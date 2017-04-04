More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Premier League Weds. preview: Chasing down Chelsea?

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT

Only two Top Seven teams played as the Premier League kicked off its midweek matches on Tuesday, and both dropped points.

[ BUNDESLIGA: In-form Kramaric tops Bayern ]

Everton and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Old Trafford, giving Arsenal a chance to go fifth and the Top Four the opportunity to secure breathing room from both United and Arsenal.

Realistically, most eyes will be on Chelsea. The Blues fell to Crystal Palace last week and that got the wildest of imaginations running; What if the personalities that self-destructed last season are off the boil? It’s incredibly unlikely, but Spurs, Man City, and so many others are dreaming of a rot infestation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City
3 p.m. EDT, NBCSN – [STREAM

Of course Tottenham supporters will be pulling for Pep Guardiola‘s bunch on Tuesday, as Chelsea’s Premier League lead could be down to four points if the Blues lose and Spurs beat Swansea City.

That’s easier said than done, of course, with the Blues stung by a shocking loss to Crystal Palace and likely quite ornery. Antonio Conte will be up for a tactical battle with Guardiola, and we should all reap the benefits.

Arsenal vs. West Ham United
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

The Gunners welcome a reeling West Ham side which has dipped back into the relegation zone, but nothing’s a given when it comes to Arsenal these days. Arsene Wenger‘s crew will know that it can catch Manchester United with a win. The Irons would probably take a point right now.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM

Like Leicester City, Palace has leapt up the table with a series of wins. The Eagles could finish Wednesday as high as 13th if results go their way, although one would have to be a three-goal win at St. Mary’s. That seems unlikely, with Saints daydreaming of ninth by getting three points of their own.

Hull City vs. Middlesbrough
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM

This could really be it for the visitors: lose to Hull and you’re at least five points out of safety (more if Swans can steal a point from visiting Spurs). Hull’s league-worst goal differential means its tiebreaker game is weak. Is this where Boro finally finds some goals?

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime– [STREAM

Unfortunately for Paul Clement‘s Swans, Spurs will not be caught off guard by a trip to the relegation-threatened Welsh side. The opportunity to see more than a sliver of light at the top of the table will have Hugo Lloris and Co. raring for yet another win and, at worst, a tighter grip on second place.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
3 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM

Both Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe love to play an entertaining style, so neutral viewers could do far worse than scheduling a couple of hours for Wednesday’s to-do at Anfield. Even without Sadio Mane, this one should have fireworks.

La Liga wrap: Bilbao, Villarreal rise; Atleti wins fifth-straight

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

Three La Liga matches served as an appetizer for Wednesday’s tasty Barcelona-Sevilla encounter, with the Madrid Derby on tap for Saturday at the Bernabeu.

[ BUNDESLIGA: In-form Kramaric tops Bayern ]

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Espanyol

Aritz Aduriz may play until he’s 50. The 36-year-old Spaniard added his 11th and 12th goals of the season on Tuesday, giving him goals in three-straight matches. Bilbao goes sixth with the win thanks to Real Sociedad’s loss.

Real Betis 0-1 Villarreal

Villarreal also took advantage of Sociedad’s loss, getting a first goal of the season from Adrian to move fifth

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Sociedad

Atleti is flying ahead of the weekend’s Madrid Derby, now winners of five-straight after this goal from Filipe Luis to Fernando Torres and back to Luis.

Wednesday’s games

Barcelona vs. Sevilla — 1:30 p.m. EDT
Alaves vs. Osasuna — 2:30 p.m. EDT
Deportivo de la Coruna vs. Granada — 2:30 p.m. EDT
Sporting de Gijon vs. Malaga – 2:30 p.m. EDT
Leganes vs. Real Madrid — 3:30 p.m. EDT

