the track meet at BC Place trumped anything and everything on offer elsewhere in MLS.

Cristian Techera opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Romain Alessandrini equalized with his first MLS goal seven minutes later. The Frenchman put LA 2-1 ahead after four more minutes.

Then, even quicker than Alessandrini’s brace had put LA in front, Fredy Montero (his first goal since returning to MLS) and Matias Laba turned a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead, in the 66th and 67th minutes. Laba notched a brace of his own with an exclamation-point header in the 87th minute.

[ MORE: San Diego’s April Fools’ prank — Footy McFooty Face ]

D.C. United 2-1 Philadelphia Union

D.C. achieved a pair of firsts on Saturday: they scored a goal, and they won a game. Jose Guillermo Ortiz took care of the first first, and Luciano Acosta (from the penalty spot) secured the second first. C.J. Sapong pulled one back for Philly with 20 minutes to play, and so nearly made it 2-2, if not for the heroics of Bill Hamid.

Elsewhere in MLSAFTERNOON ROUNDUP

New York City FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes
Chicago Fire 2-2 Montreal Impact
Columbus Crew SC 2-0 Orlando City SC

Serie A roundup: Dzeko brace cuts Juve’s lead on Roma to 5 points

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Edin Dzeko continued his astonishing season with a double to help Roma beat Empoli 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

The goals took Dzeko’s tally to 33 for the season in all competitions. He is the league leading scorer with 23, one more than Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Dzeko is just three off his best tally of 26 league goals for Wolfsburg in the 2008-09 season. There are eight Serie A matches remaining.

It is all a far cry from last season, when Dzeko managed just eight goals in 31 appearances in his first Serie A campaign.

Roma will hope he can deliver again when they play city rival Lazio in the second leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

“We had an average match,” Dzeko said. “Maybe our minds were on the derby a bit but we did our bit and we got the three points.

“The cup match is such an important test. It will be difficult to overturn the 2-0 deficit, but we are a strong team.”

Dzeko scored his first early when Antonio Rudiger flicked on Leandro Paredes’ corner and it went in off Dzeko’s knee.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina forward doubled his tally in the second half. Mohamed Salah nodded down Diego Perotti’s cross and Dzeko swept it past Empoli goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, who is on loan from Roma.

Salah almost got on the scoresheet in the 70th but his header came off the crossbar.

Roma moved to five points behind league leader Juventus, which visits third-placed Napoli on Sunday.

A late own goal boosted Lazio’s hopes of sneaking into the Champions League at the start of an important eight days for the capital side.

Lazio moved to three points behind third-placed Napoli. The two meet in Rome next Sunday, five days after Lazio plays Roma in the second leg of their Italian Cup semifinal.

“It’s a very important victory for us, against a strong team and in a difficult stadium,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said. “We won deservedly, because we believed in it more.

“Will I support Juventus in tomorrow’s match? I don’t really look at other teams because two days after we have the derby which will be very difficult. Then from Wednesday we’ll think about Napoli.”

It looked as if the match was heading for a draw before Keita Balde Diao crossed to fellow substitute Cristiano Lombardi, who was unmarked at the back post. He rolled the ball across the area and it ricocheted in off Francesco Acerbi and goalkeeper Andrea Consigli six minutes from time.

Lorenzo Pellegrini almost leveled in the final minute but hit the crossbar.

Sassuolo hadn’t won since February but took a surprise lead in the 26th when Domenico Berardi was tripped by Thomas Strakosha, and he sent the resulting penalty straight down the middle for his first goal since August.

Gregoire Defrel almost doubled Sassuolo’s lead immediately but sent his effort just wide of the left upright.

Lazio leveled three minutes from the break when Ciro Immobile beat the offside trap to run onto Felipe Anderson‘s through ball and fire across into the bottom right corner.

Lazio could have taken the lead on the stroke of halftime but Paolo Cannavaro hooked Immobile’s effort off the goal-line.

Championship Focus: Newcastle end winless skid, stay top

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

10 points clear of third place with seven games to go in the Championship season, Newcastle United seem all but guaranteed to win promotion to the Premier League. Brighton & Hove Albion, a single point behind the Magpies, look set to join them.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s coverage of the Championship ]

Newcastle United 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Dwight Gayle (22nd of the season) and Matt Ritchie (10th of the season, to go with 7 assists), a pair of players with very recent PL experience, bagged goals either side of halftime for Rafa Benitez‘s side, as Newcastle put an end to a three-game winless skid which saw four points hacked off their five-point lead atop the table, as it stood on March 4.

Ahead of Weeks 40 and 41 (Newcastle face 19th-place Burton on Wedensday, and visit 7th-place Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday), promotion is potentially just two games away for the Magpies. Six points, coupled with four or more points dropped by all of Huddersfield Town, Reading and Leeds United, would be enough to send Newcastle back up with five games remaining.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Title race back on after Chelsea lose? ]

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Glenn Murray (19th of the season) scored the game’s only goal, in the 67th minute, as Brighton made it three wins in four league games to keep pace with the leaders. Anthony Knockaert notched his 8th assist of the season (to go with 13 goals) on the play.

Brighton, like Newcastle, could also secure promotion this week (hosting Birmingham City on Tuesday, visiting Queens Park Rangers on Friday), with six points of their own and five points or more dropped by the aforementioned chasers.

Elsewhere in the Championship

(3rd) Huddersfield 0-1 (19th) Burton
(4th) Reading 1-0 (5th) Leeds United
(24th) Rotherham United 0-1 (6th) Fulham
(13th) Barnsley 1-1 (7th) Sheffield Wednesday