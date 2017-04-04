Klopp gives Sadio Mane injury update

Jurgen Klopp is “not very positive” about Sadio Mane‘s knee injury.

[ MORE: Wenger on top four challenge ]

The Senegal international scored the opening goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday but Mane twisted his knee in an awkward collision with Everton’s Leighton Baines in the second half.

That has left Liverpool’s fans sweating for an update as Mane is Liverpool’s top goalscorer and his sheer pace creates havoc in opposition defenses.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth on Wednesday at Anfield (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Klopp confirmed that Mane will miss that game and doesn’t seem too positive that he will return soon.

“It is not 100 percent clear. There is an assessment and a scan but we have to wait until the knee is not that swollen anymore. The only thing I can say for sure is that he will not be available for tomorrow. All of the rest, we have to see. Not very positive. I cannot say what it is exactly, but we have to wait for it.”

There was a positive bit of news for Liverpool, though, as Klopp said Daniel Sturridge will be fit to return and given their current situation — Adam Lallana is also out for the month as well as Mane’s setback — the Reds need all the help they can get in the attacking third.

Klopp’s side sit in third place with 59 points from 30 games and although they have a very favorable schedule in the run-in you have to say that losing Mane for the final weeks of the season would be a massive blow.

Since he arrived from Southampton in a huge $45 million deal last summer he’s scored 13 goals and added five assists in Premier League play to slot in seamlessly and offers something different to Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

Divock Origi did well as Mane’s replacement at the weekend and he should get the nod in his absence against Bournemouth with Sturridge ready to step off the bench if needed.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports