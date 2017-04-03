David Moyes apologizes for comments to reporter

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for David Moyes…

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

It has been revealed that following Sunderland’s draw 0-0 with Burnley two weeks ago Moyes was involved in an incident with a female reporter from the BBC.

The reporter in question, Vicki Sparks, asked Moyes if he was feeling under more pressure as Sunderland’s owner Ellis Short was in attendance.

Moyes brushed off the question but then when he believed the cameras to be turned off he then said the following to Sparks which was captured on a phone camera.

“Just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself … You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman,” Moyes said before adding: “Careful the next time you come in.”

The BBC has since confirmed that Moyes has apologized to Sparks and she accepted the apology and didn’t make a formal complaint although other reporters were said to be far from happy with the incident.

Ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, Moyes has spoken to the media and addressed his comments.

“It was in the heat of the moment and I deeply regret the comments I made. It’s certainly not the person who I am,” Moyes said. “I accept it was a mistake and I’ve spoken to the BBC reporter who accepted my apology and hopefully we all move on.”

Moyes is under intense pressure at the Stadium of Light after being given a small budget to keep the Black Cats in the PL and they’ve spent the vast majority of this season in the bottom three or rock bottom of the table.

However, no matter what kind of pressure he’s under there’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Plain and simple.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports