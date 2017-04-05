Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United: Ozil, Gunners break out

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ozil nabs goal, assist

Walcott, Giroud also score

Arsenal rises to fifth

Arsenal looked its fanciful self in the second half of a controlling 3-0 London Derby win over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Mesut Ozil had a goal and an assist, and both Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud also scored in the win.

Arsenal rises above Manchester United on goal differential, four points back of Man City. West Ham is now just three points above the drop.

West Ham earned nothing from a pair of dangerous free kicks, with the first played too far for Andy Carroll to turn on goal and the second curled just over the bar by Manuel Lanzini.

Theo Walcott skimmed a rare chance off the outside of the netting at the half-hour mark. He was again on the doorstep when Darren Randolph slid to deny his dribble just before halftime.

Scoreless at the break, and not a wild amount of entertainment to boot.

6 – West Ham United have won six of their seven midweek Premier League games (Tues-Thurs) since the start of 2016 (W6 D0 L1). Alert. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2017

The Gunners were lively to start the second half, with only James Collins‘ timely tackle stopping Mesut Ozil from opening the scoring.

It was Ozil who would score after West Ham wasted two chances to clear an Arsenal threat down the right. Ozil curled a low bounding ball that beat Randolph to the far post. 1-0, 59’.

Walcott made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, darting into the middle of the box to reap the rewards of clever work from Ozil and Alexis Sanchez on the left. Giroud added a goal in the 83rd to salt away the result.

It should’ve gone to four, or at least given Arsenal a fine chance for it, when Nacho Monreal was crunched down in the box. None given.

