Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

USMNT to Denver: The Hex heads a mile high

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

U.S. Soccer has finally announced the destination for the USMNT’s third home World Cup qualifier of the Hex.

Bruce Arena will lead him men onto the pitch at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, for a June 8 qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago.

With a trip to Azteca just three days later, the match is an absolute must-win for the U.S., who will enter the T&T qualifier in fourth place in the Hex.

The first three finishers in the Hex qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the fourth place team would face the Asian playoff winner for another berth.

“In a World Cup Qualifying campaign, winning games at home is critical,” said U.S. head coach Bruce Arena. “In all ways, Colorado provides a great environment for our team. We are at an important stage of the campaign, and we look forward to the great support.”

Kickoff is set for 7:50 p.m. EDT.

WATCH: Bending a bullet — Schone’s vicious free kick goal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

The first word that comes to mind is missile.

Failing that, rocket.

Lasse Schone started off Ajax’s big derby match against Feyenoord in style, letting fly with a free kick from incredible distance.

Schone’s kick starts off on a bee-line for the center of the goal, hit with vicious pace. But it begins to bend at a surprising time, catching Feyenoord keeper Brad Jones — yes, the ex-Liverpool man — an a bad time.

What a rip from the Danish 30-year-old. Ajax won 2-1, and pulled to within three points of table-leading Feyenoord.

Portuguese footballer breaks referee’s nose, lands in court

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

LISBON, Portugal (AP) A Portuguese footballer has been questioned by a magistrate a day after kneeing a referee in the face when he was shown a red card.

Video shows Marco Goncalves grabbing the referee two minutes into a game Sunday in an official match of the Porto Football Association, a regional league.

The referee fell backward, his nose broken in three places, and police ran onto the pitch. The game was abandoned.

Goncalves was playing for Canelas 2010, an amateur club that other league teams refused to play against last season because of its players’ allegedly violent conduct.

Goncalves appeared in court Monday and was released pending further investigations.

Canelas 2010 said Goncalves would never play for the club again.

The Portuguese Football Federation said it would make sure the punishment sent a strong message.

Gabriel Jesus returns to Man City training

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

Gabriel Jesus has cleared the next hurdle in his race to return for Manchester City this season.

Monday is the Brazilian’s 20th birthday, and Jesus marked the day by returning to training for the first time since breaking his foot before Valentine’s Day.

The recovery time is eyebrow-raising, even given Jesus’ young age.

High-flying City was held to a goal or less in five of nine matches following the injury.

Jesus will obviously not feature in the big match against Chelsea on Wednesday, but the pressure is back on Sergio Aguero and Co. to do enough to keep their places in the City XI.

Premier League Tues. preview: Jockeying for position at Old Trafford

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

The Premier League midweek kicks off with a quartet of Tuesday matches, highlighted by a pair of would-be Top Four contenders aiming to rebound from disappointing weekend results.

Manchester United vs Everton
3 p.m. EDT, NBCSN

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the keys to Manchester United’s success this season, and he’ll bring a much-needed boost to the Red Devils when they host the Toffees.

United is still without Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, and Phil Jones, and the status of Paul Pogba remains up in the air. But United boss Jose Mourinho thinks his side might not have bettered its scoreless result versus West Brom if they were all available.

From ManUtd.com:

“I cannot say now that if Zlatan and Juan Mata had played on Saturday, we would have won the game. I cannot say that at all. What I can say is Jones and Smalling wouldn’t play better than Bailly and Rojo did and Pogba and Herrera couldn’t play better than what Fellaini and Carrick did.”

Ronald Koeman is trying to keep his side afloat in the race to qualify for Europe following injuries to Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori, not to mention the disappointing 3-1 loss at Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

Burnley vs. Stoke City
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime

Don’t look now, but the Clarets remain winless since the tail end of January and now sits just five points above the drop zone. Given the improved play of Crystal Palace, Swansea City, and Hull City, it’s possible to imagine Burnley finding its way to the drop zone if it cannot handle its business at home. Stoke isn’t an easy out, but Sean Dyche has to find at least a point on Tuesday.

Leicester City vs. Sunderland
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime 

The Foxes are now just three points off ninth despite a near season-long malaise, and will love their chances of burying Sunderland at the King Power Stadium. David Moyes has added to the Black Cats’ drama by threatening to slap a female reporter, and it would take one of the greatest escapes of all-time to save Sunderland from the drop zone.

Watford vs. West Brom
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime

After beating Arsenal and drawing Manchester United, Tony Pulis‘ West Brom will be eyeing its chances of catching seventh place Everton. The Baggies might catch the hosts off guard considering that Watford would’ve exhaled deeply following a win over Sunderland.