Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Late Zlatan PK saves streak

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
  • Jagielka pokes pretty goal
  • Zlatan equalizer called offside
  • Man Utd fifth with 54 points

Manchester United needed a stoppage time penalty kick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend its unbeaten PL run to 20 matches after a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The streak, which dates back to an Oct. 23, 2016 loss at Chelsea, was kept alive when Ashley Williams handled Luke Shaw‘s last ditch shot. Williams was shown red.

Phil Jagielka scored Everton’s goal, while the Toffees were lucky to see a Zlatan Ibrahimovic would-be equalizer flagged for offside.

Ronald Koeman came just short of becoming the first manager to win his first three Premier League matches at Old Trafford

United now has a 6W-9D-1L record at Old Trafford in league play this season. The Red Devils sit fifth with 54 points, and Everton sits seventh with 51.

Marcus Rashford showed speed to get around Phil Jagielka, though the defender slid to give his teammate a corner that would come to nothing.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a second too long before ripping a shot of his own. Ashley Williams blocked that particular effort, but United has created two legit chances within five minutes.

Everton settled into the match about a quarter-hour in, though Kevin Mirallas‘ tight-angled effort shouldn’t have caught David De Gea off guard for the corner.

That’s when Jagielka struck gold. The defender was being held by Chris Smalling and stuck his leg out to push the ball past De Gea for a very cute goal.

Joel Robles made a flying save on a Daley Blind free kick, and then another on Ander Herrera from open play in the 39th minute.

United nearly went level when Eric Bailly headed a corner kick off the bar above Robles.

Ashley Young was at the heart of a pair of early second half skirmishes, earning a yellow card during the second.

Young needed to leave with injury in the 65th minute, paving the way for Luke Shaw’s entry. Shaw had been publicly dressed down by Jose Mourinho just this weekend.

Ibrahimovic was flagged for offside as his diving header beat Robles in the 71st minute. The margin was razor-thin, if offside.

Burnley 1-0 Stoke: Clinical Clarets grind out win

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
  • Boyd’s goal wins it
  • Stoke miss numerous chances
  • Burnley have won 32 of 35 points at home
  • Stoke winless in four games

Burnley once again rode their luck at home but the Clarets sealed their first win in eight Premier League games to beat Stoke City 1-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday thanks to George Boyd‘s second half strike.

Stoke dominated for large periods of the game but Marko Arnautovic was wasteful as Mark Hughes was left livid on the sidelines.

With the win Burnley move on to 35 points and move up to 12th place to edge closer to safety, while Stoke slip to 11th spot and have 36 points.

Stoke dominated the early stages in their new 3-4-3 formation but failed to carve out any real clear-cut chances to worry the Burnley defense.

The Potters continued to look more dangerous as Saido Berahino played in Arnautovic who had a heavy first touch as the chance came and went.

Before the break Berahino and Arnautovic linked up well again but the latter delayed his shot as he tried to pull the ball back and Burnley cleared.

Berahino and Arnautovic were combining very well and the latter had a shot deflected wide and from the resulting corner Charlie Adam‘s header was well-saved by Tom Heaton.

The home side didn’t look like scoring in the first half and it was all Stoke.

Stoke started the second half well as Arnautovic raced down the left flank and found Adam but he fluffed his effort under pressure.

Arnautovic then headed inches wide as Stoke poured on the pressure but then Burnley hit them with a sucker-punch. Boyd was found on the edge of the box after a mazy run from Jeff Hendrick and the midfielder tucked his shot away to put Burnley 1-0 up against the run of play.

Burnley settled down after going ahead and looked the more likely to score next as Stoke looked stunned and never fully recovered from going behind.

Yet another home win for the Clarets as they’ve all but secured PL status for consecutive seasons for the first time in club history.

Watford 2-0 West Brom: 10-man Hornets build lead, hold on

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
  • Hornets nab 2nd straight win
  • Sides split season series
  • Britos sees red

M’Baye Niang scored off a Troy Deeney feed before the two flipped the script for a second as Watford took a 2-0 lead before navigating a red card in a win over West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Watford moves into 10th with 37 points, while West Brom stays eighth with 44.

