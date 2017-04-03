WATCH: Italian-American striker Rossi nabs hat trick for Celta Vigo

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Injuries have robbed Giuseppe Rossi of so much time on the pitch, but the Italian-American striker showed another burst of brilliance on Monday.

Now with Celta Vigo, the New Jersey-born 30-year-old scored a hat trick against Las Palmas to help his side into La Liga’s 10th place after a 3-1 win.

Rossi, a one-time Manchester United prospect, shot to fame when he capped four-straight double digit goal seasons at Villarreal with a 32-goal campaign in 2010-11. Eleven of those goals came in 15 European matches.

But ACL injuries meant he’d only make 15 appearances over the next two seasons, eventually leading him to Fiorentina. After tallying 17 goals in 24 matches in 2013-14, he’d suffer through several injuries en route to Celta Vigo.

The nose for net doesn’t grow on every face, and Rossi still has his in the right places.

