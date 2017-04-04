More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

STREAM: Watch four Premier League games live

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

We have four games coming your way as the midweek action kicks off in the Premier League action at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Manchester United host Everton in a tight battle at Old Trafford, while a resurgent Leicester City welcome rock-bottom Sunderland, Stoke City head to Burnley and Watford clash with West Brom.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 2:45 p.m. ET window.

As goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all four games is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Genoa’s Pinilla banned for 5 matches for hitting a referee

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

GENOA, Italy (AP) Genoa forward Mauricio Pinilla has been banned for five matches for hitting a referee.

Pinilla was sent off during Genoa’s 5-0 Serie A loss to Atalanta for two quick bookings – the first for a tackle on visiting goalkeeper Etrit Berisha and the second for his protests.

The league’s disciplinary commission, which announced the sanction on Tuesday, says after being shown the first yellow card Pinilla “directed offensive expressions to the referee accompanied by a meaningful and clear gesture with his arm.”

It adds that after Pinilla was sent off he “approached the referee with a threatening and intimidating attitude … hitting him with slaps on his arm and right hand and directing other threatening expressions to him.”

The 33-year-old Chile forward is on loan from Atalanta.

Charlton to honor hero police officer, fan killed in London attack

Charlton Athletic
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

On Tuesday Charlton Athletic will honor lifelong fan Keith Palmer who was killed in the Westminster terrorist attack on March 22.

Palmer, 48, was stabbed to death by the sole attacker as he tried to stop him entering British Parliament when working for the Metropolitan Police on Parliamentary and Diplomatic command.

PC Palmer was a season ticket holder at third-tier Charlton for many years and the club described him as a “loyal supporter” and “a familiar face at The Valley to many.”

The Addicks host MK Dons in a League One clash and the south London club are hosting Palmer’s family as well as planning many acts of remembrance following his tragic death.

22 of Palmer’s colleagues will join players from both teams on the pitch before the game for a moment of silence, while Charlton’s players will wear his warrant number on their jersey and a red and white scarf has been draped over his season-ticket seat for the remainder of the current campaign.

Here’s more from Charlton on what is planned for the evening as Keith’s brother will lead the two teams out at The Valley.

Members of Charlton’s coaching staff will wear specially-made armbands for the game and, as previously announced, Addicks players will wear a special shirt that will be emblazoned with hero Keith’s Police warrant number, ‘P204752’, in tribute. The club will be donating 50 per cent of all ticket sales to Keith’s family, while the players will also be donating the entirety of their match appearance fees.

A red and white scarf had remained draped over his season-ticket seat in the East Stand and the red seat has now been temporarily replaced by a white seat, which bears his warrant number and will stay in place for the remainder of the season. Work will then begin on placing a permanent memorial stone for Keith that will be placed alongside existing memorials behind the Sam Bartram statue at the rear of The Valley’s West Stand.

Guardiola: “Changes are necessary” this summer at Man City

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Pep Guardiola has admitted there will be plenty of changes this summer at Manchester City.

[ MORE: Mane’s season over? ]

The Spanish coach is obviously far from happy with his team being 11 points off Premier League leaders with nine games left to play.

Speaking ahead of City’s trip to Chelsea on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Guardiola admitted that he and key directors will sit down at the end of this season to plan out an assault on the transfer market.

“We will think about it and discuss with the chairman and all the bosses. Every club wants to improve and must improve. Of course, the changes are necessary,” Guardiola said. “We are going to discuss about that at the end of the season. It depends on the result of the players. At the end the players decide for themselves through their performances on the pitch.”

So, over to you, players.

City have several first team stars out of contract this summer with Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Jesus Navas all due to move on. Plus the futures of Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero seem to be up the air with the former having yet another injury plagued campaign and the latter could potentially be pushed out of the starting lineup by Gabriel Jesus next season.

The big area for Pep to strengthen is in defense.

City need two new full backs, a center back and a new goalkeeper if they’re seriously going to challenge for the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League. It’s not like City haven’t thrown huge sums of cash in trying to fix this problem in the past with center backs Nicolas Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala and John Stones all struggling to live up to their huge price tags.

Of course, between now and then there’s no guarantee that City will finish in fourth place as Arsenal and Manchester United breath down their necks in the final weeks of the season. The current squad of players must prove they have a future at City by locking down a top four spot.

If Guardiola wins the FA Cup and finishes in the top four then this season can be deemed as satisfactory. Anything other than that and Pep will have plenty to prove to City’s fans and neutrals this summer and all of that starts with a monumental rebuild.

Report: Alexis Sanchez’s agent in talks with PSG

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

According to a report from French outlet RMC, Alexis Sanchez’s agent is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: Mane’s season over? ]

The Arsenal striker, 28, has 15 months left on his current deal with the Gunners but with Arsene Wenger‘s future still uncertain and a top four finish looking increasingly unlikely (so, no UEFA Champions League action next season for Arsenal) it seems like the Chilean superstar is already thinking about his next step.

According to the French outlet Sanchez’s agent has met with representatives of PSG “several times” about a move to Ligue 1 for his client, plus they claim Chelsea are also in the hunt for his signature.

Sanchez has spent the past three seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal, winning one FA Cup and scoring 64 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions — including 18 goals and nine assists in the PL this season — since arriving from Barcelona in a $39.5 million transfer in the summer of 2013.

However this season speculation about his future has continued and a training ground bust-up, plus angry reactions to his teammates celebrating a draw at Bournemouth and when substituted by Wenger, have shown cracks are appearing.

Sanchez is a born winner and during the recent international break he was quoted by Chilean media as saying he loves to live in London but wants to play for a team that wins.

Many geniuses out there have put two and two together to state that Sanchez wants a move across London to Chelsea, but it is unlikely that Arsenal will want to sell their star man to a direct Premier League rival.

That’s what makes this PSG report a little more believable because if Arsenal do have to reluctantly sell Sanchez this summer (they can’t risk losing him for nothing if he doesn’t sign a new deal at the end of the season when contract talks will happen) they’d much rather he moved to Italy, Spain or France.

Also, PSG can certainly afford his wage demands which are said to be in-excess of $360,000 per week, over double what he is currently paid by Arsenal.

Sanchez, understandably for a player of his talent, wants one final payday in his career and if Arsenal can’t provide that then PSG certainly can with Les Parisiens eager to replace the lost goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to fire them to glory in the UEFA Champions League.