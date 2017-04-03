More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Gabriel Jesus returns to Man City training

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

Gabriel Jesus has cleared the next hurdle in his race to return for Manchester City this season.

Monday is the Brazilian’s 20th birthday, and Jesus marked the day by returning to training for the first time since breaking his foot before Valentine’s Day.

The recovery time is eyebrow-raising, even given Jesus’ young age.

High-flying City was held to a goal or less in five of nine matches following the injury.

Jesus will obviously not feature in the big match against Chelsea on Wednesday, but the pressure is back on Sergio Aguero and Co. to do enough to keep their places in the City XI.

Portuguese footballer breaks referee’s nose, lands in court

Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

LISBON, Portugal (AP) A Portuguese footballer has been questioned by a magistrate a day after kneeing a referee in the face when he was shown a red card.

Video shows Marco Goncalves grabbing the referee two minutes into a game Sunday in an official match of the Porto Football Association, a regional league.

The referee fell backward, his nose broken in three places, and police ran onto the pitch. The game was abandoned.

Goncalves was playing for Canelas 2010, an amateur club that other league teams refused to play against last season because of its players’ allegedly violent conduct.

Goncalves appeared in court Monday and was released pending further investigations.

Canelas 2010 said Goncalves would never play for the club again.

The Portuguese Football Federation said it would make sure the punishment sent a strong message.

Premier League Tues. preview: Jockeying for position at Old Trafford

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

The Premier League midweek kicks off with a quartet of Tuesday matches, highlighted by a pair of would-be Top Four contenders aiming to rebound from disappointing weekend results.

Manchester United vs Everton
3 p.m. EDT, NBCSN

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the keys to Manchester United’s success this season, and he’ll bring a much-needed boost to the Red Devils when they host the Toffees.

United is still without Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, and Phil Jones, and the status of Paul Pogba remains up in the air. But United boss Jose Mourinho thinks his side might not have bettered its scoreless result versus West Brom if they were all available.

From ManUtd.com:

“I cannot say now that if Zlatan and Juan Mata had played on Saturday, we would have won the game. I cannot say that at all. What I can say is Jones and Smalling wouldn’t play better than Bailly and Rojo did and Pogba and Herrera couldn’t play better than what Fellaini and Carrick did.”

Ronald Koeman is trying to keep his side afloat in the race to qualify for Europe following injuries to Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori, not to mention the disappointing 3-1 loss at Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

Burnley vs. Stoke City
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime

Don’t look now, but the Clarets remain winless since the tail end of January and now sits just five points above the drop zone. Given the improved play of Crystal Palace, Swansea City, and Hull City, it’s possible to imagine Burnley finding its way to the drop zone if it cannot handle its business at home. Stoke isn’t an easy out, but Sean Dyche has to find at least a point on Tuesday.

Leicester City vs. Sunderland
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime 

The Foxes are now just three points off ninth despite a near season-long malaise, and will love their chances of burying Sunderland at the King Power Stadium. David Moyes has added to the Black Cats’ drama by threatening to slap a female reporter, and it would take one of the greatest escapes of all-time to save Sunderland from the drop zone.

Watford vs. West Brom
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime

After beating Arsenal and drawing Manchester United, Tony Pulis‘ West Brom will be eyeing its chances of catching seventh place Everton. The Baggies might catch the hosts off guard considering that Watford would’ve exhaled deeply following a win over Sunderland.

South Korean women arrive in North Korea for qualifier

Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) The South Korean women’s football team arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for an official game in the North Korean capital later this week.

The two Koreas will face off against each other on Friday in a qualifying match for the Asian Football Confederation Cup in the 50,000-seat Kim Il Sung Stadium. Pyongyang is hosting the qualifying games for group B – which also includes India, Hong Kong and Uzbekistan – through April 11.

The North and South Korean men’s squads have played each other before in North Korea, but not in an official game since 1990.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, 51 South Koreans, including media, will stay in Pyongyang for the event. It said the South Korean women would begin training on Tuesday.

The winner of the group moves on to the 2018 Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan, which is also the regional qualifier for the Women’s World Cup in 2019, in France.

As of March 12, the South Korean women were ranked second and the North 32nd in the AFC.

North Korea, along with having a major home advantage, is the favorite to win the Korean showdown. They are ranked 10th by FIFA and the South 17th.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 31

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Midweek Premier League action is here. Get ready to hide those browsers showing the live stream when your  boss walks past…

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Hull City 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Burnley 0-2 Stoke City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Arsenal 3-0 West Ham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Leicester City 1-1 Sunderland – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Southampton 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Swansea 1-2 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Watford 1-2 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Man United 1-2 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 1-2 Man City – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)