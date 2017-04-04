STREAM: Watch four Premier League games live

We have four games coming your way as the midweek action kicks off in the Premier League action at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Manchester United host Everton in a tight battle at Old Trafford, while a resurgent Leicester City welcome rock-bottom Sunderland, Stoke City head to Burnley and Watford clash with West Brom.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 2:45 p.m. ET window.

As goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all four games is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Watford vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports