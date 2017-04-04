Premier League AT HALF: Man Utd, West Brom trail (video)

Slimani, Vardy score late goals

Albrighton with two assists

Vardy has 5 goals in 5 PL games

Foxes make it five-straight PL wins

Leicester City beat Sunderland 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday as Craig Shakespeare’s incredible start to life in charge of the Foxes continues.

Sunderland battled hard but two second half goals from Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy secured a sixth-straight win for Leicester in all competitions since Claudio Ranieri was fired ans Shakespeare took over.

With the win, their fifth-straight in the PL, the Foxes now have 36 points and are in 10th place, while Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom of the table and looked destined for relegation after a fifth defeat in their last six games.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Demarai Gray caused Sunderland’s defense plenty of problems early on as his cross from the left found Shinji Okazaki whose effort at the near post squirmed just wide.

Sunderland settled into the game and whipped in a few dangerous cross to test the Foxes and then Leicester went close as Robert Huth‘s header was punched over the bar by Jordan Pickford after he initially hesitated to come and collect Riyad Mahrez‘s free kick from the right.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Before half time Sunderland had a real shout for a penalty kick as a low corner flicked up and appeared to hit Huth’s hand but referee Jon Moss waved away penalty calls.

Sunderland poured forward time and time again with Leicester struggling to contain the Black Cats, but Pickford pulled out a wonderful save to deny Gray’s long-range effort curling into the far corner.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Jermain Defoe then had a decent effort as his snapshot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel with Sunderland continuing to impress.

Leicester had a decent chance when Mahrez’s cross to the back post which was flicked away from Jamie Vardy’s by Lamine Kone at the vital moment.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The Foxes took the lead with just over 20 minutes to go as Marc Albrighton was given too much time on the left flank and he cut inside on his right foot and picked out Slimani at the back post who nodded home. 1-0 to the Foxes.

Sunderland came agonizingly close late on as sub Victor Anichebe hit the post with a deflected effort and then Defoe’s follow up went wide.

3 – Jamie Vardy has scored in three consecutive @premierleague games for the first time since May 2016. Return. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2017

Moments later another Albrighton cross came in and Vardy finished clinically with his left foot to put the result beyond doubt. 2-0 to the Foxes as a bad week for David Moyes got worse.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports