Gabriel Jesus returns to Man City training

Gabriel Jesus has cleared the next hurdle in his race to return for Manchester City this season.

Monday is the Brazilian’s 20th birthday, and Jesus marked the day by returning to training for the first time since breaking his foot before Valentine’s Day.

The recovery time is eyebrow-raising, even given Jesus’ young age.

High-flying City was held to a goal or less in five of nine matches following the injury.

Jesus will obviously not feature in the big match against Chelsea on Wednesday, but the pressure is back on Sergio Aguero and Co. to do enough to keep their places in the City XI.

