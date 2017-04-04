Bundesliga wrap: Kramaric leads Hoffenheim past Bayern

The title race has been run for a while, but Hoffenheim laid a Tuesday blow on leaders Bayern Munich while reinforcing its stock in the race for second place.
Hoffenheim 1-0 Bayern Munich
Lauded when he arrived at Leicester City from Rijeka, Andrej Kramaric was largely a bust at the King Power Stadium. He’s been anything but since showing up at Hoffenheim, and still growing in his second Bundesliga season.
Kramaric scored his 11th goal of the season to go with 7 assists, and Hoffenheim moved to within a point of RB Leipzig before the second place seed plays Wednesday. Bayern loses just its second match of the season, but a Leipzig win would only narrow the gap to 10 points.
Werder Bremen 3-0 Schalke
Once buried deep in the drop zone, Werder Bremen has now climbed above Schalke and into eighth place on the table. Three different goal scorers hit the sheet for the hosts, and USMNT forward Aron Johannsson didn’t get on the pitch in the win.
Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Hamburg
Sometimes a score line is quite misleading, and this was the case at Signal Iduna Park. Gonzalo Castro’s 13th minute goal gave BVB its decisive goal, but it wasn’t until Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traded goals and assists in the final quarter-hour that the hosts put it to bed. USMNT striker Bobby Wood went 84 minutes for Hamburg, while American phenom Christian Pulisic played the final half-hour for BVB.
Koln 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Former BVB midfielder Milos Jojic scored in his second-straight game as Koln rose three points above the visitors and into fifth. That’s even on points with Hertha Berlin, who plays Wednesday.
Wednesday’s slate
All kickoffs at 2 p.m. EDT
Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin
Mainz vs. RB Leipzig
Augsburg vs. Ingolstadt
Darmstadt vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|27
|20
|5
|2
|67
|14
|53
|10-3-0
|10-2-2
|65
|RB Leipzig
|26
|16
|4
|6
|47
|28
|19
|10-1-2
|6-3-4
|52
|1899 Hoffenheim
|27
|13
|12
|2
|50
|26
|24
|9-5-0
|4-7-2
|51
|Borussia Dortmund
|27
|14
|8
|5
|58
|28
|30
|10-3-0
|4-5-5
|50
|1. FC Köln
|27
|10
|10
|7
|39
|31
|8
|7-5-1
|3-5-6
|40
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|26
|12
|4
|10
|35
|33
|2
|10-1-2
|2-3-8
|40
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|27
|10
|7
|10
|26
|28
|-2
|6-5-2
|4-2-8
|37
|Werder Bremen
|27
|10
|5
|12
|42
|46
|-4
|6-1-7
|4-4-5
|35
|SC Freiburg
|26
|10
|5
|11
|34
|47
|-13
|7-1-5
|3-4-6
|35
|FC Schalke 04
|27
|9
|7
|11
|33
|31
|2
|7-3-4
|2-4-7
|34
|Mönchengladbach
|26
|9
|6
|11
|30
|34
|-4
|6-3-4
|3-3-7
|33
|Bayer Leverkusen
|26
|9
|5
|12
|40
|43
|-3
|5-4-5
|4-1-7
|32
|VfL Wolfsburg
|26
|8
|6
|12
|26
|37
|-11
|4-2-7
|4-4-5
|30
|Hamburger SV
|27
|8
|6
|13
|26
|50
|-24
|6-3-4
|2-3-9
|30
|FSV Mainz 05
|26
|8
|5
|13
|34
|43
|-9
|5-4-4
|3-1-9
|29
|FC Augsburg
|26
|7
|8
|11
|24
|40
|-16
|3-5-5
|4-3-6
|29
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|26
|6
|4
|16
|25
|43
|-18
|3-3-7
|3-1-9
|22
|Darmstadt
|26
|4
|3
|19
|17
|51
|-34
|4-3-6
|0-0-13
|15