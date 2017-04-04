La Liga wrap: Bilbao, Villarreal rise; Atleti wins fifth-straight

Three La Liga matches served as an appetizer for Wednesday’s tasty Barcelona-Sevilla encounter, with the Madrid Derby on tap for Saturday at the Bernabeu.
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Espanyol
Aritz Aduriz may play until he’s 50. The 36-year-old Spaniard added his 11th and 12th goals of the season on Tuesday, giving him goals in three-straight matches. Bilbao goes sixth with the win thanks to Real Sociedad’s loss.
Real Betis 0-1 Villarreal
Villarreal also took advantage of Sociedad’s loss, getting a first goal of the season from Adrian to move fifth
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Sociedad
Atleti is flying ahead of the weekend’s Madrid Derby, now winners of five-straight after this goal from Filipe Luis to Fernando Torres and back to Luis.
Wednesday’s games
Barcelona vs. Sevilla — 1:30 p.m. EDT
Alaves vs. Osasuna — 2:30 p.m. EDT
Deportivo de la Coruna vs. Granada — 2:30 p.m. EDT
Sporting de Gijon vs. Malaga – 2:30 p.m. EDT
Leganes vs. Real Madrid — 3:30 p.m. EDT
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Real Madrid
|28
|21
|5
|2
|74
|28
|46
|12-3-0
|9-2-2
|68
|Barcelona
|29
|20
|6
|3
|85
|26
|59
|10-3-1
|10-3-2
|66
|Atlético Madrid
|30
|18
|7
|5
|55
|23
|32
|11-2-2
|7-5-3
|61
|Sevilla
|29
|17
|7
|5
|52
|34
|18
|10-3-1
|7-4-4
|58
|Villarreal
|30
|14
|9
|7
|42
|23
|19
|8-3-4
|6-6-3
|51
|Athletic
|30
|15
|5
|10
|39
|33
|6
|11-3-2
|4-2-8
|50
|Real Sociedad
|30
|15
|4
|11
|43
|41
|2
|7-4-4
|8-0-7
|49
|Eibar
|29
|12
|8
|9
|47
|41
|6
|8-3-4
|4-5-5
|44
|Espanyol
|30
|11
|10
|9
|42
|42
|0
|7-5-3
|4-5-6
|43
|Celta Vigo
|28
|12
|5
|11
|43
|46
|-3
|9-1-4
|3-4-7
|41
|Alavés
|29
|10
|10
|9
|29
|36
|-7
|4-7-3
|6-3-6
|40
|Las Palmas
|29
|9
|8
|12
|45
|48
|-3
|8-5-2
|1-3-10
|35
|Valencia
|29
|9
|6
|14
|41
|51
|-10
|6-3-5
|3-3-9
|33
|Betis
|30
|8
|7
|15
|32
|47
|-15
|5-6-5
|3-1-10
|31
|Málaga
|29
|6
|9
|14
|33
|47
|-14
|6-2-6
|0-7-8
|27
|Deportivo
|29
|6
|9
|14
|31
|46
|-15
|5-4-5
|1-5-9
|27
|Leganes
|29
|6
|9
|14
|23
|42
|-19
|3-5-6
|3-4-8
|27
|Sporting de Gijón
|29
|5
|7
|17
|31
|57
|-26
|4-2-8
|1-5-9
|22
|Granada
|29
|4
|7
|18
|26
|62
|-36
|4-4-6
|0-3-12
|19
|Osasuna
|29
|1
|8
|20
|29
|69
|-40
|0-5-10
|1-3-10
|11