Mourinho’s treatment of Luke Shaw follows pattern

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho has brutally criticized Luke Shaw in public as the Manchester United left back, once the most expensive teenager on the planet, looks to have no future at Old Trafford.

Following United’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Mourinho spoke about Shaw who he left out of his 18-man matchday squad despite seeing his team ravaged by injuries and suspensions in recent weeks.

“The way he trains. The way he commits. The focus. The ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind,” Mourinho said of Shaw.

These comments have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, especially given the fact that the 21-year-old England international only returned in the summer from a career threatening double leg fracture he suffered at the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

Shaw has pushed hard, so it seems for the outside, to regain his fitness and win back his place in United’s lineup but the likes of Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo have been deployed out of position at left back ahead of Shaw and he’s made just 15 appearances all season. Mourinho has called his fitness and focus into question twice this season already after a defeat at Watford and following a win at Swansea.

Now, Shaw’s fitness history may suggest Mourinho’s comments about his focus are close to the mark.

During his first two seasons with Southampton in the Premier League he was substituted late in games on multiple occasions as he was tired and couldn’t complete a full 90 minutes. There’s no doubting Shaw’s technical ability as one of the best young left backs on the planet but perhaps his attitude and fitness, something Mourinho has always put intense focus on, can be doubted.

Yet, wherever he has gone Mourinho has cast aside big names to try and make a point to the rest of the squad as to the levels expected by him and his coaching staff. And, usually, they’re youngsters he casts aside.

When you look to his rebuild of Chelsea from 2013 to 2015, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Ryan Bertrand were all cast aside and they’ve all gone on to become stars in the Premier League with other clubs and on the international stage with Mourinho looking somewhat of a fool for misjudging them.

However, was Mourinho’s harsh treatment of the aforementioned players — and many more with David Luiz cast aside and Bastian Schweinsteiger the latest example of someone castigated by Mourinho who has since admitted he was wrong — the catalyst for them to grow into elite players?

Who knows. But there is a pattern emerging of these players perhaps wanting to prove Mourinho wrong and this criticism of Shaw suggests the young left back has one more chance to impress his manager.

It would be no surprise if Shaw leaves United this summer and with Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea reportedly on the hunt for a left back they could do a lot worse than put their faith in a player of great talent who is eager to prove Mr. Mourinho wrong.

As has been the case in the past, Mourinho’s wrath may be the making of a talented youngster dipping below his high standards. Yet, Mourinho, once again, may not be the man to directly benefit from his own harsh treatment.

David Moyes apologizes for comments to reporter

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for David Moyes

It has been revealed that following Sunderland’s draw 0-0 with Burnley two weeks ago Moyes was involved in an incident with a female reporter from the BBC.

The reporter in question, Vicki Sparks, asked Moyes if he was feeling under more pressure as Sunderland’s owner Ellis Short was in attendance.

Moyes brushed off the question but then when he believed the cameras to be turned off he then said the following to Sparks which was captured on a phone camera.

“Just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself … You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman,” Moyes said before adding: “Careful the next time you come in.”

The BBC has since confirmed that Moyes has apologized to Sparks and she accepted the apology and didn’t make a formal complaint although other reporters were said to be far from happy with the incident.

Ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, Moyes has spoken to the media and addressed his comments.

“It was in the heat of the moment and I deeply regret the comments I made. It’s certainly not the person who I am,” Moyes said. “I accept it was a mistake and I’ve spoken to the BBC reporter who accepted my apology and hopefully we all move on.”

Moyes is under intense pressure at the Stadium of Light after being given a small budget to keep the Black Cats in the PL and they’ve spent the vast majority of this season in the bottom three or rock bottom of the table.

However, no matter what kind of pressure he’s under there’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Plain and simple.

MLS Snapshot: Timbers waste Valeri’s stunner, give up late NE equalizer

By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): For 180 seconds, the Portland Timbers found themselves under pressure and on their heels. Eventually, the New England Revolution’s two early scoring chances came and went without any real harm done. The same couldn’t be said for Diego Valeri’s stunning side-volley nine minutes later. For 70 minutes, Portland were in cruise control, dominating the run of play through prolonged periods of possession, but stalling once time came to hit the final box into the box. New England managed to create very little, until Jake Gleeson’s goalkeeping gaffe gifted Lee Nguyen the easiest goal he’ll score all season. Portland might be the most talented team in MLS, but their inability to close out games from a winning position comes back to bite them again and again and again.

Three Two moments that mattered

12′ — Valeri unleashes a perfect side-volley — For about a year now, I’ve calling Diego Valeri “the MLS god.” He forces me to do it just about every other game.

84′ — Gleeson spills, Nguyen pounces — Gleeson has to hold onto the ball in this situation. If he doesn’t, the absolute last thing he can do with it is to palm it into the path of Nguyen. About that…

Men of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Valeri (12′), Nguyen (84′)

Dortmund’s Aubameyang in trouble over mask stunt

Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in trouble with his club after pulling a mask stunt in the Ruhr derby against Schalke.

Aubameyang pulled on a mask after scoring in the 1-1 draw Saturday, as he’s done before with Spiderman and Batman masks, but this time it was the mask he had worn as “The Masked Finisher” for a Nike commercial.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke tells Kicker magazine, “It can’t be that Nike is trying to push economic interests in this way.” He added it’s “unworthy of a large concern.”

Dortmund uses Nike rival Puma as its official equipment supplier.

On Saturday, Watzke had said that if it turned out to be true that Aubameyang’s action was linked to Nike, it would be “possibly a bit more difficult” for Aubameyang.

Jose Mourinho questions Luke Shaw’s “commitment, focus, ambition”

By Andy EdwardsApr 2, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

Luke Shaw‘s Manchester United career has stalled — there’s no question about it — and he may be just about out of chances to save it, at least as long with Jose Mourinho remains in charge.

Having returned to the field in August from the horrific broken leg that ended his 2015-16 season last September, Shaw has made just 15 appearances for Man United this season (just two, totaling 160 minutes since New Years Day), which has led Mourinho to question on multiple occasions Shaw’s willingness to commit himself to playing full-time.

In November, Shaw told his manager he was unable to play in Man United’s Premier League clash with Swansea City due to after-effects of the injury, and with an injury crisis currently ravaging the squad, Mourinho seems to be losing his patience. He says he expects more from an England international — quotes from the BBC:

And Mourinho claims he compares unfavorably to fellow defenders Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.

“I cannot compare the way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind”

Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy.”

The final 10 games of the current season seem as if they’ll be a decisive time in Shaw’s time at United. If he manages to convince Mourinho he’s committed and focused to the level he desires, the 21-year-old can stay and fight for his place next season, two full years removed from the injury; if not, we’ll likely see a new highly-priced, highly-rated left back prospect signed in the summer.