Gabriel Jesus returns to Man City training

Midweek Premier League action is here. Get ready to hide those browsers showing the live stream when your boss walks past…
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET)
Hull City 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)
Burnley 0-2 Stoke City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Leicester City 1-1 Sunderland – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)
Southampton 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)
Swansea 1-2 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)
Watford 1-2 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Man United 1-2 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Chelsea 1-2 Man City – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)