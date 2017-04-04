Report: Alexis Sanchez’s agent in talks with PSG

According to a report from French outlet RMC, Alexis Sanchez’s agent is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: Mane’s season over? ]

The Arsenal striker, 28, has 15 months left on his current deal with the Gunners but with Arsene Wenger‘s future still uncertain and a top four finish looking increasingly unlikely (so, no UEFA Champions League action next season for Arsenal) it seems like the Chilean superstar is already thinking about his next step.

According to the French outlet Sanchez’s agent has met with representatives of PSG “several times” about a move to Ligue 1 for his client, plus they claim Chelsea are also in the hunt for his signature.

Sanchez has spent the past three seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal, winning one FA Cup and scoring 64 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions — including 18 goals and nine assists in the PL this season — since arriving from Barcelona in a $39.5 million transfer in the summer of 2013.

However this season speculation about his future has continued and a training ground bust-up, plus angry reactions to his teammates celebrating a draw at Bournemouth and when substituted by Wenger, have shown cracks are appearing.

Sanchez is a born winner and during the recent international break he was quoted by Chilean media as saying he loves to live in London but wants to play for a team that wins.

Many geniuses out there have put two and two together to state that Sanchez wants a move across London to Chelsea, but it is unlikely that Arsenal will want to sell their star man to a direct Premier League rival.

That’s what makes this PSG report a little more believable because if Arsenal do have to reluctantly sell Sanchez this summer (they can’t risk losing him for nothing if he doesn’t sign a new deal at the end of the season when contract talks will happen) they’d much rather he moved to Italy, Spain or France.

Also, PSG can certainly afford his wage demands which are said to be in-excess of $360,000 per week, over double what he is currently paid by Arsenal.

Sanchez, understandably for a player of his talent, wants one final payday in his career and if Arsenal can’t provide that then PSG certainly can with Les Parisiens eager to replace the lost goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to fire them to glory in the UEFA Champions League.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports