Burnley 1-0 Stoke: Clinical Clarets grind out win

Boyd’s goal wins it

Stoke miss numerous chances

Burnley have won 32 of 35 points at home

Stoke winless in four games

Burnley once again rode their luck at home but the Clarets sealed their first win in eight Premier League games to beat Stoke City 1-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday thanks to George Boyd‘s second half strike.

Stoke dominated for large periods of the game but Marko Arnautovic was wasteful as Mark Hughes was left livid on the sidelines.

With the win Burnley move on to 35 points and move up to 12th place to edge closer to safety, while Stoke slip to 11th spot and have 36 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Stoke dominated the early stages in their new 3-4-3 formation but failed to carve out any real clear-cut chances to worry the Burnley defense.

The Potters continued to look more dangerous as Saido Berahino played in Arnautovic who had a heavy first touch as the chance came and went.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Before the break Berahino and Arnautovic linked up well again but the latter delayed his shot as he tried to pull the ball back and Burnley cleared.

Berahino and Arnautovic were combining very well and the latter had a shot deflected wide and from the resulting corner Charlie Adam‘s header was well-saved by Tom Heaton.

The home side didn’t look like scoring in the first half and it was all Stoke.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stoke started the second half well as Arnautovic raced down the left flank and found Adam but he fluffed his effort under pressure.

Arnautovic then headed inches wide as Stoke poured on the pressure but then Burnley hit them with a sucker-punch. Boyd was found on the edge of the box after a mazy run from Jeff Hendrick and the midfielder tucked his shot away to put Burnley 1-0 up against the run of play.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Burnley settled down after going ahead and looked the more likely to score next as Stoke looked stunned and never fully recovered from going behind.

Yet another home win for the Clarets as they’ve all but secured PL status for consecutive seasons for the first time in club history.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports