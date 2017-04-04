Premier League Weds. preview: Chasing down Chelsea?

Only two Top Seven teams played as the Premier League kicked off its midweek matches on Tuesday, and both dropped points.

[ BUNDESLIGA: In-form Kramaric tops Bayern ]

Everton and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Old Trafford, giving Arsenal a chance to go fifth and the Top Four the opportunity to secure breathing room from both United and Arsenal.

Realistically, most eyes will be on Chelsea. The Blues fell to Crystal Palace last week and that got the wildest of imaginations running; What if the personalities that self-destructed last season are off the boil? It’s incredibly unlikely, but Spurs, Man City, and so many others are dreaming of a rot infestation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

3 p.m. EDT, NBCSN – [STREAM]

Of course Tottenham supporters will be pulling for Pep Guardiola‘s bunch on Tuesday, as Chelsea’s Premier League lead could be down to four points if the Blues lose and Spurs beat Swansea City.

That’s easier said than done, of course, with the Blues stung by a shocking loss to Crystal Palace and likely quite ornery. Antonio Conte will be up for a tactical battle with Guardiola, and we should all reap the benefits.

Arsenal vs. West Ham United

2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

The Gunners welcome a reeling West Ham side which has dipped back into the relegation zone, but nothing’s a given when it comes to Arsenal these days. Arsene Wenger‘s crew will know that it can catch Manchester United with a win. The Irons would probably take a point right now.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

Like Leicester City, Palace has leapt up the table with a series of wins. The Eagles could finish Wednesday as high as 13th if results go their way, although one would have to be a three-goal win at St. Mary’s. That seems unlikely, with Saints daydreaming of ninth by getting three points of their own.

Hull City vs. Middlesbrough

2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

This could really be it for the visitors: lose to Hull and you’re at least five points out of safety (more if Swans can steal a point from visiting Spurs). Hull’s league-worst goal differential means its tiebreaker game is weak. Is this where Boro finally finds some goals?

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime– [STREAM]

Unfortunately for Paul Clement‘s Swans, Spurs will not be caught off guard by a trip to the relegation-threatened Welsh side. The opportunity to see more than a sliver of light at the top of the table will have Hugo Lloris and Co. raring for yet another win and, at worst, a tighter grip on second place.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

3 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

Both Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe love to play an entertaining style, so neutral viewers could do far worse than scheduling a couple of hours for Wednesday’s to-do at Anfield. Even without Sadio Mane, this one should have fireworks.

Follow @NicholasMendola