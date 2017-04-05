More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Guardiola hails Conte as “maybe the best” in the world

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

There is sure to be a big hug between Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Conte’s dig at Tottenham?

Two managers who both arrived in the Premier League last summer for the first time brought big reputations and expectations with them.

Conte has so far lived up to that with Chelsea seven points clear atop the PL table as they prepare to host Guardiola’s Man City (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of that game, Guardiola believes that Conte may well be the best manager on the planet right now

“My opinion about my colleague Conte is that he’s superb,” Guardiola said. “He was able to make Italy play beautiful football – Juventus too – in a culture where it’s so defensive. He’s an excellent manager, I learn a lot when I see his teams – Juventus, Italy and now. I like to do that because you see what they want to do. Their teams control a lot of aspects. Maybe he’s the best.”

For Guardiola, who is widely-regarded as the best coach on the planet, to say this about Conte shows the level of respect between the duo. It’s hard to argue with Conte’s record as a coach as he led Juventus to three-straight Serie A titles before rejuvenating the Italian national team and now is on the cusp of winning the title with Chelsea in his first season in England as his distinctive brand of play not only gets results but often entertains.

The latter can certainly be said for Guardiola’s City team too, but too often this campaign they’ve made glaring defensive mistakes which is why they’re currently 11 points behind Chelsea. When it comes to the notion that Conte is the best manager on the planet right now, it’s hard to argue with that. Yes, Zidane has won the UEFA Champions League at Real Madrid and so has Luis Enrique at Barcelona, but taking nothing away from their coaching qualities, look at the players they have to work with.

Conte has spoke glowingly about Guardiola’s philosophy in the past and although their rivalry may intensify in the coming years with Chelsea and City set to battle it out for trophies, two of the greatest minds in the game today are being respectful towards one another and that’s quite refreshing.

It may not sell papers, but it’s nice to see.

Who else can lay claim to being the best current manager on the planet? Some would say Jose Mourinho with his incredible record of winning trophies, while others will point towards Diego Simeone, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp, Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino or perhaps even Arsene Wenger. Other than that, Conte and Guardiola are at, or near, the top of the tree.

For Guardiola, he could really do with beating Conte’s Chelsea on Wednesday to boost City’s top four hopes and put them eight points behind Chelsea in the title race with eight games to go.

In the earlier clash between these two teams this season Chelsea prevailed 3-1 after launching devastating counter attacks away from home. The game ended with red cards being shown to Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho as a scuffled broke out, so expect this encounter to be testy as Chelsea look to bounce back from a shock defeat to Crystal Palace this weekend and City aim to prove all of their doubters wrong.

Whatever happens on the pitch, we know Conte has a friend in Pep and vice versa.

Report: Conte wants Andrea Pirlo as new Chelsea assistant

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Andrea Pirlo’s playing days could be over very soon.

[ MORE: Conte on Spurs’ title bid ]

The New York City FC midfielder, 37, is contracted to Major League Soccer through the end of th 2017 season.

However reports in the UK claim that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, Pirlo’s former manager at both Juventus and the Italian national team, wants the bearded midfield genius to come in as his assistant manager for next season.

In an interview with former assistant manager and midfielder Ray Wilkins on talkSPORT in the UK, he claims that Pirlo is Conte’s preferred choice to replace outgoing assistant Steve Holland who will join England’s national team on a full-time basis at the end of this season.

“I know for a fact he has been around Stamford Bridge on a number of occasions this year,” Wilkins said. “He’s the one that Antonio Conte would like. He managed him at Juventus until he was 34. He is the one he will want to come in [to replace Holland].”

Pirlo has already been spotted at Chelsea’s training ground since Conte took over and it would seem to make a lot of sense, at least on the surface, that the Italian coach would want someone who knows him well alongside him.

Holland leaving is a big blow for Conte as the long-time Chelsea assistant wanted to move into his assistant coaching role with England on a full-time role now but decided to stay with the Blues until the end of this season.

With Chelsea currently seven points clear heading into the final weeks of the PL season, Conte seems to already be preparing for next season.

Pirlo has had a steady time in MLS since arriving in New York with his abilities from set pieces and in a deep-lying playmaker role still there but sometimes he has overlooked his defensive responsibilities. Incidents like this suggest so.

