More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Women’s national team and U.S. Soccer intensify talks

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT

More: USWNT

US women’s national team calls up 16-year-old forward Smith USWNT calls up 16-year-old free-scoring striker Rapinoe won’t back down on social issues despite U.S. Soccer policy

Talks between the U.S. women’s national team players and the U.S. Soccer Federation intensified over the weekend in the ongoing effort to reach a deal on a new contract.

The latest negotiations come on the heels of an agreement between USA Hockey and its women’s national team for better compensation following a threat by players to boycott the world championships. The Irish women’s national soccer team also said it would skip an upcoming international match in a labor dispute.

“There is no question that women athletes around the world are sending a strong message,” said Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association. “They are demanding fairness and equality and they are changing the game for the future.”

[ MORE: Man Utd 1-1 Everton | Zlatan reacts ]

The 2015 Women’s World Cup champions have been without a contract since Dec. 31. Talks were stalled when the players parted ways in late December with attorney Rich Nichols, who had been executive director of the USWNTPA since late 2014.

The players’ association has met numerous times with U.S. Soccer since the union brought in a new executive director and legal representation earlier this year.

The terms of the previous collective bargaining agreement remain in place unless either side files a 60-day notice of termination. Neither side has filed.

The latest negotiations come a year after a group of players filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The players maintained male national team counterparts earned far more than they did in many cases.

Becky Sauerbrunn, Meghan Klingenberg and Christen Press were elected player representatives at the team’s January training camp. In February, Sauerbrunn expressed hope that a deal could be struck before the National Women’s Soccer league opens play this month.

U.S. Soccer pays the salaries of national team players in the NWSL and the terms are spelled out in the CBA with the federation.

[ BUNDESLIGA: Kramaric’s on fire ]

“I think the tone is really positive at this point,” midfielder Megan Rapinoe said earlier this year. “I think that we’re excited to collaborate with U.S. Soccer and hopefully get the best deal, not only for us but for them as well in this partnership going forward. I think we’re still very committed to the mission and the goals that we’ve had from the beginning for this CBA, and that’s to get a deal that fairly reflects the work we do on and off the field and our value on the market.”

The USSF has maintained that much of the pay disparity between the men’s and women’s teams results from separate collective bargaining agreements.

The women’s team had set up its compensation structure, which included a guaranteed salary rather than a pay-for-play model like the men, in the last labor contract. The players also earn salaries – paid by the federation – for playing in the NWSL.

The women receive other benefits, including health care, that the men’s national team players don’t receive, the federation has maintained.

The players’ EEOC complaint is still pending. On the anniversary of the filing last week, Rapinoe went to social media to both mark the occasion and support her hockey counterparts.

She posted: “On the 1 yr anniversary of the EEOC filing, we send best wishes to (hash)USWNT hockey in their (hash)2017WWC. Let’s (hash)changethegame (hash)beboldforchange.”

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Last week, just days before hosting the world championships, USA Hockey and the women’s national team reached an agreement to end their wage dispute and avoid a boycott on home ice.

The push for better wages and conditions extended Tuesday, which marked Equal Pay Day, to Ireland, where women’s national team players have threatened to boycott a match on Monday against Slovakia.

The players say they’re not compensated fairly by the Football Association of Ireland for the time they have to take off work to compete. They also want to be paid for matches and would like their own team apparel – something they currently share with youth players.

T&T FA claims Bundesliga, La Liga interest in Seattle’s Jones

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT

An article on the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s web site says Joevin Jones might not be long for Seattle.

Jones, 25, has 59 caps for the Soca Warriors and is the regular left back for the Sounders, but has a contract that runs out in December.

[ MORE: Man Utd 1-1 Everton | Zlatan reacts ]

The T&T site claims a wide variety of interest in Jones, who can play up and down the left side of the pitch (though admittedly the second paragraph quoted below sure does read like an agent piece trying to get a contract extension):

It is understood that clubs from the German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, the Mexican First Division and also another unnamed club in France have been keeping track of the 25-year-old player.

At the moment though, Jones’ future is still undecided as Seattle are yet to hold any talks regarding his possible future at the club. There were some Seattle fans in Port of Spain last week who came out to support Jones and the T&T team against Panama and Mexico and they were asking questions about his future, saying they would love for him to remain with the club past the current season.

Honestly, that does read a bit fishy, no? In any event, it would be interesting to see how Jones’ skill set translates to one of the top leagues in Europe.

Jones started his career in his home country with Westside Connection before heading to HJK Helsinki. That landed him in MLS with Chicago Fire before a trade to Seattle.

Bundesliga wrap: Kramaric leads Hoffenheim past Bayern

Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

The title race has been run for a while, but Hoffenheim laid a Tuesday blow on leaders Bayern Munich while reinforcing its stock in the race for second place.

[ MORE: Man Utd 1-1 Everton | Zlatan reacts ]

Hoffenheim 1-0 Bayern Munich

Lauded when he arrived at Leicester City from Rijeka, Andrej Kramaric was largely a bust at the King Power Stadium. He’s been anything but since showing up at Hoffenheim, and still growing in his second Bundesliga season.

Kramaric scored his 11th goal of the season to go with 7 assists, and Hoffenheim moved to within a point of RB Leipzig before the second place seed plays Wednesday. Bayern loses just its second match of the season, but a Leipzig win would only narrow the gap to 10 points.

Werder Bremen 3-0 Schalke

Once buried deep in the drop zone, Werder Bremen has now climbed above Schalke and into eighth place on the table. Three different goal scorers hit the sheet for the hosts, and USMNT forward Aron Johannsson didn’t get on the pitch in the win.