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 28 21 5 2 74 28 46 12-3-0 9-2-2 68
 Barcelona 29 20 6 3 85 26 59 10-3-1 10-3-2 66
 Atlético Madrid 30 18 7 5 55 23 32 11-2-2 7-5-3 61
 Sevilla 29 17 7 5 52 34 18 10-3-1 7-4-4 58
 Villarreal 30 14 9 7 42 23 19 8-3-4 6-6-3 51
 Athletic 30 15 5 10 39 33 6 11-3-2 4-2-8 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49
 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 6 8-3-4 4-5-5 44
 Espanyol 30 11 10 9 42 42 0 7-5-3 4-5-6 43
 Celta Vigo 28 12 5 11 43 46 -3 9-1-4 3-4-7 41
 Alavés 29 10 10 9 29 36 -7 4-7-3 6-3-6 40
 Las Palmas 29 9 8 12 45 48 -3 8-5-2 1-3-10 35
 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 -10 6-3-5 3-3-9 33
 Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 -15 5-6-5 3-1-10 31
 Málaga 29 6 9 14 33 47 -14 6-2-6 0-7-8 27
 Deportivo 29 6 9 14 31 46 -15 5-4-5 1-5-9 27
 Leganes 29 6 9 14 23 42 -19 3-5-6 3-4-8 27
 Sporting de Gijón 29 5 7 17 31 57 -26 4-2-8 1-5-9 22
 Granada 29 4 7 18 26 62 -36 4-4-6 0-3-12 19
 Osasuna 29 1 8 20 29 69 -40 0-5-10 1-3-10 11

T&T FA claims Bundesliga, La Liga interest in Seattle’s Jones

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT

An article on the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s web site says Joevin Jones might not be long for Seattle.

Jones, 25, has 59 caps for the Soca Warriors and is the regular left back for the Sounders, but has a contract that runs out in December.

[ MORE: Man Utd 1-1 Everton | Zlatan reacts ]

The T&T site claims a wide variety of interest in Jones, who can play up and down the left side of the pitch (though admittedly the second paragraph quoted below sure does read like an agent piece trying to get a contract extension):

It is understood that clubs from the German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, the Mexican First Division and also another unnamed club in France have been keeping track of the 25-year-old player.

At the moment though, Jones’ future is still undecided as Seattle are yet to hold any talks regarding his possible future at the club. There were some Seattle fans in Port of Spain last week who came out to support Jones and the T&T team against Panama and Mexico and they were asking questions about his future, saying they would love for him to remain with the club past the current season.

Honestly, that does read a bit fishy, no? In any event, it would be interesting to see how Jones’ skill set translates to one of the top leagues in Europe.

Jones started his career in his home country with Westside Connection before heading to HJK Helsinki. That landed him in MLS with Chicago Fire before a trade to Seattle.

Women’s national team and U.S. Soccer intensify talks

Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT

More: USWNT

US women’s national team calls up 16-year-old forward Smith USWNT calls up 16-year-old free-scoring striker Rapinoe won’t back down on social issues despite U.S. Soccer policy

Talks between the U.S. women’s national team players and the U.S. Soccer Federation intensified over the weekend in the ongoing effort to reach a deal on a new contract.

The latest negotiations come on the heels of an agreement between USA Hockey and its women’s national team for better compensation following a threat by players to boycott the world championships. The Irish women’s national soccer team also said it would skip an upcoming international match in a labor dispute.

“There is no question that women athletes around the world are sending a strong message,” said Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association. “They are demanding fairness and equality and they are changing the game for the future.”

[ MORE: Man Utd 1-1 Everton | Zlatan reacts ]

The 2015 Women’s World Cup champions have been without a contract since Dec. 31. Talks were stalled when the players parted ways in late December with attorney Rich Nichols, who had been executive director of the USWNTPA since late 2014.

The players’ association has met numerous times with U.S. Soccer since the union brought in a new executive director and legal representation earlier this year.

The terms of the previous collective bargaining agreement remain in place unless either side files a 60-day notice of termination. Neither side has filed.

The latest negotiations come a year after a group of players filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The players maintained male national team counterparts earned far more than they did in many cases.

Becky Sauerbrunn, Meghan Klingenberg and Christen Press were elected player representatives at the team’s January training camp. In February, Sauerbrunn expressed hope that a deal could be struck before the National Women’s Soccer league opens play this month.

U.S. Soccer pays the salaries of national team players in the NWSL and the terms are spelled out in the CBA with the federation.

[ BUNDESLIGA: Kramaric’s on fire ]

“I think the tone is really positive at this point,” midfielder Megan Rapinoe said earlier this year. “I think that we’re excited to collaborate with U.S. Soccer and hopefully get the best deal, not only for us but for them as well in this partnership going forward. I think we’re still very committed to the mission and the goals that we’ve had from the beginning for this CBA, and that’s to get a deal that fairly reflects the work we do on and off the field and our value on the market.”

The USSF has maintained that much of the pay disparity between the men’s and women’s teams results from separate collective bargaining agreements.

The women’s team had set up its compensation structure, which included a guaranteed salary rather than a pay-for-play model like the men, in the last labor contract. The players also earn salaries – paid by the federation – for playing in the NWSL.

