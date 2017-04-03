CONCACAF Champions League semis: Dallas, Tigres on track for final

Brew some late night coffee or tea on Tuesday and Wednesday as a pair of Major League Soccer teams look for their share of history.
FC Dallas is better positioned than Vancouver Whitecaps, but both MLS sides are aiming to get through midweek CONCACAF Champions League semifinal second legs to take the next step toward the FIFA Club World Cup.
An MLS side has never represented CONCACAF in FIFA’s club showcase (though LA Galaxy qualified in 2000 only to see the tournament canceled). Real Salt Lake and Montreal Impact are the only clubs to make a final since the CCL went to its current format in 2005.
FC Dallas is in a very good spot after Maxi Urruti and Kellyn Acosta bookended halftime with goals in a 2-1 comeback win on March 15 in Texas. Still, holding that one-goal advantage in Pachuca is no easy task, and Tuesday’s hosts (10 p.m. EDT) own four continental titles since 2002 and boasts dangerous Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano and young midfielder Erick Gutierrez in addition to USMNT center back — and Dallas native — Omar Gonzalez.
Vancouver has more work to do 24 hours later when it welcomes Tigres UANL to BC Place. The ‘Caps did not manage an away goal in San Nicolas, and need 2-0 or a three-goal win to advance to the CCL Final. Tigres has been shut out in back-to-back Liga MX matches, but Andre-Pierre Gignac represents a huge challenge for Kendall Waston and the Vancouver back line. While defenders get preoccupied with the big Frenchman, new man Eduardo Vargas is also a big threat, as are Ismail Sosa and Jurgen Damm.
Whether you love him, loathe him, or exist somewhere in between, it’s difficult to call Jermaine Jones anything but interesting.
The LA Galaxy and USMNT man spoke out again on Monday, largely because some asked him. Jones was a guest on an ESPN podcast and spilled his guts on his American soccer perception.
The comments were colorful, as usual for Jones, with the midfielder harboring hopes for a 2018 World Cup spot and wondering why American fans don’t his strong European record with the same respect proffered to Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey.
Part of that could be down to Howard and Dempsey thriving in the Premier League while Jones got less U.S. TV time operating in Germany aside from short spells at Blackburn and Besiktas.
Debate those thoughts all you like, but we gravitated to his self-comparison to NFL star Tom Brady. Jones is fine with being hated like the Super Bowl-winning QB.
“That is normal. I respect that it is the kind of sport, you know. You have to get hated. If I look in football, look how many people hate Tom Brady, but he is out there and he balling, he gets the championship year for year.
“End of the day, if somebody hates you, that is what i learned from one coach. If they hate you, end of the day, they hate you because they are scared of you.”
Injuries have robbed Giuseppe Rossi of so much time on the pitch, but the Italian-American striker showed another burst of brilliance on Monday.
Now with Celta Vigo, the New Jersey-born 30-year-old scored a hat trick against Las Palmas to help his side into La Liga’s 10th place after a 3-1 win.
Rossi, a one-time Manchester United prospect, shot to fame when he capped four-straight double digit goal seasons at Villarreal with a 32-goal campaign in 2010-11. Eleven of those goals came in 15 European matches.
But ACL injuries meant he’d only make 15 appearances over the next two seasons, eventually leading him to Fiorentina. After tallying 17 goals in 24 matches in 2013-14, he’d suffer through several injuries en route to Celta Vigo.
The nose for net doesn’t grow on every face, and Rossi still has his in the right places.
The first word that comes to mind is missile.
Failing that, rocket.
Lasse Schone started off Ajax’s big derby match against Feyenoord in style, letting fly with a free kick from incredible distance.
Schone’s kick starts off on a bee-line for the center of the goal, hit with vicious pace. But it begins to bend at a surprising time, catching Feyenoord keeper Brad Jones — yes, the ex-Liverpool man — an a bad time.
What a rip from the Danish 30-year-old. Ajax won 2-1, and pulled to within three points of table-leading Feyenoord.
U.S. Soccer has finally announced the destination for the USMNT’s third home World Cup qualifier of the Hex.
Bruce Arena will lead him men onto the pitch at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, for a June 8 qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago.
With a trip to Azteca just three days later, the match is an absolute must-win for the U.S., who will enter the T&T qualifier in fourth place in the Hex.
The first three finishers in the Hex qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the fourth place team would face the Asian playoff winner for another berth.
“In a World Cup Qualifying campaign, winning games at home is critical,” said U.S. head coach Bruce Arena. “In all ways, Colorado provides a great environment for our team. We are at an important stage of the campaign, and we look forward to the great support.”
Kickoff is set for 7:50 p.m. EDT.