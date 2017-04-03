More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Koeman defends Barkley, Lukaku after criticism

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

Ronald Koeman has jumped to the defense of two of his most-gifted players, Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley, following Everton’s derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

[ MORE: The end for Luke Shaw? ]

The Toffees lost 3-1 to their Merseyside rivals on Saturday which all but ended their faint hopes of securing a top four finish.

Speaking to the media ahead of Everton’s clash at Manchester United on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Koeman defended Lukaku and Barkley

“Ross played in a different position than he has played in the last few weeks. Of course, he lost several balls in the midfield instead of playing a little faster, but he needs to improve in that,” Koeman said. “But taking out one or two players and saying that was the problem last Saturday – that’s not fair.

“It’s easy to pick your opinion in front of the television without any responsibility. I am happy. I see a lot of progress in the team, in the club. The whole season is not one game.”

When it came to Lukaku, who is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 21 goals, Koeman was particularly defiant and questioned if the reporter understood the game as every player can’t always “be a 10” with their performance.

“He is the top scorer of the league. Why now after the Liverpool game do we have to criticize Rom?” Koeman said. “He’s a great striker. He’s working hard. He’s a human boy.”

[ MORE: Koeman lashes out at Klopp ]

Plenty of pressure was put on Lukaku (especially given the uncertain nature of his future at Goodison Park as he is yet to sign a new deal) to deliver the goods and he was shackled impressively by Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip as he hardly had a touch in perhaps Everton’s biggest game of the season.

As for Barkley, the academy product continues to frustrate both Everton fans and neutrals  — plus Koeman who has been far from complimentary about his playmaker at times this season — as the talent is in there but he often picks the wrong pass and tried to do too much when on the ball on Saturday. Barkley was also once again guilty of putting in some shocking tackles, just like he did in the Merseyside derby earlier this season, with his first half tackle on Lovren worthy of a straight red card.

All in all, the defeat was a bit of a reality check for Everton but when all is said and done a top seven finish this season is very good progress in Koeman’s first campaign in charge. Especially when the promise of a new stadium is becoming much more of a reality, plus majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri will give Koeman plenty of money to spend this summer in the transfer market.

A rare off day for Everton’s two talented attackers shouldn’t concern the Toffees faithful too much.

Tottenham “dream” of snatching title from Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT

Mauricio Pochettino isn’t getting ahead of himself but he says Tottenham must “dream” of catching Chelsea and winning the Premier League title.

[ MORE: Analyzing the title race ] 

Following Chelsea’s defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend and Spurs’ victory at Burnley, Pochettino’s youngsters are now seven points behind the league leaders with nine games to go.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s clash at Swansea City on Wednesday, Pochettino discussed their title hopes.

“Seven points is a massive difference. For us, we have to be focused and try and win games. Our challenge  is to win the next game. It is a reality that we are there, second in the table. Now, it’s the last period of the season we must be focused and concentrate and give our best and try to fight,” Pochettino said. “In football, nothing is impossible. That is our idea, our philosophy and we need to keep going in that direction.

“It’s true that the Premier League is tough to play and win every game and compete because it is so competitive. It can happen, yes, of course. It can happen. Our mind must be positive and try to imagine and dream and believe.”

Tottenham are looking to make the most of any Chelsea slip in the coming weeks and after months of the Blues running away with things atop the table, suddenly there’s a question mark lingering around Conte’s men following the shock defeat to Palace.

Pochettino also gave a lengthy injury update as he admitted it is unlikely midfielder Harry Winks will play again this season after injuring his ankle in the victory at Burnley, while both Harry Kane and Danny Rose have stepped up their training as they return from injury.

Spurs have a more favorable schedule than Chelsea in the final six weeks of the season and if they beat Swansea on Wednesday and Watford in the early game on Saturday, then they could be just one point behind their London rivals if Antonio Conte‘s lose to Manchester City on Wednesday.

All of a sudden, you get the sense that Spurs are enjoying hunting Chelsea down.

With key players set to return for the run-in, plus an FA Cup semifinal between Spurs and Chelsea on Apr. 22, things are getting very interesting between the top two.

After they came up short last season to Leicester and collapsed in the final weeks of the season, Pochettino will be hoping his young squad will have learned from that experience and help them in the big weeks to come.

Mourinho’s treatment of Luke Shaw follows pattern

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho has brutally criticized Luke Shaw in public as the Manchester United left back, once the most expensive teenager on the planet, looks to have no future at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: Moyes apologizes to reporter

Following United’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Mourinho spoke about Shaw who he left out of his 18-man matchday squad despite seeing his team ravaged by injuries and suspensions in recent weeks.

“The way he trains. The way he commits. The focus. The ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind,” Mourinho said of Shaw.