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Hamburg

Sometimes a score line is quite misleading, and this was the case at Signal Iduna Park. Gonzalo Castro’s 13th minute goal gave BVB its decisive goal, but it wasn’t until Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traded goals and assists in the final quarter-hour that the hosts put it to bed. USMNT striker Bobby Wood went 84 minutes for Hamburg, while American phenom Christian Pulisic played the final half-hour for BVB.

Koln 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Former BVB midfielder Milos Jojic scored in his second-straight game as Koln rose three points above the visitors and into fifth. That’s even on points with Hertha Berlin, who plays Wednesday.

Wednesday’s slate
All kickoffs at 2 p.m. EDT

Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin
Mainz vs. RB Leipzig
Augsburg vs. Ingolstadt
Darmstadt vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 27 20 5 2 67 14 53 10-3-0 10-2-2 65
 RB Leipzig 26 16 4 6 47 28 19 10-1-2 6-3-4 52
 1899 Hoffenheim 27 13 12 2 50 26 24 9-5-0 4-7-2 51
 Borussia Dortmund 27 14 8 5 58 28 30 10-3-0 4-5-5 50
 1. FC Köln 27 10 10 7 39 31 8 7-5-1 3-5-6 40
 Hertha BSC Berlin 26 12 4 10 35 33 2 10-1-2 2-3-8 40
 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 10 7 10 26 28 -2 6-5-2 4-2-8 37
 Werder Bremen 27 10 5 12 42 46 -4 6-1-7 4-4-5 35
 SC Freiburg 26 10 5 11 34 47 -13 7-1-5 3-4-6 35
 FC Schalke 04 27 9 7 11 33 31 2 7-3-4 2-4-7 34
 Mönchengladbach 26 9 6 11 30 34 -4 6-3-4 3-3-7 33
 Bayer Leverkusen 26 9 5 12 40 43 -3 5-4-5 4-1-7 32
 VfL Wolfsburg 26 8 6 12 26 37 -11 4-2-7 4-4-5 30
 Hamburger SV 27 8 6 13 26 50 -24 6-3-4 2-3-9 30
 FSV Mainz 05 26 8 5 13 34 43 -9 5-4-4 3-1-9 29
 FC Augsburg 26 7 8 11 24 40 -16 3-5-5 4-3-6 29
 FC Ingolstadt 04 26 6 4 16 25 43 -18 3-3-7 3-1-9 22
 Darmstadt 26 4 3 19 17 51 -34 4-3-6 0-0-13 15

Ibrahimovic on another Man Utd draw: “We have to do more”

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is growing frustrated by Manchester United’s inability to make its results match its performance.

Another controlling display from United ended in a draw on Tuesday, and it could’ve been worse at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic converted a penalty kick in stoppage time for the side’s only goal.

[ MORE: Recap | Mourinho’s thoughts ]

Yeah, another was chalked off by a controversial offside call — it was razor-thin — but Marcus Rashford missed several chances and Ibrahimovic didn’t boast a 100 percent conversion rate by any stretch of the imagination.

But did they deserve just one point? He’s not so sure.

“We deserved a little bit more,” Ibrahimovic said. “We concede a goal by a mistake. First we do the mistake by missing Williams, and then the goal came out of nothing. We need to keep focus. We cannot afford these mistakes. … Especially when the table is like it is, we are close but still we don’t get the points we need. … We were attacking for most of the game. We hit the post one time. We have to do more.”

Ibrahimovic also said that he thought he was onside but knows the call was tight, and that manager Jose Mourinho made the right changes at halftime to get the job done.

It’s 20-straight Premier League matches without a loss for United but still, another draw. Good fortune has not been shining much on Mourinho in Manchester.

Post-draw Mourinho: PL needs VAR, Shaw needs maturity

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Manchester United’s dominance has, generally, not been rewarded this season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils needed a stoppage time PK to take a point from visiting Everton on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten league run to 20 matches.

[ MORE: Recap | Zlatan reacts ]

United boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t happy with the finish, though, as his side fell behind 1-0 in a sloppy first half.

He loved the fight back in the second half, though, and spoke on that and a number of issues in a fascinating post-match presser.

On the issues facing his players: “The performance was not very good. The spirit in the second half was phenomenal. Some players are really in trouble. Some by the physical point of view. Some others, clearly with the confidence levels low and difficult to perform better, they fought until the last second.

On a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal being ruled offside — “And with the VAR we win this game 2-1 because it’s not offside. Difficult one for the linesman, I’m not critical for him at all. When VAR comes it will help us all, particularly them. If they have any doubts, advantage to the team that attacks. From what I saw just now in the computer, for me it’s not an offside. Even so, if there is a big doubt, it’s a goal. But again I repeat not at all I am critical with the linesman. I just think it will be welcome with everyone.”

On Luke Shaw entering the game after a controversial week: “He has lots of potential but the football brain and the professional brain has to be also with the talent. In previous generations, it’s more difficult to be a big player, and rich after the career. At this moment they are rich when the career starts. I think he has to change his football brain. I was telling him just now, he was doing things in the second half because he was reacting to my voice. If he was playing in the other side, for sure he wouldn’t do it. He needs maturity, and maturity comes with responsibility. I think he has a future here, but Manchester United cannot wait.

On Shaw and Marcus Rashford“We are 20 matches unbeatable in the Premier League, but it is not enough. We need the kids to grow up. … I have to help him. I cannot kill him. I must try to accelerate the process again because this is Manchester United.”