Antonio Conte: “Anything can happen in the league”

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Everyone is looking at Chelsea to see how they respond from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Antonio Conte‘s men lost 2-1 at home to the Eagles and they now host Manchester City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as their lead atop the PL table could be cut to four points with a defeat.

Speaking ahead of the crunch encounter with Pep Guardiola‘s Man City, Conte admits “anything is possible” but is happy with the position his side are in.

“Anything can happen in the league, but this is normal,” Conte said. “For sure, we need 21 points to win the league mathematically. We are in a really good position. We are in a position that nobody thought Chelsea could fight this season for the title but we stay there and we want to keep this position. We know that there are many teams that want to win the league but this is normal. I hope that this league, who win this league will deserve to win the league.”

Conte is right. Nobody really expected Chelsea to hit the ground running under the Italian boss’ first season in the PL but their three previous PL defeats this season had come against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. Reacting positively to a shock loss is not something they’ve had to deal with so far. Now they have to.

Their opponents on Wednesday are more than capable of heading to Stamford Bridge and putting in a dominant display as Guardiola’s men were left to rue several missed opportunities in their 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday which all but ended their own title hopes.

That said, if City beat Chelsea they’ll be eight points behind the west London club with eight games to go and Guardiola’s talented side have nothing to lose so will pour forward but they could help Chelsea. With Conte’s men putting in a perfect away display to beat City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, Guardiola already knows how deadly Chelsea’s counters can be.

Yet, the onus will be on Chelsea to respond with a big performance and a win against City. The pressure is all on the Blues, and in the run-in pressure does strange things to teams who looked impenetrable for most of the season.

Ibrahimovic on another Man Utd draw: “We have to do more”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is growing frustrated by Manchester United’s inability to make its results match its performance.

Another controlling display from United ended in a draw on Tuesday, and it could’ve been worse at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic converted a penalty kick in stoppage time for the side’s only goal.

Yeah, another was chalked off by a controversial offside call — it was razor-thin — but Marcus Rashford missed several chances and Ibrahimovic didn’t boast a 100 percent conversion rate by any stretch of the imagination.

But did they deserve just one point? He’s not so sure.

“We deserved a little bit more,” Ibrahimovic said. “We concede a goal by a mistake. First we do the mistake by missing Williams, and then the goal came out of nothing. We need to keep focus. We cannot afford these mistakes. … Especially when the table is like it is, we are close but still we don’t get the points we need. … We were attacking for most of the game. We hit the post one time. We have to do more.”

Ibrahimovic also said that he thought he was onside but knows the call was tight, and that manager Jose Mourinho made the right changes at halftime to get the job done.

It’s 20-straight Premier League matches without a loss for United but still, another draw. Good fortune has not been shining much on Mourinho in Manchester.

Post-draw Mourinho: PL needs VAR, Shaw needs maturity

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Manchester United’s dominance has, generally, not been rewarded this season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils needed a stoppage time PK to take a point from visiting Everton on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten league run to 20 matches.

United boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t happy with the finish, though, as his side fell behind 1-0 in a sloppy first half.

He loved the fight back in the second half, though, and spoke on that and a number of issues in a fascinating post-match presser.

On the issues facing his players: “The performance was not very good. The spirit in the second half was phenomenal. Some players are really in trouble. Some by the physical point of view. Some others, clearly with the confidence levels low and difficult to perform better, they fought until the last second.

On a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal being ruled offside — “And with the VAR we win this game 2-1 because it’s not offside. Difficult one for the linesman, I’m not critical for him at all. When VAR comes it will help us all, particularly them. If they have any doubts, advantage to the team that attacks. From what I saw just now in the computer, for me it’s not an offside. Even so, if there is a big doubt, it’s a goal. But again I repeat not at all I am critical with the linesman. I just think it will be welcome with everyone.”

On Luke Shaw entering the game after a controversial week: “He has lots of potential but the football brain and the professional brain has to be also with the talent. In previous generations, it’s more difficult to be a big player, and rich after the career. At this moment they are rich when the career starts. I think he has to change his football brain. I was telling him just now, he was doing things in the second half because he was reacting to my voice. If he was playing in the other side, for sure he wouldn’t do it. He needs maturity, and maturity comes with responsibility. I think he has a future here, but Manchester United cannot wait.

On Shaw and Marcus Rashford“We are 20 matches unbeatable in the Premier League, but it is not enough. We need the kids to grow up. … I have to help him. I cannot kill him. I must try to accelerate the process again because this is Manchester United.”

Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Late Zlatan PK saves streak

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
  • Jagielka pokes pretty goal
  • Zlatan equalizer called offside
  • Man Utd fifth with 54 points

Manchester United needed a stoppage time penalty kick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend its unbeaten PL run to 20 matches after a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The streak, which dates back to an Oct. 23, 2016 loss at Chelsea, was kept alive when Ashley Williams handled Luke Shaw‘s last ditch shot. Williams was shown red.

Phil Jagielka scored Everton’s goal, while the Toffees were lucky to see a Zlatan Ibrahimovic would-be equalizer flagged for offside.

Ronald Koeman came just short of becoming the first manager to win his first three Premier League matches at Old Trafford

United now has a 6W-9D-1L record at Old Trafford in league play this season. The Red Devils sit fifth with 54 points, and Everton sits seventh with 51.

Marcus Rashford showed speed to get around Phil Jagielka, though the defender slid to give his teammate a corner that would come to nothing.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a second too long before ripping a shot of his own. Ashley Williams blocked that particular effort, but United has created two legit chances within five minutes.

Everton settled into the match about a quarter-hour in, though Kevin Mirallas‘ tight-angled effort shouldn’t have caught David De Gea off guard for the corner.

That’s when Jagielka struck gold. The defender was being held by Marcos Rojo and stuck his leg out to push the ball past De Gea for a very cute goal.

Joel Robles made a flying save on a Daley Blind free kick, and then another on Ander Herrera from open play in the 39th minute.

United nearly went level when Eric Bailly headed a corner kick off the bar above Robles.

Ashley Young was at the heart of a pair of early second half skirmishes, earning a yellow card during the second.

Young needed to leave with injury in the 65th minute, paving the way for Luke Shaw’s entry. Shaw had been publicly dressed down by Jose Mourinho just this weekend.

Ibrahimovic was flagged for offside as his diving header beat Robles in the 71st minute. The margin was razor-thin, if offside.

Burnley 1-0 Stoke: Clinical Clarets grind out win

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
  • Boyd’s goal wins it
  • Stoke miss numerous chances
  • Burnley have won 32 of 35 points at home
  • Stoke winless in four games

Burnley once again rode their luck at home but the Clarets sealed their first win in eight Premier League games to beat Stoke City 1-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday thanks to George Boyd‘s second half strike.

Stoke dominated for large periods of the game but Marko Arnautovic was wasteful as Mark Hughes was left livid on the sidelines.

With the win Burnley move on to 35 points and move up to 12th place to edge closer to safety, while Stoke slip to 11th spot and have 36 points.

Stoke dominated the early stages in their new 3-4-3 formation but failed to carve out any real clear-cut chances to worry the Burnley defense.

The Potters continued to look more dangerous as Saido Berahino played in Arnautovic who had a heavy first touch as the chance came and went.

Before the break Berahino and Arnautovic linked up well again but the latter delayed his shot as he tried to pull the ball back and Burnley cleared.

Berahino and Arnautovic were combining very well and the latter had a shot deflected wide and from the resulting corner Charlie Adam‘s header was well-saved by Tom Heaton.

The home side didn’t look like scoring in the first half and it was all Stoke.

Stoke started the second half well as Arnautovic raced down the left flank and found Adam but he fluffed his effort under pressure.

Arnautovic then headed inches wide as Stoke poured on the pressure but then Burnley hit them with a sucker-punch. Boyd was found on the edge of the box after a mazy run from Jeff Hendrick and the midfielder tucked his shot away to put Burnley 1-0 up against the run of play.

Burnley settled down after going ahead and looked the more likely to score next as Stoke looked stunned and never fully recovered from going behind.

Yet another home win for the Clarets as they’ve all but secured PL status for consecutive seasons for the first time in club history.