WATCH: Bending a bullet — Schone’s vicious free kick goal

U.S. Soccer has finally announced the destination for the USMNT’s third home World Cup qualifier of the Hex.

Bruce Arena will lead him men onto the pitch at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, for a June 8 qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago.

With a trip to Azteca just three days later, the match is an absolute must-win for the U.S., who will enter the T&T qualifier in fourth place in the Hex.

[ MORE: Premier League Tuesday preview ]

The first three finishers in the Hex qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the fourth place team would face the Asian playoff winner for another berth.

“In a World Cup Qualifying campaign, winning games at home is critical,” said U.S. head coach Bruce Arena. “In all ways, Colorado provides a great environment for our team. We are at an important stage of the campaign, and we look forward to the great support.”

Kickoff is set for 7:50 p.m. EDT.

Follow @NicholasMendola