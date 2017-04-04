Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Late Zlatan PK saves streak

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Jagielka pokes pretty goal

Zlatan equalizer called offside

Man Utd fifth with 54 points

Manchester United needed a stoppage time penalty kick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend its unbeaten PL run to 20 matches after a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The streak, which dates back to an Oct. 23, 2016 loss at Chelsea, was kept alive when Ashley Williams handled Luke Shaw‘s last ditch shot. Williams was shown red.

Phil Jagielka scored Everton’s goal, while the Toffees were lucky to see a Zlatan Ibrahimovic would-be equalizer flagged for offside.

Ronald Koeman came just short of becoming the first manager to win his first three Premier League matches at Old Trafford

United now has a 6W-9D-1L record at Old Trafford in league play this season. The Red Devils sit fifth with 54 points, and Everton sits seventh with 51.

Marcus Rashford showed speed to get around Phil Jagielka, though the defender slid to give his teammate a corner that would come to nothing.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a second too long before ripping a shot of his own. Ashley Williams blocked that particular effort, but United has created two legit chances within five minutes.

Everton settled into the match about a quarter-hour in, though Kevin Mirallas‘ tight-angled effort shouldn’t have caught David De Gea off guard for the corner.

That’s when Jagielka struck gold. The defender was being held by Chris Smalling and stuck his leg out to push the ball past De Gea for a very cute goal.

Joel Robles made a flying save on a Daley Blind free kick, and then another on Ander Herrera from open play in the 39th minute.

1 – Man Utd have won one of 10 PL games they've been trailing at HT at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson left (D2 L7). Hairdryer. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2017

United nearly went level when Eric Bailly headed a corner kick off the bar above Robles.

Ashley Young was at the heart of a pair of early second half skirmishes, earning a yellow card during the second.

Young needed to leave with injury in the 65th minute, paving the way for Luke Shaw’s entry. Shaw had been publicly dressed down by Jose Mourinho just this weekend.

Ibrahimovic was flagged for offside as his diving header beat Robles in the 71st minute. The margin was razor-thin, if offside.

