Wenger: Top four not as easy as it looks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger has compared finishing in fourth place to winning a trophy.

Quoting Pep Guardiola, the under-fire Arsenal boss has further risked the wrath of Gunners fans, many of whom are already protesting against him before each game.

After 20 straight seasons of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, thus securing UEFA Champions League qualification in the process, Wenger’s men are seven points outside the top four as things stand although they do have a game in hand on fourth-place Manchester City.

Still, when speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal’s clash with West Ham United on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Wenger gave a little reminder as to just how tough finishing in the top four is…

“It’s a good challenge [reaching the top four],” Wenger said. “It is perfectly possible, for 20 years I have done it. I am quite pleased that people can realize it is not as easy as it looks. Like Pep Guardiola said ‘to achieve a top four in England is a trophy.’

“We have many games in April, we need to have everyone on board and to work like we did against Manchester City, then we have a chance. We also have an FA Cup semi-final. There is all to go for and it is a good opportunity to show we are united and strong.”

With Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all fighting for the final two UCL spots (Chelsea lead the PL on 69 points and Tottenham sit in second on 62 points) the top four race is set to go down to the wire.

On paper Arsenal and Man United have the toughest remaining schedules and given all of the uncertainty around Arsenal about Wenger’s future, plus whether or not Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay beyond this summer, the Gunners have just one win in their last six games and it seems like they must win out to finish in the top four.

After Arsenal’s CEO Ivan Gazidis met with supporters at a fans forum on Sunday ans has been quoted as saying Wenger must be a “catalyst for change” at the club, perhaps this is a little retort from Wenger to give a reminder of what a sterling job he’s done over the past two decades.

The 67-year-old Frenchman still hasn’t revealed his future plans but this crescendo of speculation seems to be approaching some sort of end game.

If Arsenal fail to finish in the top four Wenger can’t stay on, right?

Klopp gives Sadio Mane injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT

Jurgen Klopp is “not very positive” about Sadio Mane‘s knee injury.

The Senegal international scored the opening goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday but Mane twisted his knee in an awkward collision with Everton’s Leighton Baines in the second half.

That has left Liverpool’s fans sweating for an update as Mane is Liverpool’s top goalscorer and his sheer pace creates havoc in opposition defenses.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth on Wednesday at Anfield (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Klopp confirmed that Mane will miss that game and doesn’t seem too positive that he will return soon.

“It is not 100 percent clear. There is an assessment and a scan but we have to wait until the knee is not that swollen anymore. The only thing I can say for sure is that he will not be available for tomorrow. All of the rest, we have to see. Not very positive. I cannot say what it is exactly, but we have to wait for it.”

There was a positive bit of news for Liverpool, though, as Klopp said Daniel Sturridge will be fit to return and given their current situation — Adam Lallana is also out for the month as well as Mane’s setback — the Reds need all the help they can get in the attacking third.

Klopp’s side sit in third place with 59 points from 30 games and although they have a very favorable schedule in the run-in you have to say that losing Mane for the final weeks of the season would be a massive blow.

Since he arrived from Southampton in a huge $45 million deal last summer he’s scored 13 goals and added five assists in Premier League play to slot in seamlessly and offers something different to Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

Divock Origi did well as Mane’s replacement at the weekend and he should get the nod in his absence against Bournemouth with Sturridge ready to step off the bench if needed.

CONCACAF Champions League semis: Dallas, Tigres on track for final

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT

Brew some late night coffee or tea on Tuesday and Wednesday as a pair of Major League Soccer teams look for their share of history.

FC Dallas is better positioned than Vancouver Whitecaps, but both MLS sides are aiming to get through midweek CONCACAF Champions League semifinal second legs to take the next step toward the FIFA Club World Cup.

An MLS side has never represented CONCACAF in FIFA’s club showcase (though LA Galaxy qualified in 2000 only to see the tournament canceled). Real Salt Lake and Montreal Impact are the only clubs to make a final since the CCL went to its current format in 2005.

FC Dallas is in a very good spot after Maxi Urruti and Kellyn Acosta bookended halftime with goals in a 2-1 comeback win on March 15 in Texas. Still, holding that one-goal advantage in Pachuca is no easy task, and Tuesday’s hosts (10 p.m. EDT) own four continental titles since 2002 and boasts dangerous Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano and young midfielder Erick Gutierrez in addition to USMNT center back — and Dallas native — Omar Gonzalez.

Vancouver has more work to do 24 hours later when it welcomes Tigres UANL to BC Place. The ‘Caps did not manage an away goal in San Nicolas, and need 2-0 or a three-goal win to advance to the CCL Final. Tigres has been shut out in back-to-back Liga MX matches, but Andre-Pierre Gignac represents a huge challenge for Kendall Waston and the Vancouver back line. While defenders get preoccupied with the big Frenchman, new man Eduardo Vargas is also a big threat, as are Ismail Sosa and Jurgen Damm.

Jermaine Jones says his critics are like those who hate Tom Brady

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

Whether you love him, loathe him, or exist somewhere in between, it’s difficult to call Jermaine Jones anything but interesting.

The LA Galaxy and USMNT man spoke out again on Monday, largely because some asked him. Jones was a guest on an ESPN podcast and spilled his guts on his American soccer perception.

The comments were colorful, as usual for Jones, with the midfielder harboring hopes for a 2018 World Cup spot and wondering why American fans don’t his strong European record with the same respect proffered to Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey.

Part of that could be down to Howard and Dempsey thriving in the Premier League while Jones got less U.S. TV time operating in Germany aside from short spells at Blackburn and Besiktas.

Debate those thoughts all you like, but we gravitated to his self-comparison to NFL star Tom Brady. Jones is fine with being hated like the Super Bowl-winning QB.

“That is normal. I respect that it is the kind of sport, you know. You have to get hated. If I look in football, look how many people hate Tom Brady, but he is out there and he balling, he gets the championship year for year.

“End of the day, if somebody hates you, that is what i learned from one coach. If they hate you, end of the day, they hate you because they are scared of you.”

WATCH: Italian-American striker Rossi nabs hat trick for Celta Vigo

By Nicholas MendolaApr 3, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Injuries have robbed Giuseppe Rossi of so much time on the pitch, but the Italian-American striker showed another burst of brilliance on Monday.

Now with Celta Vigo, the New Jersey-born 30-year-old scored a hat trick against Las Palmas to help his side into La Liga’s 10th place after a 3-1 win.

Rossi, a one-time Manchester United prospect, shot to fame when he capped four-straight double digit goal seasons at Villarreal with a 32-goal campaign in 2010-11. Eleven of those goals came in 15 European matches.

But ACL injuries meant he’d only make 15 appearances over the next two seasons, eventually leading him to Fiorentina. After tallying 17 goals in 24 matches in 2013-14, he’d suffer through several injuries en route to Celta Vigo.

The nose for net doesn’t grow on every face, and Rossi still has his in the right places.