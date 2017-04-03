More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
“Catalyst for change” at Arsenal needed

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

“A catalyst for change” is what Arsenal want to see if Arsene Wenger remains in charge beyond this season.

Arsenal’s CEO Ivan Gazidis met with a fans’ forum before the draw with Manchester City on Sunday and some of the discussion has started to leak out.

Several outlets in the UK are reporting that Gazidis confirmed the decision on Wenger’s future will be mutual between the Frenchman and the board,a “thorough review” would take place, that no contract extension has been signed and that if he remains at Arsenal for longer than his 21st season in charge then Wenger must be a “catalyst for change” and embrace a new direction for the club.

That last point may be particularly tough to handle for Wenger as he has always done things his own way and up until this point it has always garnered results with 20-straight campaigns of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Yet, with Arsenal seven points of the top four with 10 games remaining (they do have a game in hand on fourth-place Man City) it looks as though Wenger’s incredible streak of delivering top four finishes is about to end. There is also the very real possibility that Gazidis, chairman Sir Chips Keswick and other key directors may opt to move on without 67-year-old Wenger if the Gunners don’t finish in the top four.

What could change if Wenger does stay at Arsenal?

One suggestion is that a director of football may be brought in to help Wenger oversee the day-to-day running of the club and although many fans state that the club haven’t spent enough money in the transfer window in recent years Gazidis and Co. will point towards the acquisitions of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi, the latter two arriving last summer for a total of almost $140 million.

It’s clear things need freshening up at Arsenal, not just with the playing squad, as Ozil and Sanchez have yet to open contract talks, plus many other first teamers only have deals until the summer of 2018.

Times they are a changin’ and probably for the better.

Even if the protests against Wenger seemed somewhat halfhearted by fans in Arsenal’s draw with City, it seems like the board is being a lot more serious about pushing the Frenchman in a certain direction.

Ibrahimovic on another Man Utd draw: “We have to do more”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is growing frustrated by Manchester United’s inability to make its results match its performance.

Another controlling display from United ended in a draw on Tuesday, and it could’ve been worse at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic converted a penalty kick in stoppage time for the side’s only goal.

Yeah, another was chalked off by a controversial offside call — it was razor-thin — but Marcus Rashford missed several chances and Ibrahimovic didn’t boast a 100 percent conversion rate by any stretch of the imagination.

But did they deserve just one point? He’s not so sure.

“We deserved a little bit more,” Ibrahimovic said. “We concede a goal by a mistake. First we do the mistake by missing Williams, and then the goal came out of nothing. We need to keep focus. We cannot afford these mistakes. … Especially when the table is like it is, we are close but still we don’t get the points we need. … We were attacking for most of the game. We hit the post one time. We have to do more.”

Ibrahimovic also said that he thought he was onside but knows the call was tight, and that manager Jose Mourinho made the right changes at halftime to get the job done.

It’s 20-straight Premier League matches without a loss for United but still, another draw. Good fortune has not been shining much on Mourinho in Manchester.

Post-draw Mourinho: PL needs VAR, Shaw needs maturity

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Manchester United’s dominance has, generally, not been rewarded this season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils needed a stoppage time PK to take a point from visiting Everton on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten league run to 20 matches.

United boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t happy with the finish, though, as his side fell behind 1-0 in a sloppy first half.

He loved the fight back in the second half, though, and spoke on that and a number of issues in a fascinating post-match presser.

On the issues facing his players: “The performance was not very good. The spirit in the second half was phenomenal. Some players are really in trouble. Some by the physical point of view. Some others, clearly with the confidence levels low and difficult to perform better, they fought until the last second.

On a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal being ruled offside — “And with the VAR we win this game 2-1 because it’s not offside. Difficult one for the linesman, I’m not critical for him at all. When VAR comes it will help us all, particularly them. If they have any doubts, advantage to the team that attacks. From what I saw just now in the computer, for me it’s not an offside. Even so, if there is a big doubt, it’s a goal. But again I repeat not at all I am critical with the linesman. I just think it will be welcome with everyone.”

