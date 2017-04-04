More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Zlatan Ibrahimovic confident Man United will make top four

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimoic is a confident man 100 percent of the time.

He’s also 100 percent confident Manchester United will finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is set to return for United on Tuesday as they host Everton at Old Trafford (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as his three-game domestic ban for elbowing Tyrone Mings is over.

United have missed their top goalscorer badly, scoring three goals in three games and all of those strikes came in an away win at Middlesbrough.

In an interview with United’s in-house TV station MUTV, Ibrahimovic revealed his strong belief that the Red Devils will finish in the top four.

“I missed Old Trafford and the games with my team, but finally I am back and hopefully I come back with positive vibes. One game can change a lot – suddenly you can be third, fourth, fifth, sixth.

“First is too far away, second probably also, but otherwise it’s very tight and if you succeed in winning two or three games in a row then you’re in the Champions League spots. I think we will make it and we will be there. We have gained the points we need to be in the Champions League, though we are on the limit now. A little bit more and we will reach the top four I believe.”

United currently sit five points behind neighbors Manchester City who occupy the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot via the PL. The Red Devils are currently on an unbeaten run of 20 games in the Premier League but they’ve drawn a league-high 11 times this campaign and have been frustrated at home time and time again.

With many suggesting United will now focus on winning the UEFA Europa League, Ibrahimovic isn’t ready to give up just yet on finishing in the top four.

After scoring 26 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season, Ibrahimovic’s importance to United is clear. The veteran striker will no doubt lead the line against Everton and time and time again he has provided that lethal finish just when United need it most. In his absence Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial failed to deliver.

Now Zlatan takes back over for the run-in as United host Chelsea next weekend and head to Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham in the final weeks of the season.

Vardy almost quit Leicester to become Ibiza club rep

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

To be fair, Jamie Vardy really does love a party…

The Leicester City and England star is back in form with four goals in four games since new manager Craig Shakespeare took over from Claudio Ranieri and Vardy has a lot more to thank Shakespeare for than just regaining his scoring touch in recent weeks

Vardy, 30, has once again scored the goals to help the Foxes pull clear of the relegation zone but his new boss has revealed that the striker almost left Leicester to be a bar promoter on the Mediterranean party island of Ibiza. Seriously.

Speaking ahead of the reigning champs’ game against Sunderland on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Shakespeare revealed that when he was assistant manager at Leicester in 2013 Vardy was close to calling it quits when he first joined the then second-tier club from Fleetwood Town.

“At that time Jamie would be the first to admit he was going through a rough patch and myself Nigel and Steve [Walsh, fellow assistant-manager] sat him down and told him about his attributes and that we thought he could go on. We not only mentioned he was capable of playing in the Premier League, we said he also had the attributes to play for the national team.

“Thankfully he didn’t go to Ibiza and it’s fair to say he made the right decision, considering how well he has done. Our job is to support players. Sometimes they do have self-doubt.”

So, there you have it.

Turns out we know exactly why Vardy had a hankering for some vodka flavored Skittles and a shot of port before games. He probably planned on selling them on the main strip in Ibiza…

After he decided to stay at Leicester, things worked out pretty well for Vardy.

He’s scored 60 goals in 181 appearances for the Foxes, become a regular for the England national team, won the Premier League title and reached the last eight of the Champions League as well signing a huge new contract for over $125,000 per week and he has a Hollywood movie being made about his incredible rise to stardom from the lower reaches of English soccer.

Still, as soon as he retires we know where Vardy is heading.

Antonio Conte: “Anything can happen in the league”

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Everyone is looking at Chelsea to see how they respond from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Antonio Conte‘s men lost 2-1 at home to the Eagles and they now host Manchester City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as their lead atop the PL table could be cut to four points with a defeat.

Speaking ahead of the crunch encounter with Pep Guardiola‘s Man City, Conte admits “anything is possible” but is happy with the position his side are in.

“Anything can happen in the league, but this is normal,” Conte said. “For sure, we need 21 points to win the league mathematically. We are in a really good position. We are in a position that nobody thought Chelsea could fight this season for the title but we stay there and we want to keep this position. We know that there are many teams that want to win the league but this is normal. I hope that this league, who win this league will deserve to win the league.”

Conte is right. Nobody really expected Chelsea to hit the ground running under the Italian boss’ first season in the PL but their three previous PL defeats this season had come against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. Reacting positively to a shock loss is not something they’ve had to deal with so far. Now they have to.

Their opponents on Wednesday are more than capable of heading to Stamford Bridge and putting in a dominant display as Guardiola’s men were left to rue several missed opportunities in their 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday which all but ended their own title hopes.

That said, if City beat Chelsea they’ll be eight points behind the west London club with eight games to go and Guardiola’s talented side have nothing to lose so will pour forward but they could help Chelsea. With Conte’s men putting in a perfect away display to beat City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, Guardiola already knows how deadly Chelsea’s counters can be.

Yet, the onus will be on Chelsea to respond with a big performance and a win against City. The pressure is all on the Blues, and in the run-in pressure does strange things to teams who looked impenetrable for most of the season.

Klopp gives Sadio Mane injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT

Jurgen Klopp is “not very positive” about Sadio Mane‘s knee injury.

The Senegal international scored the opening goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday but Mane twisted his knee in an awkward collision with Everton’s Leighton Baines in the second half.

That has left Liverpool’s fans sweating for an update as Mane is Liverpool’s top goalscorer and his sheer pace creates havoc in opposition defenses.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth on Wednesday at Anfield (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Klopp confirmed that Mane will miss that game and doesn’t seem too positive that he will return soon.

“It is not 100 percent clear. There is an assessment and a scan but we have to wait until the knee is not that swollen anymore. The only thing I can say for sure is that he will not be available for tomorrow. All of the rest, we have to see. Not very positive. I cannot say what it is exactly, but we have to wait for it.”

He also added that it’s a possibility Mane’s season could be over.

“Unfortunately, that’s possible, but I cannot say it now so why should I say it when I don’t know?” Klopp said. “It’s possible. When the knee is swollen you have to wait for the final assessment until it is not swollen anymore.”

There was a positive bit of news for Liverpool, though, as Klopp said Daniel Sturridge will be fit to return and given their current situation — Adam Lallana is also out for the month as well as Mane’s setback — the Reds need all the help they can get in the attacking third.

Klopp’s side sit in third place with 59 points from 30 games and although they have a very favorable schedule in the run-in you have to say that losing Mane for the final weeks of the season would be a massive blow.

Since he arrived from Southampton in a huge $45 million deal last summer he’s scored 13 goals and added five assists in Premier League play to slot in seamlessly and offers something different to Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

Divock Origi did well as Mane’s replacement at the weekend and he should get the nod in his absence against Bournemouth with Sturridge ready to step off the bench if needed.

Wenger: Top four not as easy as it looks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger has compared finishing in fourth place to winning a trophy.

[ MORE: Arsenal’s strange state of flux ]

Quoting Pep Guardiola, the under-fire Arsenal boss has further risked the wrath of Gunners fans, many of whom are already protesting against him before each game.

After 20 straight seasons of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, thus securing UEFA Champions League qualification in the process, Wenger’s men are seven points outside the top four as things stand although they do have a game in hand on fourth-place Manchester City.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s PL score picks – Week 31

Still, when speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal’s clash with West Ham United on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Wenger gave a little reminder as to just how tough finishing in the top four is…

“It’s a good challenge [reaching the top four],” Wenger said. “It is perfectly possible, for 20 years I have done it. I am quite pleased that people can realize it is not as easy as it looks. Like Pep Guardiola said ‘to achieve a top four in England is a trophy.’

“We have many games in April, we need to have everyone on board and to work like we did against Manchester City, then we have a chance. We also have an FA Cup semi-final. There is all to go for and it is a good opportunity to show we are united and strong.”

With Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all fighting for the final two UCL spots (Chelsea lead the PL on 69 points and Tottenham sit in second on 62 points) the top four race is set to go down to the wire.

On paper Arsenal and Man United have the toughest remaining schedules and given all of the uncertainty around Arsenal about Wenger’s future, plus whether or not Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay beyond this summer, the Gunners have just one win in their last six games and it seems like they must win out to finish in the top four.

After Arsenal’s CEO Ivan Gazidis met with supporters at a fans forum on Sunday ans has been quoted as saying Wenger must be a “catalyst for change” at the club, perhaps this is a little retort from Wenger to give a reminder of what a sterling job he’s done over the past two decades.

The 67-year-old Frenchman still hasn’t revealed his future plans but this crescendo of speculation seems to be approaching some sort of end game.

If Arsenal fail to finish in the top four Wenger can’t stay on, right?