“Catalyst for change” at Arsenal needed

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

“A catalyst for change” is what Arsenal want to see if Arsene Wenger remains in charge beyond this season.

Arsenal stuck in state of flux

Arsenal’s CEO Ivan Gazidis met with a fans’ forum before the draw with Manchester City on Sunday and some of the discussion has started to leak out.

Several outlets in the UK are reporting that Gazidis confirmed the decision on Wenger’s future will be mutual between the Frenchman and the board,a “thorough review” would take place, that no contract extension has been signed and that if he remains at Arsenal for longer than his 21st season in charge then Wenger must be a “catalyst for change” and embrace a new direction for the club.

That last point may be particularly tough to handle for Wenger as he has always done things his own way and up until this point it has always garnered results with 20-straight campaigns of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Yet, with Arsenal seven points of the top four with 10 games remaining (they do have a game in hand on fourth-place Man City) it looks as though Wenger’s incredible streak of delivering top four finishes is about to end. There is also the very real possibility that Gazidis, chairman Sir Chips Keswick and other key directors may opt to move on without 67-year-old Wenger if the Gunners don’t finish in the top four.

What could change if Wenger does stay at Arsenal?

One suggestion is that a director of football may be brought in to help Wenger oversee the day-to-day running of the club and although many fans state that the club haven’t spent enough money in the transfer window in recent years Gazidis and Co. will point towards the acquisitions of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi, the latter two arriving last summer for a total of almost $140 million.

It’s clear things need freshening up at Arsenal, not just with the playing squad, as Ozil and Sanchez have yet to open contract talks, plus many other first teamers only have deals until the summer of 2018.

Times they are a changin’ and probably for the better.

Even if the protests against Wenger seemed somewhat halfhearted by fans in Arsenal’s draw with City, it seems like the board is being a lot more serious about pushing the Frenchman in a certain direction.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 31

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Midweek Premier League action is here. Get ready to hide those browsers showing the live stream when your  boss walks past…

Every PL game live 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Hull City 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Burnley 0-2 Stoke City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Arsenal 3-0 West Ham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Leicester City 1-1 Sunderland – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Swansea 1-2 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Watford 1-2 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Man United 1-2 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 1-2 Man City – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Tom Davies signs new five-year contract at Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

18-year-old midfielder Tom Davies has been a revelation since breaking through as a regular in the Everton first team this season.

Now he’s been rewarded.

Davies signed a new five-year contract on Monday as the England U-19 international capped off a stunning few months which has seen him hold down a regular starting spot in the Toffees’ midfield.

The local lad and academy product has been at the Goodison Park club since the age of 11 and is delighted to be following in the footsteps of other academy graduates such as Wayne Rooney and current teammate Ross Barkley.

“It means everything to me to get a chance to be in the Everton first team and to try to stay there,” Davies said. “Everton has a long tradition of bringing young players through and the incentive has always been there for me to try to progress with the club. I used to look at Mikel Arteta and aspire to be out there playing alongside my heroes and, obviously, Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley who came through the Academy here, too, have been inspirational figures for me.”

Davies has made 16 appearances in the PL this season, scoring one goal against Manchester City and adding three assists and has impressed ever since he started in the Boxing Day win at Leicester City.

Alongside Mason Holgate, Matthew Pennington and Dominic Calvert-Lewin the energetic midfielder started in the Merseyside derby at Anfield against Liverpool at the weekend and his combination of poise on the ball and hard work off it has seen him slot in nicely alongside Idrissa Gueye.

His manager Ronald Koeman has never been afraid to give young players a chance to shine and he’s certainly found a gem in Davies who seems destined to be an England international and a star for Everton in the years to come.

Davies’ boss had the following to say about his rapid rise to the first team.

“He went straight into the team performing at a high level and has kept his feet on the ground,” Koeman said. “We’re really happy with his performances and, of course, proud. He’s a young player and that’s important for the rest of the Academy – to show you can make that next step like Tom did and, if that ends with a new contract, it’s perfect.”

Full midweek Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Week 31 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with four games coming your way on Tuesday and six on Wednesday. Your work week is sorted…

Every PL game live here

Tuesday’s action sees Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams sitting outside the top four and Jose Mourinho knowing he must beat Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees or he can kiss goodbye to a top four finish for the Red Devils.

Premier League leaders Chelsea then host Manchester City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Pep Guardiola‘s City sit in fourth place but would love a marquee win to solidify themselves in the Champions League spots despite their own title aspirations appearing to be over. Tottenham would love a City win too to boost their title hopes though…

Premier League "Goal Rush"

The full TV schedule for this week is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 .m. ET: Burnley vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth — Premier League [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Ham – Premier League [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Tottenham – Premier League [STREAM]
2:45  p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League [STREAM]

Koeman defends Barkley, Lukaku after criticism

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

Ronald Koeman has jumped to the defense of two of his most-gifted players, Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley, following Everton’s derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The end for Luke Shaw?

The Toffees lost 3-1 to their Merseyside rivals on Saturday which all but ended their faint hopes of securing a top four finish.

Speaking to the media ahead of Everton’s clash at Manchester United on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Koeman defended Lukaku and Barkley

“Ross played in a different position than he has played in the last few weeks. Of course, he lost several balls in the midfield instead of playing a little faster, but he needs to improve in that,” Koeman said. “But taking out one or two players and saying that was the problem last Saturday – that’s not fair.

“It’s easy to pick your opinion in front of the television without any responsibility. I am happy. I see a lot of progress in the team, in the club. The whole season is not one game.”

When it came to Lukaku, who is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 21 goals, Koeman was particularly defiant and questioned if the reporter understood the game as every player can’t always “be a 10” with their performance.

“He is the top scorer of the league. Why now after the Liverpool game do we have to criticize Rom?” Koeman said. “He’s a great striker. He’s working hard. He’s a human boy.”

Koeman lashes out at Klopp

Plenty of pressure was put on Lukaku (especially given the uncertain nature of his future at Goodison Park as he is yet to sign a new deal) to deliver the goods and he was shackled impressively by Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as he hardly had a touch in perhaps Everton’s biggest game of the season.

As for Barkley, the academy product continues to frustrate both Everton fans and neutrals  — plus Koeman who has been far from complimentary about his playmaker at times this season — as the talent is in there but he often picks the wrong pass and tried to do too much when on the ball on Saturday. Barkley was also once again guilty of putting in some shocking tackles, just like he did in the Merseyside derby earlier this season, with his first half tackle on Lovren worthy of a straight red card.

All in all, the defeat was a bit of a reality check for Everton but when all is said and done a top seven finish this season is very good progress in Koeman’s first campaign in charge. Especially when the promise of a new stadium is becoming much more of a reality, plus majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri will give Koeman plenty of money to spend this summer in the transfer market.

A rare off day for Everton’s two talented attackers shouldn’t concern the Toffees faithful too much.