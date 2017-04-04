Charlton to honor hero police officer, fan killed in London attack

On Tuesday Charlton Athletic will honor lifelong fan Keith Palmer who was killed in the Westminster terrorist attack on March 22.

Palmer, 48, was stabbed to death by the sole attacker as he tried to stop him entering British Parliament when working for the Metropolitan Police on Parliamentary and Diplomatic command.

PC Palmer was a season ticket holder at third-tier Charlton for many years and the club described him as a “loyal supporter” and “a familiar face at The Valley to many.”

The Addicks host MK Dons in a League One clash and the south London club are hosting Palmer’s family as well as planning many acts of remembrance following his tragic death.

22 of Palmer’s colleagues will join players from both teams on the pitch before the game for a moment of silence, while Charlton’s players will wear his warrant number on their jersey and a red and white scarf has been draped over his season-ticket seat for the remainder of the current campaign.

Here’s more from Charlton on what is planned for the evening as Keith’s brother will lead the two teams out at The Valley.

Members of Charlton’s coaching staff will wear specially-made armbands for the game and, as previously announced, Addicks players will wear a special shirt that will be emblazoned with hero Keith’s Police warrant number, ‘P204752’, in tribute. The club will be donating 50 per cent of all ticket sales to Keith’s family, while the players will also be donating the entirety of their match appearance fees. A red and white scarf had remained draped over his season-ticket seat in the East Stand and the red seat has now been temporarily replaced by a white seat, which bears his warrant number and will stay in place for the remainder of the season. Work will then begin on placing a permanent memorial stone for Keith that will be placed alongside existing memorials behind the Sam Bartram statue at the rear of The Valley’s West Stand.

22 Policemen will join us in paying tribute to their former colleague PC Keith Palmer this evening https://t.co/YEib7YXO0X #cafc pic.twitter.com/9c0xAvOdZQ — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) April 4, 2017

