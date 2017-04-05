Chelsea 2-1 Man City: Blues edge closer to title

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Chelsea maintain 7-point lead

Two goals from Hazard win it for Blues

City equalized through Aguero

Man City stay fourth

LONDON — Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Antonio Conte‘s side remain on track to win the Premier League title.

Eden Hazard‘s first half double was enough to see Chelsea past City who had equalized through Sergio Aguero and missed a glorious late chance as John Stones spooned his effort over.

With the win Chelsea stay seven points ahead of second place Tottenham, while City stay in fourth.

Chelsea got off to the perfect start as the ball was cut back to Hazard and his weak first-time effort somehow beat Willy Caballero who complained about having to see through some of his defenders. 1-0 to Chelsea.

City improved as the first half wore on with Fernandinho having his long-range shot saved by Thibaut Courtois and a promising break from Leroy Sane ended with Aguero’s shot blocked.

Chelsea almost scored a fortuitous second when Hazard’s mazy run and pass found Fabregas and his deflected effort was deflected onto the crossbar by Gael Clichy.

Aguero then equalized for City as a terrible mistake from Courtois saw Chelsea’s Belgian goalkeeper play the ball straight to Silva and his shot was parried into the path of Aguero who finished. 1-1.

Just when City were on top — Sane raced through but Courtois did just enough to put him off — Chelsea went back in front as Pedro was brought down in the box by Fernandinho for a clear penalty kick. Although Hazard’s poor spot kick was saved, the Belgian playmaker finished the rebound.

2-1 to Chelsea but City were a threat every time they poured forward.

At the start of the second half Vincent Kompany‘s looping header came off the crossbar as City pushed hard for an equalizer.

6 – Pep Guardiola has suffered 6 league defeats as Man City boss this season, his highest tally in a single league season as a manager. Loss pic.twitter.com/WQjybyAu3y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2017

City continued to do most of the pressing with John Stones rising to head towards goal but his effort was straight at Courtois.

As City pushed for the win late on they left gaps for Chelsea to exploit and Hazard had a glorious chance to wrap up all three points but blazed his effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

City came so close to equalizing in the dying moments but Aguero’s effort was saved by Courtois and somehow Stones skewed an effort agonizingly over the bar from five yards out.

Chelsea survived a massive scare but stay on track to lift the PL trophy.