On Luke Shaw entering the game after a controversial week: “He has lots of potential but the football brain and the professional brain has to be also with the talent. In previous generations, it’s more difficult to be a big player, and rich after the career. At this moment they are rich when the career starts. I think he has to change his football brain. I was telling him just now, he was doing things in the second half because he was reacting to my voice. If he was playing in the other side, for sure he wouldn’t do it. He needs maturity, and maturity comes with responsibility. I think he has a future here, but Manchester United cannot wait.

On Shaw and Marcus Rashford“We are 20 matches unbeatable in the Premier League, but it is not enough. We need the kids to grow up. … I have to help him. I cannot kill him. I must try to accelerate the process again because this is Manchester United.”

Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Late Zlatan PK saves streak

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
  • Jagielka pokes pretty goal
  • Zlatan equalizer called offside
  • Man Utd fifth with 54 points

Manchester United needed a stoppage time penalty kick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend its unbeaten PL run to 20 matches after a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The streak, which dates back to an Oct. 23, 2016 loss at Chelsea, was kept alive when Ashley Williams handled Luke Shaw‘s last ditch shot. Williams was shown red.

Phil Jagielka scored Everton’s goal, while the Toffees were lucky to see a Zlatan Ibrahimovic would-be equalizer flagged for offside.

Ronald Koeman came just short of becoming the first manager to win his first three Premier League matches at Old Trafford

United now has a 6W-9D-1L record at Old Trafford in league play this season. The Red Devils sit fifth with 54 points, and Everton sits seventh with 51.

Marcus Rashford showed speed to get around Phil Jagielka, though the defender slid to give his teammate a corner that would come to nothing.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a second too long before ripping a shot of his own. Ashley Williams blocked that particular effort, but United has created two legit chances within five minutes.

Everton settled into the match about a quarter-hour in, though Kevin Mirallas‘ tight-angled effort shouldn’t have caught David De Gea off guard for the corner.

That’s when Jagielka struck gold. The defender was being held by Marcos Rojo and stuck his leg out to push the ball past De Gea for a very cute goal.

Joel Robles made a flying save on a Daley Blind free kick, and then another on Ander Herrera from open play in the 39th minute.

United nearly went level when Eric Bailly headed a corner kick off the bar above Robles.

Ashley Young was at the heart of a pair of early second half skirmishes, earning a yellow card during the second.

Young needed to leave with injury in the 65th minute, paving the way for Luke Shaw’s entry. Shaw had been publicly dressed down by Jose Mourinho just this weekend.

Ibrahimovic was flagged for offside as his diving header beat Robles in the 71st minute. The margin was razor-thin, if offside.

Burnley 1-0 Stoke: Clinical Clarets grind out win

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
  • Boyd’s goal wins it
  • Stoke miss numerous chances
  • Burnley have won 32 of 35 points at home
  • Stoke winless in four games

Burnley once again rode their luck at home but the Clarets sealed their first win in eight Premier League games to beat Stoke City 1-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday thanks to George Boyd‘s second half strike.

Stoke dominated for large periods of the game but Marko Arnautovic was wasteful as Mark Hughes was left livid on the sidelines.

With the win Burnley move on to 35 points and move up to 12th place to edge closer to safety, while Stoke slip to 11th spot and have 36 points.

Stoke dominated the early stages in their new 3-4-3 formation but failed to carve out any real clear-cut chances to worry the Burnley defense.

The Potters continued to look more dangerous as Saido Berahino played in Arnautovic who had a heavy first touch as the chance came and went.

Before the break Berahino and Arnautovic linked up well again but the latter delayed his shot as he tried to pull the ball back and Burnley cleared.

Berahino and Arnautovic were combining very well and the latter had a shot deflected wide and from the resulting corner Charlie Adam‘s header was well-saved by Tom Heaton.

The home side didn’t look like scoring in the first half and it was all Stoke.

Stoke started the second half well as Arnautovic raced down the left flank and found Adam but he fluffed his effort under pressure.

Arnautovic then headed inches wide as Stoke poured on the pressure but then Burnley hit them with a sucker-punch. Boyd was found on the edge of the box after a mazy run from Jeff Hendrick and the midfielder tucked his shot away to put Burnley 1-0 up against the run of play.

Burnley settled down after going ahead and looked the more likely to score next as Stoke looked stunned and never fully recovered from going behind.

Yet another home win for the Clarets as they’ve all but secured PL status for consecutive seasons for the first time in club history.