The women receive other benefits, including health care, that the men’s national team players don’t receive, the federation has maintained.

The players’ EEOC complaint is still pending. On the anniversary of the filing last week, Rapinoe went to social media to both mark the occasion and support her hockey counterparts.

She posted: “On the 1 yr anniversary of the EEOC filing, we send best wishes to (hash)USWNT hockey in their (hash)2017WWC. Let’s (hash)changethegame (hash)beboldforchange.”

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Last week, just days before hosting the world championships, USA Hockey and the women’s national team reached an agreement to end their wage dispute and avoid a boycott on home ice.

The push for better wages and conditions extended Tuesday, which marked Equal Pay Day, to Ireland, where women’s national team players have threatened to boycott a match on Monday against Slovakia.

The players say they’re not compensated fairly by the Football Association of Ireland for the time they have to take off work to compete. They also want to be paid for matches and would like their own team apparel – something they currently share with youth players.

Bundesliga wrap: Kramaric leads Hoffenheim past Bayern

Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

The title race has been run for a while, but Hoffenheim laid a Tuesday blow on leaders Bayern Munich while reinforcing its stock in the race for second place.

[ MORE: Man Utd 1-1 Everton | Zlatan reacts ]

Hoffenheim 1-0 Bayern Munich

Lauded when he arrived at Leicester City from Rijeka, Andrej Kramaric was largely a bust at the King Power Stadium. He’s been anything but since showing up at Hoffenheim, and still growing in his second Bundesliga season.

Kramaric scored his 11th goal of the season to go with 7 assists, and Hoffenheim moved to within a point of RB Leipzig before the second place seed plays Wednesday. Bayern loses just its second match of the season, but a Leipzig win would only narrow the gap to 10 points.

Werder Bremen 3-0 Schalke

Once buried deep in the drop zone, Werder Bremen has now climbed above Schalke and into eighth place on the table. Three different goal scorers hit the sheet for the hosts, and USMNT forward Aron Johannsson didn’t get on the pitch in the win.

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Hamburg

Sometimes a score line is quite misleading, and this was the case at Signal Iduna Park. Gonzalo Castro’s 13th minute goal gave BVB its decisive goal, but it wasn’t until Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traded goals and assists in the final quarter-hour that the hosts put it to bed. USMNT striker Bobby Wood went 84 minutes for Hamburg, while American phenom Christian Pulisic played the final half-hour for BVB.

Koln 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Former BVB midfielder Milos Jojic scored in his second-straight game as Koln rose three points above the visitors and into fifth. That’s even on points with Hertha Berlin, who plays Wednesday.

Wednesday’s slate
All kickoffs at 2 p.m. EDT

Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin
Mainz vs. RB Leipzig
Augsburg vs. Ingolstadt
Darmstadt vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 27 20 5 2 67 14 53 10-3-0 10-2-2 65
 RB Leipzig 26 16 4 6 47 28 19 10-1-2 6-3-4 52
 1899 Hoffenheim 27 13 12 2 50 26 24 9-5-0 4-7-2 51
 Borussia Dortmund 27 14 8 5 58 28 30 10-3-0 4-5-5 50
 1. FC Köln 27 10 10 7 39 31 8 7-5-1 3-5-6 40
 Hertha BSC Berlin 26 12 4 10 35 33 2 10-1-2 2-3-8 40
 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 10 7 10 26 28 -2 6-5-2 4-2-8 37
 Werder Bremen 27 10 5 12 42 46 -4 6-1-7 4-4-5 35
 SC Freiburg 26 10 5 11 34 47 -13 7-1-5 3-4-6 35
 FC Schalke 04 27 9 7 11 33 31 2 7-3-4 2-4-7 34
 Mönchengladbach 26 9 6 11 30 34 -4 6-3-4 3-3-7 33
 Bayer Leverkusen 26 9 5 12 40 43 -3 5-4-5 4-1-7 32
 VfL Wolfsburg 26 8 6 12 26 37 -11 4-2-7 4-4-5 30
 Hamburger SV 27 8 6 13 26 50 -24 6-3-4 2-3-9 30
 FSV Mainz 05 26 8 5 13 34 43 -9 5-4-4 3-1-9 29
 FC Augsburg 26 7 8 11 24 40 -16 3-5-5 4-3-6 29
 FC Ingolstadt 04 26 6 4 16 25 43 -18 3-3-7 3-1-9 22
 Darmstadt 26 4 3 19 17 51 -34 4-3-6 0-0-13 15