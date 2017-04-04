Watford 2-0 West Brom: 10-man Hornets build lead, hold on

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Hornets nab 2nd straight win

Sides split season series

Britos sees red

M’Baye Niang scored off a Troy Deeney feed before the two flipped the script for a second as Watford took a 2-0 lead before navigating a red card in a win over West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Watford moves into 10th with 37 points, while West Brom stays eighth with 44.

A long ball came to captain Troy Deeney, and a flick to Niang found the ball in the back of the goal.

James McClean could’ve doomed West Brom’s chances when he clattered into Jose Holebas and then engaged in some extracurriculars, but only a yellow was shown. Tony Pulis took the midfielder off at halftime.

26 – A league-high 26% of Watford's goals have been in the first 15 minutes of their games this season (9/35). Stingers. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2017

Watford made it 2-0 when Niang returned the favor to Deeney with a curling cross over the Baggies’ back line. Deeney’s first touch almost misled him, but he made amends with a classy low touch to beat Ben Foster.

Nacer Chadli tore a shot off the outside of the net as the Baggies tried to find a way back into the match.

Things got more interesting when Britos chopped down Salomon Rondon to pick up a red card, and the Hornets would face 20 minutes up two goals but down a man. That wasn’t much of a problem, as Watford could’ve added a third despite the disadvantage.

