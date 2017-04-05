Bundesliga wrap: Teen leads Gladbach, Bayer nabs road win

Ingolstadt gave itself new life in the relegation race, while RB Leipzig cushioned its second-place status as the Bundesliga staged a quintet of Wednesday matches.
[ MORE: Klopp “nearly vomited” post-equalizer ]
League mainstays Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach eased minor relegation fears with Wednesday wins.
Darmstadt 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer did what Darmstadt hasn’t done all season and won on the road. Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland scored on either side of half time, while USMNT forward Terrence Boyd played 65 minutes for the hosts.
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 Hertha Berlin
Nineteen year-old Slovakian midfielder Laszlo Benes scored his first Bundesliga goal for the win, while Hertha was without injured USMNT center back John Brooks.
Augsburg 2-3 Ingolstadt
It looked academic when Israeli striker Almog Cohen completed his brace to put the visitors up 3-0 in the 67th minute, but Ingolstadt had to hold on for dear life following goals from Paul Verhaegh (76′) and Halil Altintop (81′). The visitors move to within four points of 16th place Augsburg.
Wolfsburg 0-1 Freiburg
Make it nine goals on the season for Florian Niederlechner, as Freiburg leapt into seventh place.
Mainz 2-3 RB Leipzig
Naby Keita stayed hot, scoring the match winner to give him seven goals and seven assists this season as Leipzig moved four points clear of third-place Hoffenheim. Mainz is now just goal differential away from the relegation playoff match.
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|27
|20
|5
|2
|67
|14
|53
|10-3-0
|10-2-2
|65
|RB Leipzig
|27
|17
|4
|6
|50
|30
|20
|10-1-2
|7-3-4
|55
|1899 Hoffenheim
|27
|13
|12
|2
|50
|26
|24
|9-5-0
|4-7-2
|51
|Borussia Dortmund
|27
|14
|8
|5
|58
|28
|30
|10-3-0
|4-5-5
|50
|1. FC Köln
|27
|10
|10
|7
|39
|31
|8
|7-5-1
|3-5-6
|40
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|27
|12
|4
|11
|35
|34
|1
|10-1-2
|2-3-9
|40
|SC Freiburg
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35
|47
|-12
|7-1-5
|4-4-6
|38
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|27
|10
|7
|10
|26
|28
|-2
|6-5-2
|4-2-8
|37
|Mönchengladbach
|27
|10
|6
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|7-3-4
|3-3-7
|36
|Bayer Leverkusen
|27
|10
|5
|12
|42
|43
|-1
|5-4-5
|5-1-7
|35
|Werder Bremen
|27
|10
|5
|12
|42
|46
|-4
|6-1-7
|4-4-5
|35
|FC Schalke 04
|27
|9
|7
|11
|33
|31
|2
|7-3-4
|2-4-7
|34
|VfL Wolfsburg
|27
|8
|6
|13
|26
|38
|-12
|4-2-8
|4-4-5
|30
|Hamburger SV
|27
|8
|6
|13
|26
|50
|-24
|6-3-4
|2-3-9
|30
|FSV Mainz 05
|27
|8
|5
|14
|36
|46
|-10
|5-4-5
|3-1-9
|29
|FC Augsburg
|27
|7
|8
|12
|26
|43
|-17
|3-5-6
|4-3-6
|29
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|27
|7
|4
|16
|28
|45
|-17
|3-3-7
|4-1-9
|25
|Darmstadt
|27
|4
|3
|20
|17
|53
|-36
|4-3-7
|0-0-13
|15