These comments have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, especially given the fact that the 21-year-old England international only returned in the summer from a career threatening double leg fracture he suffered at the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

Shaw has pushed hard, so it seems for the outside, to regain his fitness and win back his place in United’s lineup but the likes of Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo have been deployed out of position at left back ahead of Shaw and he’s made just 15 appearances all season. Mourinho has called his fitness and focus into question twice this season already after a defeat at Watford and following a win at Swansea, plus rumblings coming out of United early on this season suggested that Shaw was struggling with the new regime.

Now, Shaw’s fitness history may suggest Mourinho’s comments about his focus are close to the mark.

During his first two seasons with Southampton in the Premier League he was substituted late in games on multiple occasions as he was tired and couldn’t complete a full 90 minutes. Then under Louis Van Gaal he was criticized for his lack of fitness but won over the Dutchman and put in superb displays early last season before his horror leg break.

There’s no doubting Shaw’s technical ability as one of the best young left backs on the planet but perhaps his attitude and fitness, something Mourinho has always put intense focus on, can be doubted.

Yet, wherever he has gone Mourinho has cast aside big names to try and make a point to the rest of the squad as to the levels expected by him and his coaching staff. And, usually, they’re youngsters he casts aside.

When you look to his rebuild of Chelsea from 2013 to 2015, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Ryan Bertrand were all cast aside and they’ve all gone on to become stars in the Premier League with other clubs and on the international stage with Mourinho looking somewhat of a fool for misjudging them.

However, was Mourinho’s harsh treatment of the aforementioned players — and many more with David Luiz cast aside and Bastian Schweinsteiger the latest example of someone castigated by Mourinho who has since admitted he was wrong — the catalyst for them to grow into elite players?

Who knows. But there is a pattern emerging of these players perhaps wanting to prove Mourinho wrong and this criticism of Shaw suggests the young left back has one more chance to impress his manager.

It would be no surprise if Shaw leaves United this summer and with Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea reportedly on the hunt for a left back they could do a lot worse than put their faith in a player of great talent who is eager to prove Mr. Mourinho wrong.

As has been the case in the past, Mourinho’s wrath may be the making of a talented youngster dipping below his high standards. Yet, Mourinho, once again, may not be the man to directly benefit from his own harsh treatment.

David Moyes apologizes for comments to reporter

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for David Moyes

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

It has been revealed that following Sunderland’s draw 0-0 with Burnley two weeks ago Moyes was involved in an incident with a female reporter from the BBC.

The reporter in question, Vicki Sparks, asked Moyes if he was feeling under more pressure as Sunderland’s owner Ellis Short was in attendance.

Moyes brushed off the question but then when he believed the cameras to be turned off he then said the following to Sparks which was captured on a phone camera.

“Just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself … You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman,” Moyes said before adding: “Careful the next time you come in.”

The BBC has since confirmed that Moyes has apologized to Sparks and she accepted the apology and didn’t make a formal complaint although other reporters were said to be far from happy with the incident.

Ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, Moyes has spoken to the media and addressed his comments.

“It was in the heat of the moment and I deeply regret the comments I made. It’s certainly not the person who I am,” Moyes said. “I accept it was a mistake and I’ve spoken to the BBC reporter who accepted my apology and hopefully we all move on.”

Moyes is under intense pressure at the Stadium of Light after being given a small budget to keep the Black Cats in the PL and they’ve spent the vast majority of this season in the bottom three or rock bottom of the table.

However, no matter what kind of pressure he’s under there’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Plain and simple.

MLS Snapshot: Timbers waste Valeri’s stunner, give up late NE equalizer

By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): For 180 seconds, the Portland Timbers found themselves under pressure and on their heels. Eventually, the New England Revolution’s two early scoring chances came and went without any real harm done. The same couldn’t be said for Diego Valeri’s stunning side-volley nine minutes later. For 70 minutes, Portland were in cruise control, dominating the run of play through prolonged periods of possession, but stalling once time came to hit the final box into the box. New England managed to create very little, until Jake Gleeson’s goalkeeping gaffe gifted Lee Nguyen the easiest goal he’ll score all season. Portland might be the most talented team in MLS, but their inability to close out games from a winning position comes back to bite them again and again and again.

[ MORE: Saturday's MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Three Two moments that mattered

12′ — Valeri unleashes a perfect side-volley — For about a year now, I’ve calling Diego Valeri “the MLS god.” He forces me to do it just about every other game.

84′ — Gleeson spills, Nguyen pounces — Gleeson has to hold onto the ball in this situation. If he doesn’t, the absolute last thing he can do with it is to palm it into the path of Nguyen. About that…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Valeri (12′), Nguyen (84′)