Mourinho’s treatment of Luke Shaw follows pattern

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho has brutally criticized Luke Shaw in public as the Manchester United left back, once the most expensive teenager on the planet, looks to have no future at Old Trafford.

Following United’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Mourinho spoke about Shaw who he left out of his 18-man matchday squad despite seeing his team ravaged by injuries and suspensions in recent weeks.

“The way he trains. The way he commits. The focus. The ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind,” Mourinho said of Shaw.

These comments have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, especially given the fact that the 21-year-old England international only returned in the summer from a career threatening double leg fracture he suffered at the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

Shaw has pushed hard, so it seems for the outside, to regain his fitness and win back his place in United’s lineup but the likes of Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo have been deployed out of position at left back ahead of Shaw and he’s made just 15 appearances all season. Mourinho has called his fitness and focus into question twice this season already after a defeat at Watford and following a win at Swansea, plus rumblings coming out of United early on this season suggested that Shaw was struggling with the new regime.

Now, Shaw’s fitness history may suggest Mourinho’s comments about his focus are close to the mark.

During his first two seasons with Southampton in the Premier League he was substituted late in games on multiple occasions as he was tired and couldn’t complete a full 90 minutes. Then under Louis Van Gaal he was criticized for his lack of fitness but won over the Dutchman and put in superb displays early last season before his horror leg break.

There’s no doubting Shaw’s technical ability as one of the best young left backs on the planet but perhaps his attitude and fitness, something Mourinho has always put intense focus on, can be doubted.

Yet, wherever he has gone Mourinho has cast aside big names to try and make a point to the rest of the squad as to the levels expected by him and his coaching staff. And, usually, they’re youngsters he casts aside.

When you look to his rebuild of Chelsea from 2013 to 2015, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Ryan Bertrand were all cast aside and they’ve all gone on to become stars in the Premier League with other clubs and on the international stage with Mourinho looking somewhat of a fool for misjudging them.

However, was Mourinho’s harsh treatment of the aforementioned players — and many more with David Luiz cast aside and Bastian Schweinsteiger the latest example of someone castigated by Mourinho who has since admitted he was wrong — the catalyst for them to grow into elite players?

Who knows. But there is a pattern emerging of these players perhaps wanting to prove Mourinho wrong and this criticism of Shaw suggests the young left back has one more chance to impress his manager.

It would be no surprise if Shaw leaves United this summer and with Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea reportedly on the hunt for a left back they could do a lot worse than put their faith in a player of great talent who is eager to prove Mr. Mourinho wrong.

As has been the case in the past, Mourinho’s wrath may be the making of a talented youngster dipping below his high standards. Yet, Mourinho, once again, may not be the man to directly benefit from his own harsh treatment.

CONCACAF Champions League semis: Dallas, Tigres on track for final

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

Brew some late night coffee or tea on Tuesday and Wednesday as a pair of Major League Soccer teams look for their share of history.

FC Dallas is better positioned than Vancouver Whitecaps, but both MLS sides are aiming to get through midweek CONCACAF Champions League semifinal second legs to take the next step toward the FIFA Club World Cup.

An MLS side has never represented CONCACAF in FIFA’s club showcase (though LA Galaxy qualified in 2000 only to see the tournament canceled). Real Salt Lake and Montreal Impact are the only clubs to make a final since the CCL went to its current format in 2005.

FC Dallas is in a very good spot after Maxi Urruti and Kellyn Acosta bookended halftime with goals in a 2-1 comeback win on March 15 in Texas. Still, holding that one-goal advantage in Pachuca is no easy task, and Tuesday’s hosts (10 p.m. EDT) own four continental titles since 2002 and boasts dangerous Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano and young midfielder Erick Gutierrez in addition to USMNT center back — and Dallas native — Omar Gonzalez.

Vancouver has more work to do 24 hours later when it welcomes Tigres UANL to BC Place. The ‘Caps did not manage an away goal in San Nicolas, and need 2-0 or a three-goal win to advance to the CCL Final. Tigres has been shut out in back-to-back Liga MX matches, but Andre-Pierre Gignac represents a huge challenge for Kendall Waston and the Vancouver back line. While defenders get preoccupied with the big Frenchman, new man Eduardo Vargas is also a big threat, as are Ismail Sosa and Jurgen Damm.

Jermaine Jones says his critics are like those who hate Tom Brady

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

Whether you love him, loathe him, or exist somewhere in between, it’s difficult to call Jermaine Jones anything but interesting.

The LA Galaxy and USMNT man spoke out again on Monday, largely because some asked him. Jones was a guest on an ESPN podcast and spilled his guts on his American soccer perception.

The comments were colorful, as usual for Jones, with the midfielder harboring hopes for a 2018 World Cup spot and wondering why American fans don’t his strong European record with the same respect proffered to Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey.

Part of that could be down to Howard and Dempsey thriving in the Premier League while Jones got less U.S. TV time operating in Germany aside from short spells at Blackburn and Besiktas.

Debate those thoughts all you like, but we gravitated to his self-comparison to NFL star Tom Brady. Jones is fine with being hated like the Super Bowl-winning QB.

“That is normal. I respect that it is the kind of sport, you know. You have to get hated. If I look in football, look how many people hate Tom Brady, but he is out there and he balling, he gets the championship year for year.

“End of the day, if somebody hates you, that is what i learned from one coach. If they hate you, end of the day, they hate you because they are scared of you.”

WATCH: Italian-American striker Rossi nabs hat trick for Celta Vigo

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Goals

Injuries have robbed Giuseppe Rossi of so much time on the pitch, but the Italian-American striker showed another burst of brilliance on Monday.

Now with Celta Vigo, the New Jersey-born 30-year-old scored a hat trick against Las Palmas to help his side into La Liga’s 10th place after a 3-1 win.

Rossi, a one-time Manchester United prospect, shot to fame when he capped four-straight double digit goal seasons at Villarreal with a 32-goal campaign in 2010-11. Eleven of those goals came in 15 European matches.

But ACL injuries meant he’d only make 15 appearances over the next two seasons, eventually leading him to Fiorentina. After tallying 17 goals in 24 matches in 2013-14, he’d suffer through several injuries en route to Celta Vigo.

The nose for net doesn’t grow on every face, and Rossi still has his in the right places.

WATCH: Bending a bullet — Schone’s vicious free kick goal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

The first word that comes to mind is missile.

Failing that, rocket.

Lasse Schone started off Ajax’s big derby match against Feyenoord in style, letting fly with a free kick from incredible distance.

Schone’s kick starts off on a bee-line for the center of the goal, hit with vicious pace. But it begins to bend at a surprising time, catching Feyenoord keeper Brad Jones — yes, the ex-Liverpool man — an a bad time.

What a rip from the Danish 30-year-old. Ajax won 2-1, and pulled to within three points of table-leading Feyenoord.