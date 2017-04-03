Premier League Tues. preview: Jockeying for position at Old Trafford

The Premier League midweek kicks off with a quartet of Tuesday matches, highlighted by a pair of would-be Top Four contenders aiming to rebound from disappointing weekend results.

Manchester United vs Everton

3 p.m. EDT, NBCSN – [STREAM]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the keys to Manchester United’s success this season, and he’ll bring a much-needed boost to the Red Devils when they host the Toffees.

United is still without Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, and Phil Jones, and the status of Paul Pogba remains up in the air. But United boss Jose Mourinho thinks his side might not have bettered its scoreless result versus West Brom if they were all available.

From ManUtd.com:

“I cannot say now that if Zlatan and Juan Mata had played on Saturday, we would have won the game. I cannot say that at all. What I can say is Jones and Smalling wouldn’t play better than Bailly and Rojo did and Pogba and Herrera couldn’t play better than what Fellaini and Carrick did.”

Ronald Koeman is trying to keep his side afloat in the race to qualify for Europe following injuries to Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori, not to mention the disappointing 3-1 loss at Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

Burnley vs. Stoke City

2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

Don’t look now, but the Clarets remain winless since the tail end of January and now sits just five points above the drop zone. Given the improved play of Crystal Palace, Swansea City, and Hull City, it’s possible to imagine Burnley finding its way to the drop zone if it cannot handle its business at home. Stoke isn’t an easy out, but Sean Dyche has to find at least a point on Tuesday.

Leicester City vs. Sunderland

2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

The Foxes are now just three points off ninth despite a near season-long malaise, and will love their chances of burying Sunderland at the King Power Stadium. David Moyes has added to the Black Cats’ drama by threatening to slap a female reporter, and it would take one of the greatest escapes of all-time to save Sunderland from the drop zone.

Watford vs. West Brom

2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

After beating Arsenal and drawing Manchester United, Tony Pulis‘ West Brom will be eyeing its chances of catching seventh place Everton. The Baggies might catch the hosts off guard considering that Watford would’ve exhaled deeply following a win over Sunderland.

