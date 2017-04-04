Ibrahimovic on another Man Utd draw: “We have to do more”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is growing frustrated by Manchester United’s inability to make its results match its performance.
Another controlling display from United ended in a draw on Tuesday, and it could’ve been worse at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic converted a penalty kick in stoppage time for the side’s only goal.
Yeah, another was chalked off by a controversial offside call — it was razor-thin — but Marcus Rashford missed several chances and Ibrahimovic didn’t boast a 100 percent conversion rate by any stretch of the imagination.
But did they deserve just one point? He’s not so sure.
“We deserved a little bit more,” Ibrahimovic said. “We concede a goal by a mistake. First we do the mistake by missing Williams, and then the goal came out of nothing. We need to keep focus. We cannot afford these mistakes. … Especially when the table is like it is, we are close but still we don’t get the points we need. … We were attacking for most of the game. We hit the post one time. We have to do more.”
Ibrahimovic also said that he thought he was onside but knows the call was tight, and that manager Jose Mourinho made the right changes at halftime to get the job done.
It’s 20-straight Premier League matches without a loss for United but still, another draw. Good fortune has not been shining much on Mourinho in Manchester.