A long ball came to captain Troy Deeney, and a flick to Niang found the ball in the back of the goal.

James McClean could’ve doomed West Brom’s chances when he clattered into Jose Holebas and then engaged in some extracurriculars, but only a yellow was shown. Tony Pulis took the midfielder off at halftime.

Watford made it 2-0 when Niang returned the favor to Deeney with a curling cross over the Baggies’ back line. Deeney’s first touch almost misled him, but he made amends with a classy low touch to beat Ben Foster.

Nacer Chadli tore a shot off the outside of the net as the Baggies tried to find a way back into the match.

Things got more interesting when Britos chopped down Salomon Rondon to pick up a red card, and the Hornets would face 20 minutes up two goals but down a man. That wasn’t much of a problem, as Watford could’ve added a third despite the disadvantage.

Leicester 2-0 Sunderland: Foxes win sixth-straight game

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT
  • Slimani, Vardy score late goals
  • Albrighton with two assists
  • Vardy has 5 goals in 5 PL games
  • Foxes make it five-straight PL wins

Leicester City beat Sunderland 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday as Craig Shakespeare’s incredible start to life in charge of the Foxes continues.

Sunderland battled hard but two second half goals from Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy secured a sixth-straight win for Leicester in all competitions since Claudio Ranieri was fired ans Shakespeare took over.

With the win, their fifth-straight in the PL, the Foxes now have 36 points and are in 10th place, while Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom of the table and looked destined for relegation after a fifth defeat in their last six games.

Demarai Gray caused Sunderland’s defense plenty of problems early on as his cross from the left found Shinji Okazaki whose effort at the near post squirmed just wide.

Sunderland settled into the game and whipped in a few dangerous cross to test the Foxes and then Leicester went close as Robert Huth‘s header was punched over the bar by Jordan Pickford after he initially hesitated to come and collect Riyad Mahrez‘s free kick from the right.

Before half time Sunderland had a real shout for a penalty kick as a low corner flicked up and appeared to hit Huth’s hand but referee Jon Moss waved away penalty calls.

Sunderland poured forward time and time again with Leicester struggling to contain the Black Cats, but Pickford pulled out a wonderful save to deny Gray’s long-range effort curling into the far corner.

Jermain Defoe then had a decent effort as his snapshot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel with Sunderland continuing to impress.

Leicester had a decent chance when Mahrez’s cross to the back post which was flicked away from Vardy by Lamine Kone at the vital moment.

The Foxes took the lead with just over 20 minutes to go as the double sub worked perfectly for Shakespeare.

Albrighton was given too much time on the left flank and he cut inside on his right foot and picked out fellow sub Slimani at the back post who nodded home. 1-0 to the Foxes.

Sunderland came agonizingly close late on as sub Victor Anichebe hit the post with a deflected effort and then Defoe’s follow up went wide.

Moments later another Albrighton cross came in and Vardy finished clinically with his left foot to put the result beyond doubt.

2-0 to the Foxes as a bad week for David Moyes got worse.

Premier League AT HALF: Man Utd, West Brom trail (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

Premier League midweek!

Manchester United 0-1 Everton [STREAM]

David De Gea had a disappointing series of plays that began with allowing a Kevin Mirallas-prodded corner and ended with him tentative while Phil Jagielka made a cute finish.

The Everton defender was being held by Chris Smalling and stuck his leg out to push the ball past De Gea.

Watford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion [STREAM]

M’Baye Niang picked up a Troy Deeney flick, dribbled toward the edge of the 18 and smashed a shot side panel to give the hosts a surprising early lead.

Leicester City 0-0 Sunderland [STREAM]

Lee Cattermole has returned from a long lay-off and — wouldn’t you know it — has a yellow card to his credit.

Burnley 0-0 Stoke City [STREAM]

Tom Heaton has kept the hosts in it, which is a sentence that can be applied to many of Burnley’s recent matches.