That said, the main issue here is that Pirlo would have to leave midway through the 2017 MLS campaign if he was going to be Conte’s new assistant. That would be a big blow for Patrick Vieira’s NYCFC and MLS with plenty of fans across the league still flocking to watch Pirlo in action wherever he goes.

The legendary Italian midfielder would bring a wealth of experience to Conte’s staff and, crucially, he knows exactly what his former boss wants from his players.

Liverpool banned from signing academy players

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT

After breaching Premier League rules Liverpool have been banned from signing academy players for two years and fined $124,800 by the league.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Premier League it was confirmed that the second year of the ban is suspended, meaning if Liverpool do not breach any academy player rules in the next 12 months then they’ll be able to sign academy players again.

Liverpool accepted the ban and that they’d breached PL rules regarding a youth team player who was previously registered with PL club Stoke City.

Below is the statement in full with more details on exactly what happened.

The Premier League has sanctioned Liverpool FC in respect of the club’s approaches towards, and offer of inducements to, an Academy player registered with another club.

The Academy player concerned was previously registered at Stoke City FC. An application by Liverpool in September 2016 to register him, following Liverpool and Stoke agreeing compensation, was rejected by the Premier League Board due to an offer to pay the player’s private school fees.*

In an investigation following that rejection, the Premier League found evidence that Liverpool’s conduct prior to applying to register the player contravened League rules.

The League found evidence demonstrating regular communications between representatives of the club and members of the player’s family. This included hosting them at Anfield for a match with expenses paid and other efforts to encourage the player, via his family, to sign for Liverpool. League rules strictly prohibit the offer of any inducements to encourage a move.

Liverpool have cooperated with the Premier League’s inquiries in a timely and thorough manner and admitted the rule breaches asserted against them.

The club will pay a fine of £100,000 and will be prohibited from registering any Academy players who have been registered with a Premier League or EFL club in the preceding 18 months.

This ban will last for two years, with the second year suspended for a three-year period (to be activated in the event of any further similar breach by the club).

The Premier League will make no further comment on this matter.

Heartbreak as FC Dallas falls to Mexico’s Pachuca in CCL semis

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

So close but yet, so far.

FC Dallas of Major League Soccer lost 3-1 to Liga MX side CF Pachuca in Mexico on Tuesday, crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions League 4-3 on aggregate after a last-gasp goal sent Pachuca to the final.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg in Frisco, Tex. the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield champs started well but fell behind just before the break as Franco Jara put Pachuca 1-0 up on the night and leveled the aggregate score at 2-2.

Pachuca doubled their lead in the second half thanks to Mexican national team star Hirving Lozano who smashed home a beauty at the near post but then Dallas make it 2-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate with just four minutes of regulation to go as Cristian Colman’s header looked to have sent the game to extra time.

There was to be heartbreak in the 92nd minute for FCD though, as Lozano’s cross was missed by everyone and nestled into the far corner of the net to book their place in the final.

Pachucha will play either Tigres UANL or the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CCL final, as the second leg of their semifinal (Tigres lead 2-0 from the first leg in Mexico) takes place at BC Place on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above to see the goals as a brave effort from FCD came up agonizingly short as Liga MX got the better of MLS once again.

USWNT, US Soccer agree to new labor deal

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

A deal has been confirmed.

The long-standing battle between members of the World Cup winning U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the U.S. Soccer Federations has finally been resolved with both parties agreeing to a new labor deal.

Last year a group of high-profile USWNT stars, who won the 2015 World Cup in Canada, launched a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission calling for equal pay with their male counterparts.

This terms of this deal has not been disclosed.

Announced on Wednesday, U.S. Soccer said it had “reached a collective bargaining agreement through 2021” with the USWNT which will be in place for both the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2020 Olympics.

The joint-statement below was released by U.S. Soccer and USWNTPA.

“We are pleased to announce that U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement which will continue to build the women’s program in the U.S, grow the game of soccer worldwide, and improve the professional lives of players on and off the field. We are proud of the hard work and commitment to thoughtful dialogue reflected through this process, and look forward to strengthening our partnership moving forward.”

Below is a statement from U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati.