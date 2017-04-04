Bundesliga wrap: Kramaric leads Hoffenheim past Bayern

Manchester United’s dominance has, generally, not been rewarded this season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils needed a stoppage time PK to take a point from visiting Everton on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten league run to 20 matches.

[ MORE: Recap | Zlatan reacts ]

United boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t happy with the finish, though, as his side fell behind 1-0 in a sloppy first half.

He loved the fight back in the second half, though, and spoke on that and a number of issues in a fascinating post-match presser.

On the issues facing his players: “The performance was not very good. The spirit in the second half was phenomenal. Some players are really in trouble. Some by the physical point of view. Some others, clearly with the confidence levels low and difficult to perform better, they fought until the last second.

On a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal being ruled offside — “And with the VAR we win this game 2-1 because it’s not offside. Difficult one for the linesman, I’m not critical for him at all. When VAR comes it will help us all, particularly them. If they have any doubts, advantage to the team that attacks. From what I saw just now in the computer, for me it’s not an offside. Even so, if there is a big doubt, it’s a goal. But again I repeat not at all I am critical with the linesman. I just think it will be welcome with everyone.”

On Luke Shaw entering the game after a controversial week: “He has lots of potential but the football brain and the professional brain has to be also with the talent. In previous generations, it’s more difficult to be a big player, and rich after the career. At this moment they are rich when the career starts. I think he has to change his football brain. I was telling him just now, he was doing things in the second half because he was reacting to my voice. If he was playing in the other side, for sure he wouldn’t do it. He needs maturity, and maturity comes with responsibility. I think he has a future here, but Manchester United cannot wait.

On Shaw and Marcus Rashford: “We are 20 matches unbeatable in the Premier League, but it is not enough. We need the kids to grow up. … I have to help him. I cannot kill him. I must try to accelerate the process again because this is Manchester United.”

Follow @NicholasMendola