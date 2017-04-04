More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Leicester 2-0 Sunderland: Foxes win sixth-straight game

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT
  • Slimani, Vardy score late goals
  • Albrighton with two assists
  • Vardy has 5 goals in 5 PL games
  • Foxes make it five-straight PL wins

Leicester City beat Sunderland 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday as Craig Shakespeare’s incredible start to life in charge of the Foxes continues.

Sunderland battled hard but two second half goals from Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy secured a sixth-straight win for Leicester in all competitions since Claudio Ranieri was fired ans Shakespeare took over.

With the win, their fifth-straight in the PL, the Foxes now have 36 points and are in 10th place, while Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom of the table and looked destined for relegation after a fifth defeat in their last six games.

Demarai Gray caused Sunderland’s defense plenty of problems early on as his cross from the left found Shinji Okazaki whose effort at the near post squirmed just wide.

Sunderland settled into the game and whipped in a few dangerous cross to test the Foxes and then Leicester went close as Robert Huth‘s header was punched over the bar by Jordan Pickford after he initially hesitated to come and collect Riyad Mahrez‘s free kick from the right.

Before half time Sunderland had a real shout for a penalty kick as a low corner flicked up and appeared to hit Huth’s hand but referee Jon Moss waved away penalty calls.

Sunderland poured forward time and time again with Leicester struggling to contain the Black Cats, but Pickford pulled out a wonderful save to deny Gray’s long-range effort curling into the far corner.

Jermain Defoe then had a decent effort as his snapshot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel with Sunderland continuing to impress.

Leicester had a decent chance when Mahrez’s cross to the back post which was flicked away from Jamie Vardy’s by Lamine Kone at the vital moment.

The Foxes took the lead with just over 20 minutes to go as Marc Albrighton was given too much time on the left flank and he cut inside on his right foot and picked out Slimani at the back post who nodded home. 1-0 to the Foxes.

Sunderland came agonizingly close late on as sub Victor Anichebe hit the post with a deflected effort and then Defoe’s follow up went wide.

Moments later another Albrighton cross came in and Vardy finished clinically with his left foot to put the result beyond doubt. 2-0 to the Foxes as a bad week for David Moyes got worse.

Premier League AT HALF: Man Utd, West Brom trail (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

Premier League midweek!

Manchester United 0-1 Everton [STREAM]

David De Gea had a disappointing series of plays that began with allowing a Kevin Mirallas-prodded corner and ended with him tentative while Phil Jagielka made a cute finish.

The Everton defender was being held by Chris Smalling and stuck his leg out to push the ball past De Gea.

Watford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion [STREAM]

M’Baye Niang picked up a Troy Deeney flick, dribbled toward the edge of the 18 and smashed a shot side panel to give the hosts a surprising early lead.

Leicester City 0-0 Sunderland [STREAM]

Lee Cattermole has returned from a long lay-off and — wouldn’t you know it — has a yellow card to his credit.

Burnley 0-0 Stoke City [STREAM]

Tom Heaton has kept the hosts in it, which is a sentence that can be applied to many of Burnley’s recent matches.

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

We have four games coming your way as the midweek action kicks off in the Premier League action at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Manchester United host Everton in a tight battle at Old Trafford, while a resurgent Leicester City welcome rock-bottom Sunderland, Stoke City head to Burnley and Watford clash with West Brom.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 2:45 p.m. ET window.

As goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all four games is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Genoa’s Pinilla banned for 5 matches for hitting a referee

Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

GENOA, Italy (AP) Genoa forward Mauricio Pinilla has been banned for five matches for hitting a referee.

Pinilla was sent off during Genoa’s 5-0 Serie A loss to Atalanta for two quick bookings – the first for a tackle on visiting goalkeeper Etrit Berisha and the second for his protests.

The league’s disciplinary commission, which announced the sanction on Tuesday, says after being shown the first yellow card Pinilla “directed offensive expressions to the referee accompanied by a meaningful and clear gesture with his arm.”

It adds that after Pinilla was sent off he “approached the referee with a threatening and intimidating attitude … hitting him with slaps on his arm and right hand and directing other threatening expressions to him.”

The 33-year-old Chile forward is on loan from Atalanta.

Charlton to honor hero police officer, fan killed in London attack

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

On Tuesday Charlton Athletic will honor lifelong fan Keith Palmer who was killed in the Westminster terrorist attack on March 22.

Palmer, 48, was stabbed to death by the sole attacker as he tried to stop him entering British Parliament when working for the Metropolitan Police on Parliamentary and Diplomatic command.

PC Palmer was a season ticket holder at third-tier Charlton for many years and the club described him as a “loyal supporter” and “a familiar face at The Valley to many.”

The Addicks host MK Dons in a League One clash and the south London club are hosting Palmer’s family as well as planning many acts of remembrance following his tragic death.

22 of Palmer’s colleagues will join players from both teams on the pitch before the game for a moment of silence, while Charlton’s players will wear his warrant number on their jersey and a red and white scarf has been draped over his season-ticket seat for the remainder of the current campaign.

Here’s more from Charlton on what is planned for the evening as Keith’s brother will lead the two teams out at The Valley.

Members of Charlton’s coaching staff will wear specially-made armbands for the game and, as previously announced, Addicks players will wear a special shirt that will be emblazoned with hero Keith’s Police warrant number, ‘P204752’, in tribute. The club will be donating 50 per cent of all ticket sales to Keith’s family, while the players will also be donating the entirety of their match appearance fees.

A red and white scarf had remained draped over his season-ticket seat in the East Stand and the red seat has now been temporarily replaced by a white seat, which bears his warrant number and will stay in place for the remainder of the season. Work will then begin on placing a permanent memorial stone for Keith that will be placed alongside existing memorials behind the Sam Bartram statue at the rear of The Valley’s West Stand.