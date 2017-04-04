Zlatan Ibrahimovic confident Man United will make top four

Zlatan Ibrahimoic is a confident man 100 percent of the time.

He’s also 100 percent confident Manchester United will finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is set to return for United on Tuesday as they host Everton at Old Trafford (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as his three-game domestic ban for elbowing Tyrone Mings is over.

United have missed their top goalscorer badly, scoring three goals in three games and all of those strikes came in an away win at Middlesbrough.

In an interview with United’s in-house TV station MUTV, Ibrahimovic revealed his strong belief that the Red Devils will finish in the top four.

“I missed Old Trafford and the games with my team, but finally I am back and hopefully I come back with positive vibes. One game can change a lot – suddenly you can be third, fourth, fifth, sixth. “First is too far away, second probably also, but otherwise it’s very tight and if you succeed in winning two or three games in a row then you’re in the Champions League spots. I think we will make it and we will be there. We have gained the points we need to be in the Champions League, though we are on the limit now. A little bit more and we will reach the top four I believe.”

United currently sit five points behind neighbors Manchester City who occupy the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot via the PL. The Red Devils are currently on an unbeaten run of 20 games in the Premier League but they’ve drawn a league-high 11 times this campaign and have been frustrated at home time and time again.

With many suggesting United will now focus on winning the UEFA Europa League, Ibrahimovic isn’t ready to give up just yet on finishing in the top four.

After scoring 26 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season, Ibrahimovic’s importance to United is clear. The veteran striker will no doubt lead the line against Everton and time and time again he has provided that lethal finish just when United need it most. In his absence Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial failed to deliver.

Now Zlatan takes back over for the run-in as United host Chelsea next weekend and head to Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham in the final weeks of the season.

