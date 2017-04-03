STREAM: Full midweek Premier League schedule

Week 31 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with four games coming your way on Tuesday and six on Wednesday. Your work week is sorted…

Tuesday’s action sees Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams sitting outside the top four and Jose Mourinho knowing he must beat Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees or he can kiss goodbye to a top four finish for the Red Devils.

Premier League leaders Chelsea then host Manchester City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Pep Guardiola‘s City sit in fourth place but would love a marquee win to solidify themselves in the Champions League spots despite their own title aspirations appearing to be over. Tottenham would love a City win too to boost their title hopes though…

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday

3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

2:45 .m. ET: Burnley vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]



Wednesday

3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth — Premier League [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Ham – Premier League [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Tottenham – Premier League [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League [STREAM]

