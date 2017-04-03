More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
South Korean women arrive in North Korea for qualifier

Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) The South Korean women’s football team arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for an official game in the North Korean capital later this week.

The two Koreas will face off against each other on Friday in a qualifying match for the Asian Football Confederation Cup in the 50,000-seat Kim Il Sung Stadium. Pyongyang is hosting the qualifying games for group B – which also includes India, Hong Kong and Uzbekistan – through April 11.

The North and South Korean men’s squads have played each other before in North Korea, but not in an official game since 1990.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, 51 South Koreans, including media, will stay in Pyongyang for the event. It said the South Korean women would begin training on Tuesday.

The winner of the group moves on to the 2018 Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan, which is also the regional qualifier for the Women’s World Cup in 2019, in France.

As of March 12, the South Korean women were ranked second and the North 32nd in the AFC.

North Korea, along with having a major home advantage, is the favorite to win the Korean showdown. They are ranked 10th by FIFA and the South 17th.

Premier League Tues. preview: Jockeying for position at Old Trafford

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

The Premier League midweek kicks off with a quartet of Tuesday matches, highlighted by a pair of would-be Top Four contenders aiming to rebound from disappointing weekend results.

[ MORE: Koeman defends Barkley, Lukaku ]

Manchester United vs Everton
3 p.m. EDT, NBCSN – [STREAM

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the keys to Manchester United’s success this season, and he’ll bring a much-needed boost to the Red Devils when they host the Toffees.

United is still without Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, and Phil Jones, and the status of Paul Pogba remains up in the air. But United boss Jose Mourinho thinks his side might not have bettered its scoreless result versus West Brom if they were all available.

From ManUtd.com:

“I cannot say now that if Zlatan and Juan Mata had played on Saturday, we would have won the game. I cannot say that at all. What I can say is Jones and Smalling wouldn’t play better than Bailly and Rojo did and Pogba and Herrera couldn’t play better than what Fellaini and Carrick did.”

Ronald Koeman is trying to keep his side afloat in the race to qualify for Europe following injuries to Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori, not to mention the disappointing 3-1 loss at Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

Burnley vs. Stoke City
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM

Don’t look now, but the Clarets remain winless since the tail end of January and now sits just five points above the drop zone. Given the improved play of Crystal Palace, Swansea City, and Hull City, it’s possible to imagine Burnley finding its way to the drop zone if it cannot handle its business at home. Stoke isn’t an easy out, but Sean Dyche has to find at least a point on Tuesday.

Leicester City vs. Sunderland
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM] 

The Foxes are now just three points off ninth despite a near season-long malaise, and will love their chances of burying Sunderland at the King Power Stadium. David Moyes has added to the Black Cats’ drama by threatening to slap a female reporter, and it would take one of the greatest escapes of all-time to save Sunderland from the drop zone.

Watford vs. West Brom
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM

After beating Arsenal and drawing Manchester United, Tony Pulis‘ West Brom will be eyeing its chances of catching seventh place Everton. The Baggies might catch the hosts off guard considering that Watford would’ve exhaled deeply following a win over Sunderland.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 31

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Midweek Premier League action is here. Get ready to hide those browsers showing the live stream when your  boss walks past…

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Hull City 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Burnley 0-2 Stoke City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Arsenal 3-0 West Ham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Leicester City 1-1 Sunderland – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Swansea 1-2 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Watford 1-2 West Brom – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Man United 1-2 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea 1-2 Man City – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tom Davies signs new five-year contract at Everton

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

18-year-old midfielder Tom Davies has been a revelation since breaking through as a regular in the Everton first team this season.

Now he’s been rewarded.

Davies signed a new five-year contract on Monday as the England U-19 international capped off a stunning few months which has seen him hold down a regular starting spot in the Toffees’ midfield.

The local lad and academy product has been at the Goodison Park club since the age of 11 and is delighted to be following in the footsteps of other academy graduates such as Wayne Rooney and current teammate Ross Barkley.

“It means everything to me to get a chance to be in the Everton first team and to try to stay there,” Davies said. “Everton has a long tradition of bringing young players through and the incentive has always been there for me to try to progress with the club. I used to look at Mikel Arteta and aspire to be out there playing alongside my heroes and, obviously, Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley who came through the Academy here, too, have been inspirational figures for me.”

Davies has made 16 appearances in the PL this season, scoring one goal against Manchester City and adding three assists and has impressed ever since he started in the Boxing Day win at Leicester City.

Alongside Mason Holgate, Matthew Pennington and Dominic Calvert-Lewin the energetic midfielder started in the Merseyside derby at Anfield against Liverpool at the weekend and his combination of poise on the ball and hard work off it has seen him slot in nicely alongside Idrissa Gueye.

His manager Ronald Koeman has never been afraid to give young players a chance to shine and he’s certainly found a gem in Davies who seems destined to be an England international and a star for Everton in the years to come.

Davies’ boss had the following to say about his rapid rise to the first team.

“He went straight into the team performing at a high level and has kept his feet on the ground,” Koeman said. “We’re really happy with his performances and, of course, proud. He’s a young player and that’s important for the rest of the Academy – to show you can make that next step like Tom did and, if that ends with a new contract, it’s perfect.”

STREAM: Full midweek Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Week 31 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with four games coming your way on Tuesday and six on Wednesday. Your work week is sorted…

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Tuesday’s action sees Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams sitting outside the top four and Jose Mourinho knowing he must beat Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees or he can kiss goodbye to a top four finish for the Red Devils.

Premier League leaders Chelsea then host Manchester City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Pep Guardiola‘s City sit in fourth place but would love a marquee win to solidify themselves in the Champions League spots despite their own title aspirations appearing to be over. Tottenham would love a City win too to boost their title hopes though…

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

The full TV schedule for this week is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 .m. ET: Burnley vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth — Premier League [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Ham – Premier League [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Tottenham – Premier League [STREAM]
2:45  p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League [STREAM]